Jays Coach Who Caught Judge’s 61st HR Married to Sara Walsh
She had some fun on Twitter after her husband gave up the historic home run ball.
Yardbarker
Shohei Ohtani joins extremely exclusive club with Nolan Ryan despite losing no-hit bid vs. Athletics
Whether you believe the American League MVP should be won by New York Yankees Aaron Judge or Los Angeles Angels unicorn Shohei Ohtani, that trophy debate should get a little bit hotter. That’s after Ohtani came within just four outs away of recording a no-hitter in Thursday night’s home game against the Oakland Athletics.
Watch: Cardinals' Albert Pujols smashes HR No. 701, gets standing ovation from Busch Stadium fans
Albert Pujols' remarkable 2022 campaign continued with another memorable moment Friday night at Busch Stadium. A week after joining the legendary 700 home run club at Dodgers Stadium, Pujols notched career long-ball No. 701 in front of the home crowd. With the Cardinals trailing the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0 in the...
Schwarber hits 2 HRs; Phils split with Nats to lead Brewers
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The shouts came from everywhere around the visitor’s clubhouse. From the showers, the cafeteria, the trainer’s room — from wherever Kyle Schwarber and other members of the Philadelphia Phillies were following along to see if they would take a lead in the race for the NL’s last playoff spot.
Roger Maris Jr. blasts MLB, says Aaron Judge’s potential 62nd home run should be single-season record
Roger Maris Jr. believes MLB needs to change their record books if Aaron Judge hits 62 home runs in a single season because he is doing so without performance-enhancing drugs.
Yardbarker
Half Of The Lakers Roster From Last Season Is No Longer In The NBA
The Los Angeles Lakers had a very terrible season in 2021-22, missing the play-in tournament and winning well under 40 games in the entire season. The team had a lot of issues, Russell Westbrook's poor play and Anthony Davis' injuries being prime among those, but that wasn't the only thing wrong with the Lakers last season.
Carlos Correa sends Twins clear message about contract demands
Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa is expected to opt out of his contract and test free agency this winter. On Thursday, he made clear that the price tag to retain him will not be an easy one to meet. Correa said Thursday that he is a “product.” Like any other...
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: The Los Angeles Lakers Will Only Trade Draft Picks For Deal That Returns Them To Contender Status
After last years chaotic campaign, many fans and analysts have been practically begging for the Lakers to move on from Russell Westbrook. But to trade him now, L.A. would likely have to either take back a large salary or give up their own future picks in the deal. According to...
Yardbarker
The Lakers Welcomed An NBA Legend To Practice
Today, Darvin Ham is known as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, a job that comes with a lot of attention…and headaches. But he used to be a basketball player in his own right, spending eight years in the league and playing for Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards, Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, and Detroit Pistons.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Los Angeles Lakers' Starting Five: "This Is Gonna Be A Rough Year."
Los Angeles Lakers fans weren't happy looking at new coach Darvin Ham's potential starting five. Ahead of the upcoming season, the lineup sees Damian Jones at center, Anthony Davis at power forward, LeBron James at small forward, while Kendrick Nunn and Russell Westbrook come in as shooting guard and point guard respectively.
batterypower.com
Max Fried leaves game after fifth inning
Max Fried was dealing through five innings of Friday’s Braves’ matchup but did not return for the sixth inning. Bally Sports cameras caught Fried throwing up between innings and Collin McHugh took over on the mound in the top of the inning. The Braves needed a good performance...
Yardbarker
Miguel Andujar bids farewell after excellent start with Pirates
The New York Yankees tried to maximize former prospect, Miguel Andujar, over the years before designating him for assignment several days ago. Andujar ended up landing with the Pittsburgh Pirates — he’s already off to a solid start over three games and 13 plate appearances. Across 27 games...
Yardbarker
‘It’s Looking Good’ For Mike Trout Heading Into The Offseason
The initial shock of Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout’s injury was another blow to the club that had already sustained what seemed to be a 12-round knockout. But after a clear path for him to return to the diamond, his production shed light on exactly how special he is.
WATCH: Rangers Prospect Fan Six Straight
The RoughRiders pitcher ended his season with two perfect innings of relief in Frisco's Texas League title-clinching victory.
Yardbarker
The Cardinals Face A Tough Adam Wainwright Decision
When you think about St. Louis Cardinals‘ stalwarts who always seem to rise to the occasion in the postseason, one of the first people you think about is Adam Wainwright. Following a two-run outing on August 28 against the Atlanta Braves, it appeared that Wainwright could be on track to start Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series beginning on October 7.
Yardbarker
What should the White Sox do with Lucas Giolito?
After an abysmal 2022 campaign for Lucas Giolito, should the White Sox still consider signing him to a long term deal?. The same can be said about various White Sox players on the roster in regards to their performance this season. However, for a player like Giolito that is supposedly seeking an extremely large amount of money in the near future, his performance this year leaves much in doubt.
Yardbarker
Dodgers Fans Are Posed With Interesting Julio Urias Question
On this final day of September, we have a chance to look at potential postseason matchups as the big dance draws near. In just a week, the best-of-three Wild Card Series will kick off for both leagues, with the top two seeds in each league receiving a bye to the division series.
Yardbarker
5 Jazz Players on Roster Bubble Ahead of 15-Man Roster Cutdowns
With the regular season just around the corner the Utah Jazz still need to trim the roster to 15 players. Trading their way to the required amount is unlikely for the Jazz this late in the game. There are multiple players on the roster bubble, but which players are most...
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bulls 1st Round Pick Signs With New Team
View the original article to see embedded media. Marquis Teague was a McDonald's All-American and ranked as the eighth best player in the class of 2011, according to ESPN. During his one season at Kentucky, he played in 40 games and averaged 10.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest.
