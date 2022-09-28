Nearly three-quarters of Nebraska’s corn crop is irrigated, and the head of the state’s corn board says Mother Nature has likely reduced top-end yields. Kelly Brunkhorst tells Huskeradio’s AG Affiliates at Brownfield that farmers could see a 10 to 20 percent loss. “This year with some of the storms coming through and the excessive heat coming during pollination, I think is really questioning whether we’re going to see some of those significant yields like we saw last year, especially on the irrigated.”

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO