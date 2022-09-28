Read full article on original website
nwcitizen.com
What Cascadia Daily News Should Have Said
Recently, the Broadband Advisory Group presented to City Council a report on the direction the city might take to improve our internet service. The report was generated by Magellan Advisors consulting firm, under the supervision of the BAG. Magellan’s payment was not to exceed $99,750.00. The Cascadia Daily News covered the presentation to council in the story, “Report: Bellingham Should Not Become a Broadband Provider”. Let’s take a closer look at this article and the report.
Check out Bellingham’s newest $31 million school
The outside of the school is meant to reflect a Craftsman design with natural tones that mirror neighboring house architecture.
This is the best freshly baked bread in Whatcom County, according to our reader poll
The local bakery you voted as having the best freshly baked bread is also known for its soups, salads and sandwiches.
seattlemedium.com
Washington Healthcare Providers In Trouble ￼
The state has revoked and suspended licenses, certifications, and registrations of three healthcare providers. Information about healthcare providers is on the Washington State Department of Health’s website. People are asked to click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health home page (doh.wa.gov).
Need a job? These jobs pay livable wages and are currently hiring in Whatcom County
Finding a job that pays actual living wages can be hard. Here are a few current job listings that pay livable wages.
PLANetizen
Will Snohomish County Light Rail Bypass the Airport?
Snohomish County leaders have expressed disagreement with proposed light rail routes that would skip the region’s airport, Paine Field, reports Ben Watanabe for HeraldNet. According to the article, “Prior public comment and the Everett Link community advisory group had asked for those options to be studied. They cited concerns about displacement and gentrification through southwest Everett, development and ridership potential, as well as getting light rail built earlier than the projected start in 2037 or 2041.” But some local leaders refuse to study the options, saying the airport-omitting options were not what voters approved when they voted to support the project.
Whatcom’s rainy season starts Saturday. But something unusual is happening
La Niña weather patters usually mean a cold, wet and snowy winter for Western Washington.
Homeland Security helps seize $1.7 million worth of fentanyl Wednesday in Bellingham
“It’s hump day which around here is just another day to take 8kgs of #fentanyl off the streets of the #PNW,” Homeland Security tweeted.
kpug1170.com
Whatcom Sheriff and local credit union issue separate scam alerts
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and a local credit union are warning residents of scams. WECU says some members say they’ve received text messages claiming to be from the credit union. The attacks, called “smishing,” direct recipients to malicious websites where they are prompted...
KUOW
On a low tide, two stories collide: Reporter's Notebook
It’s funny how stories collide sometimes. I was out covering a joyous, muddy gathering that was hand-building a traditional “clam garden” — likely the first to be built in the United States in nearly two centuries — on the Swinomish Reservation. On that sunny summer day, one of the year’s lowest tides exposed acres of tideflats, making it possible for air-breathing, rubber-booted humans to build the garden and give local seafood production a boost.
Here’s why a film crew was in the skies above Bellingham International Airport this week
“Things you don’t get to see everyday!” the Port of Bellingham said in a social media post.
whatcom-news.com
Ferndale man sentenced for fentanyl distribution after guilty plea accepted
SEATTLE, Wash. — The last of 3 men indicted in a federal court in February of 2021 and arrested under suspicion of multiple counts of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl has been sentenced. According to records in US District Court in Seattle, Jaime Hernandez-Hernandez, age 22, of Ferndale, entered a...
seattlespectator.com
When the Jail Fills Up
The Whatcom County Jail is overpopulated. The number of people involved with the correctional system in Whatcom County increased 150% during the past year. An average of 330 people are currently incarcerated at any given time, the majority of whom are locked up in the Whatcom County Jail. This poses an issue for a facility with a maximum capacity of 212.
whatcomtalk.com
Signs of the Times: Investigating the Ghost Signs That Haunt Bellingham
Walking through downtown Bellingham and Fairhaven, visitors can catch glimpses of the past. “Old Town” Bellingham is the haunt of numerous ghost signs: faded signage and advertisements that are withstanding the test of time. In the late-nineteenth through mid-twentieth centuries, business owners and advertisers painted logos on brick...
Bodies and floatplane parts recovered from Puget Sound
SEATTLE (AP) — The bodies of some of the 10 victims and most of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound earlier this month have been recovered. Island County Emergency Management confirmed Thursday that multiple bodies were recovered, but Deputy Director Eric Brooks said he wasn’t yet able to confirm the number, The Seattle Times reported.
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: Lane closed through next week on Mt Baker Highway in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Motorists can expect delays on Mount Baker Highway about 2 miles east of I-5 beginning today, Thursday, September 29th, through Saturday, October 1st, late next week due to a lane closure during working hours. A contractor working on a private development on Dewey Road needs to...
Bellingham WinCo Foods announces it will no longer be open 24 hours a day
The store announced the changes, which will be implemented next week, in a Facebook post Tuesday.
Families of victims in deadly floatplane crash plan to conduct their own investigation
OAK HARBOR, Wash. — The families of the victims in a deadly floatplane crash off of Whidbey Island are planning to conduct their own investigation into what went wrong. Ten people were killed, including nine adults and one child when a floatplane took a nose dive and crashed into the water near Mutiny Bay. The plane took off from Friday Harbor as a scheduled commuter flight to the Renton Municipal Airport. The crash was reported around 3:10 p.m.
kpq.com
East Wenatchee Man Dead From Tractor Rollover in Rock Island
A 71-year-old East Wenatchee man was found dead under a tractor in Rock Island Tuesday night. Around 7 p.m., Douglas County deputies were called out to the 3200 block on Rock Island Road. A family member found the man deceased and pinned under a tractor. Cause of the tractor rollover...
Seattleites get creative with gas prices on the rise
After seeing “lower” gas prices over the summer — though still much higher than Pacific Northwest residents are used to — those prices are creeping back up again, increasing by an average of 50 cents in Washington just over the past week. Just last night, gas...
