Read full article on original website
Related
cascadiadaily.com
NAMI Whatcom hosts 8th annual Stigma Stomp for mental illness
The eighth annual Stigma Stomp returned Saturday to raise funds and awareness for mental illness at Bloedel Donovan Park. The Whatcom branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) hosted a Fun, Run and Walk, raising between $11,000 and $15,000 with over 100 people registering, said Kim Sauter, executive director for NAMI Whatcom.
cascadiadaily.com
Doctober: Discovering the world, one documentary at a time
Looking through the lineup for the Pickford Film Center's “Doctober” celebration can scramble a person's brain. That's largely because the topics of the 50-plus chosen documentaries showing from Sept. 30 to Nov. 3 at the independent movie theater in downtown Bellingham are all over the place — in a good way.
cascadiadaily.com
Review: K-Pop Chicken & Beer
Is there a better combination than wings and beer? Well, how about wings, beer and Korean pop music? Skeptical? Well, I confess I had my reservations as well, but at the urging of a few of my wing-loving friends, I decided to go to K-Pop Chicken & Beer, located on the corner of Holly Street and Railroad Avenue in downtown Bellingham.
cascadiadaily.com
Nooksack Valley runs through Meridian to remain unbeaten
EVERSON — Once the Pioneers hopped on their wagon, the Trojans had no chance of creating a pothole big enough to break a spoke in Nooksack Valley’s ever-turning wheels. Nooksack Valley gashed Meridian for 259 rushing yards and nearly 400 total yards of offense during a 48-15 victory at home in 1A Northwest Conference action. Despite their explosiveness offensively, and a big victory on the scoreboard, Pioneers coach Craig Bartl said it wasn’t his team’s best performance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cascadiadaily.com
Lynden holds off Sehome to stay undefeated
It may not have come easy, but the Lynden Lions are still undefeated. Surviving a desperate last-minute comeback attempt by the hosting Sehome Mariners, Lynden won 21-19 in a game that head coach Blake VanDalen said was rife with errors by the victorious Lions. “I didn't expect us to make...
Comments / 0