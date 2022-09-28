ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

KIRO 7 Seattle

Schwarber hits 2 HRs; Phils split with Nats to lead Brewers

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The shouts came from everywhere around the visitor’s clubhouse. From the showers, the cafeteria, the trainer’s room — from wherever Kyle Schwarber and other members of the Philadelphia Phillies were following along to see if they would take a lead in the race for the NL’s last playoff spot.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Half Of The Lakers Roster From Last Season Is No Longer In The NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers had a very terrible season in 2021-22, missing the play-in tournament and winning well under 40 games in the entire season. The team had a lot of issues, Russell Westbrook's poor play and Anthony Davis' injuries being prime among those, but that wasn't the only thing wrong with the Lakers last season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The Lakers Welcomed An NBA Legend To Practice

Today, Darvin Ham is known as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, a job that comes with a lot of attention…and headaches. But he used to be a basketball player in his own right, spending eight years in the league and playing for Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards, Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, and Detroit Pistons.
LOS ANGELES, CA
batterypower.com

Max Fried leaves game after fifth inning

Max Fried was dealing through five innings of Friday’s Braves’ matchup but did not return for the sixth inning. Bally Sports cameras caught Fried throwing up between innings and Collin McHugh took over on the mound in the top of the inning. The Braves needed a good performance...
MLB
Yardbarker

Miguel Andujar bids farewell after excellent start with Pirates

The New York Yankees tried to maximize former prospect, Miguel Andujar, over the years before designating him for assignment several days ago. Andujar ended up landing with the Pittsburgh Pirates — he’s already off to a solid start over three games and 13 plate appearances. Across 27 games...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

‘It’s Looking Good’ For Mike Trout Heading Into The Offseason

The initial shock of Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout’s injury was another blow to the club that had already sustained what seemed to be a 12-round knockout. But after a clear path for him to return to the diamond, his production shed light on exactly how special he is.
MLB
Yardbarker

The Cardinals Face A Tough Adam Wainwright Decision

When you think about St. Louis Cardinals‘ stalwarts who always seem to rise to the occasion in the postseason, one of the first people you think about is Adam Wainwright. Following a two-run outing on August 28 against the Atlanta Braves, it appeared that Wainwright could be on track to start Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series beginning on October 7.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

What should the White Sox do with Lucas Giolito?

After an abysmal 2022 campaign for Lucas Giolito, should the White Sox still consider signing him to a long term deal?. The same can be said about various White Sox players on the roster in regards to their performance this season. However, for a player like Giolito that is supposedly seeking an extremely large amount of money in the near future, his performance this year leaves much in doubt.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Dodgers Fans Are Posed With Interesting Julio Urias Question

On this final day of September, we have a chance to look at potential postseason matchups as the big dance draws near. In just a week, the best-of-three Wild Card Series will kick off for both leagues, with the top two seeds in each league receiving a bye to the division series.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Former Chicago Bulls 1st Round Pick Signs With New Team

View the original article to see embedded media. Marquis Teague was a McDonald's All-American and ranked as the eighth best player in the class of 2011, according to ESPN. During his one season at Kentucky, he played in 40 games and averaged 10.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest.
CHICAGO, IL

