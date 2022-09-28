ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
nwcitizen.com

What Cascadia Daily News Should Have Said

Recently, the Broadband Advisory Group presented to City Council a report on the direction the city might take to improve our internet service. The report was generated by Magellan Advisors consulting firm, under the supervision of the BAG. Magellan’s payment was not to exceed $99,750.00. The Cascadia Daily News covered the presentation to council in the story, “Report: Bellingham Should Not Become a Broadband Provider”. Let’s take a closer look at this article and the report.
BELLINGHAM, WA
seattlemedium.com

Washington Healthcare Providers In Trouble ￼

The state has revoked and suspended licenses, certifications, and registrations of three healthcare providers. Information about healthcare providers is on the Washington State Department of Health’s website. People are asked to click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health home page (doh.wa.gov).
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinook Salmon#Tribe#Mosquito#Fish#The Lummi Nation#Srfb
PLANetizen

Will Snohomish County Light Rail Bypass the Airport?

Snohomish County leaders have expressed disagreement with proposed light rail routes that would skip the region’s airport, Paine Field, reports Ben Watanabe for HeraldNet. According to the article, “Prior public comment and the Everett Link community advisory group had asked for those options to be studied. They cited concerns about displacement and gentrification through southwest Everett, development and ridership potential, as well as getting light rail built earlier than the projected start in 2037 or 2041.” But some local leaders refuse to study the options, saying the airport-omitting options were not what voters approved when they voted to support the project.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nooksack, WA
City
Acme, WA
County
Whatcom County, WA
County
Skagit County, WA
State
Washington State
City
Chinook, WA
kpug1170.com

Whatcom Sheriff and local credit union issue separate scam alerts

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and a local credit union are warning residents of scams. WECU says some members say they’ve received text messages claiming to be from the credit union. The attacks, called “smishing,” direct recipients to malicious websites where they are prompted...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KUOW

On a low tide, two stories collide: Reporter's Notebook

It’s funny how stories collide sometimes. I was out covering a joyous, muddy gathering that was hand-building a traditional “clam garden” — likely the first to be built in the United States in nearly two centuries — on the Swinomish Reservation. On that sunny summer day, one of the year’s lowest tides exposed acres of tideflats, making it possible for air-breathing, rubber-booted humans to build the garden and give local seafood production a boost.
ANACORTES, WA
seattlespectator.com

When the Jail Fills Up

The Whatcom County Jail is overpopulated. The number of people involved with the correctional system in Whatcom County increased 150% during the past year. An average of 330 people are currently incarcerated at any given time, the majority of whom are locked up in the Whatcom County Jail. This poses an issue for a facility with a maximum capacity of 212.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcomtalk.com

Signs of the Times: Investigating the Ghost Signs That Haunt Bellingham

Walking through downtown Bellingham and Fairhaven, visitors can catch glimpses of the past. “Old Town” Bellingham is the haunt of numerous ghost signs: faded signage and advertisements that are withstanding the test of time. In the late-nineteenth through mid-twentieth centuries, business owners and advertisers painted logos on brick...
BELLINGHAM, WA
The Associated Press

Bodies and floatplane parts recovered from Puget Sound

SEATTLE (AP) — The bodies of some of the 10 victims and most of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound earlier this month have been recovered. Island County Emergency Management confirmed Thursday that multiple bodies were recovered, but Deputy Director Eric Brooks said he wasn’t yet able to confirm the number, The Seattle Times reported.
SEATTLE, WA
whatcom-news.com

UPDATED: Lane closed through next week on Mt Baker Highway in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Motorists can expect delays on Mount Baker Highway about 2 miles east of I-5 beginning today, Thursday, September 29th, through Saturday, October 1st, late next week due to a lane closure during working hours. A contractor working on a private development on Dewey Road needs to...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KING 5

Families of victims in deadly floatplane crash plan to conduct their own investigation

OAK HARBOR, Wash. — The families of the victims in a deadly floatplane crash off of Whidbey Island are planning to conduct their own investigation into what went wrong. Ten people were killed, including nine adults and one child when a floatplane took a nose dive and crashed into the water near Mutiny Bay. The plane took off from Friday Harbor as a scheduled commuter flight to the Renton Municipal Airport. The crash was reported around 3:10 p.m.
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

East Wenatchee Man Dead From Tractor Rollover in Rock Island

A 71-year-old East Wenatchee man was found dead under a tractor in Rock Island Tuesday night. Around 7 p.m., Douglas County deputies were called out to the 3200 block on Rock Island Road. A family member found the man deceased and pinned under a tractor. Cause of the tractor rollover...
ROCK ISLAND, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy