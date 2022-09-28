Read full article on original website
Utah Woman Convicted on Amended Charges Related to Death of Chase County Woman
A Utah woman has been convicted of charges related to the death of an Imperial woman. According to Chase County District Court records, Keonna Carter, 25, pled guilty Tuesday to first-degree assault and one count of kidnapping. She was initially charged with first-degree murder and two counts of kidnapping. Swanson’s...
Expect Top-End Yield Loss for Irrigated Corn in Nebraska
Nearly three-quarters of Nebraska’s corn crop is irrigated, and the head of the state’s corn board says Mother Nature has likely reduced top-end yields. Kelly Brunkhorst tells Huskeradio’s AG Affiliates at Brownfield that farmers could see a 10 to 20 percent loss. “This year with some of the storms coming through and the excessive heat coming during pollination, I think is really questioning whether we’re going to see some of those significant yields like we saw last year, especially on the irrigated.”
Additional Information Released on Chase County Accident Involving School Bus
The Chase County Sheriffs Office has released additional information about the school bus rollover accident that occurred Tuesday evening near Imperial. According to a Social Media post from the Chase County Sheriffs Office; on Tuesday, September 27th, 2022, around 3:57 PM, the Chase County Sheriff’s Office received an emergency 911 call reporting a school bus rollover accident involving a semi-tractor trailer on state highway 15A and 736 road South West of Imperial near Champion NE. Chase County Sheriff’s Deputies, the Imperial fire department, Imperial EMS and Emergency Management responded to the scene.
Huskers Head to Rutgers, Maryland
After a 2-0 start to the Big Ten schedule, the No. 3 Nebraska volleyball team hits the road this weekend for two matches in three days. The Huskers play at Rutgers on Friday at 6 p.m. (CT) at Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, N.J. Nebraska will then head to Maryland to face the Terrapins on Sunday at Noon (CT) at XFINITY Center Pavilion in College Park, Md.
