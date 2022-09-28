Read full article on original website
Related
myradioworks.net
Candidate forum set for Tuesday is cancelled
The Governmental Affairs Committee of Forward Worthington's candidate forum for the Minnesota First District U.S. House of Representatives has been canceled. The forum has been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Worthington Event Center. At this time, no alternate date is planned.
myradioworks.net
KTD annual meeting scheduled for Oct. 28
All members of King Turkey Day Inc. are invited to attend the 2022 Annual Meeting on Friday, October 28 at the Elks Lodge, 1105 Second Ave., Worthington. The meeting will start at 7 p.m. Membership, as defined in the by-laws, is such persons, natural or corporate, who contribute to and...
KELOLAND TV
City looks to dismiss slaughterhouse injunction
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The city of Sioux Falls has made a motion to dismiss a civil suit filed by the group looking to stop future slaughterhouses in the city. Earlier this month, Smart Growth Sioux Falls filed a lawsuit against the city to prevent Wholestone Farms from building a pork plant near Interstate 229 and Benson Road. The motion from attorney Reed Rasmussen, the attorney for Mayor Paul TenHaken and Sioux Falls City Council members, says Smart Growth Sioux Falls lacks standing and the “complaint fails to state a claim upon which relief can be granted.”
KELOLAND TV
READ: RFP from Hillsdale professor to revise social studies standards in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The State of South Dakota is paying retired Hillsdale College professor William Morrisey $200,000 to facilitate a revision of the state’s social studies content standards. Morrisey was selected by the state after submitting an RFP for the contract. The state has not told...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls man requests his image be removed from Noem’s latest attack ad
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – In a 500-plus word social media post, a Sioux Falls man is requesting his image be removed from Governor Kristi Noem’s latest attack ad. Vaney Hariri, a Sioux Falls entrepreneur and co-founder of Think 3D Solutions, said the image of him standing with Jamie Smith during a protest in May 2020 should not “be conflated with what happened at the mall later that night.” Hariri said the protest in downtown Sioux Falls was “one of the most beautiful things I’ve laid my eyes on.”
myradioworks.net
WRHCF awards health care scholarships
The Worthington Regional Health Care Foundation Inc. has announced that Ashely Bonnstetter, an RN at Sanford Worthington, has been selected as the 2022 recipient of the $2,500 Dorothy Rutgers Memorial Scholarship. Ms. Bonnstetter is pursuing her MSN/Midwivery degree from University of Cincinnati. The Foundation has also awarded six $2,000 Health...
myradioworks.net
Food Truck 'Flocking' planned for Oct. 14 in Worthington
The public is invited to help kick off the pheasant hunting season on the evening of Friday, Oct. 14 with a Food Truck “Flocking” in downtown Worthington. The “Flocking” is part of a big weekend in Worthington as it hosts the Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener. Media from across the state will join invited guests and state officials to kick off Minnesota’s pheasant hunting season.
dakotanewsnow.com
Prayer vigil held in Sioux Falls for Faulkton student
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Families and students from Faulkton as well as surrounding communities gathered outside the Sanford Children’s Hospital tonight to pray for Kayden Hammond. Hammond is a junior at Faulkton High School. He was diagnosed with leukemia in January of 2022. On September 14th Hammond...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dakotanewsnow.com
FOOTBALL FRIDAY -Week 6 (9-30-22)
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The final September of the prep football season featured a pair of #1 vs. #2 ranked teams squaring off in South Dakota, and Football Friday was there for all the action and more!. Click on the video viewer to see our seventh edition...
Minnesota farmers take over entire season for fallen neighbor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Harvest season is just beginning for many soybean farmers across KELOLAND, but even in this busy season, many farmers in the Worthington community are taking time to help a neighbor…something they’ve all been doing the past six months. “This is our home farm, I am actually considered the fourth generation […]
KELOLAND TV
Vermillion mountain lion; video of suspicious person; sobriety checkpoints
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, September 30. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls Police are asking from the public’s help in identifying someone trying to get into homes. A 52-year-old Aberdeen...
dakotanewsnow.com
Memorial ride Thursday to honor Sioux Falls bicyclist killed in crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -“It shouldn’t be a risk to your life to be riding a bike,” says Julia Tasuil as she shuffles through the pictures of Colin Tibbetts and the family they had together. A month ago, when Tibbetts got on his bike and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brookingsradio.com
Marshall, MN man sentenced for distributing meth in South Dakota
A Marshall, Minnesota man has been sentenced for distributing a controlled substance in South Dakota. According to the U.S. Atorney’s office, 46-year-old Jeremy Allan Anspach was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison, followed by life on supervised release. Authorities says Anspach distributed large amounts of a mixture containing...
South Dakota’s Minimum Wage Is Going Up
Workers in South Dakota will see a little more in their paychecks in the next few months. The state is raising the minimum wage, effective January 1, 2023. The current rate of $9.95 per hour will increase to $10.80 per hour. That 85 cents per hour bump translates to an extra $6.80 (before taxes) per 8-hour work day, $34 per 5-day work week, $136 per month, and $1,632 per year.
Football Friday action on KELOLAND SportsZone
High school football players will take to the field on Friday evening across KELOLAND.
nwestiowa.com
Woman arrested for trespassing at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 47-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was arrested about 2 a.m. Thursday, March 29, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood on a charge of first-offense trespassing. The arrest of Debra Ann Grosvenor stemmed from being observed at the casino when she has been permanently banned from...
KELOLAND TV
Will it snow in South Dakota this October?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The leaves have just started fading into oranges, reds and yellows and many people have already started wondering: When will it snow?. First, let’s look at when temperatures across the area will cool down. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens explained Hurricane Ian is currently slowing down weather patterns, which in turn is stalling rain patterns.
dakotanewsnow.com
O’Gorman High School student moving on from decision over hair
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even though school may be a pain sometimes, it’s something that Braxton Schafer looks forward to each day. He also getting some help with his confidence along the way. Having to leave O’Gorman High School for his hair is still something that’s...
kiwaradio.com
Firefighters Fight Two Fires In Fields
Northwest Iowa — Dry conditions at harvest time are great for fast harvesting but not so great for fire hazards. Two northwest Iowa fire departments responded to harvest-related fire calls recently. The Sioux Center Fire Department was called to a field fire on 390th Street between Indian and Ironwood...
Fairmont, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The New Ulm High School football team will have a game with Fairmont High School on September 30, 2022, 10:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Comments / 0