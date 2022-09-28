Is there a better combination than wings and beer? Well, how about wings, beer and Korean pop music? Skeptical? Well, I confess I had my reservations as well, but at the urging of a few of my wing-loving friends, I decided to go to K-Pop Chicken & Beer, located on the corner of Holly Street and Railroad Avenue in downtown Bellingham.

BELLINGHAM, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO