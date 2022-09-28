ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
indybay.org

Union Busting Kaiser Takes Hardline On NUHW Workers While Gov Newsom Is MIA

After 7 weeks on strike NUHW healthcare workers are facing an intransigent management that is flagrantly violating California healthcare law without any enforcement. They reported that although the NUHW and AFL-CIO have supported Governor Newsom he has refused to intervene to enforce the laws covering behavioral health rights. The prosecution of violation of state law is by Attorney General Rob Bonta. Bonta has also failed to investigate and prosecute Kaiser's flagrant violation of healthcare regulations including timely rights to therapy.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Newsom signs bill decriminalizing most jaywalking in California

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed into law a measure from a Bay Area lawmaker that would decriminalize jaywalking in most cases.On Friday, Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2147 by Assemblymember Phil Ting (D-San Francisco), which the author has dubbed "The Freedom to Walk Act." AB2147 lets pedestrians cross the street outside of an intersection when it's safe to do so. It also limits when officers can stop a pedestrian for jaywalking to situations where there is an immediate danger of a collision."It should not be a criminal offense to safely cross the street," Ting said in a statement. "When...
CALIFORNIA STATE
postnewsgroup.com

We Will Not Incarcerate Our Way Out of This

People Are Liberating Public Spaces to Fight the Criminalization of Poverty. How many times have you walked by an unhoused neighbor and told yourself it’s their fault, that they made the wrong life choices?. But the truth is that our unhoused crisis is the result of decades-long policies that...
OAKLAND, CA
Anthony J Lynch

East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily

Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
City
Eureka, CA
SFGate

The Daily 09-30-22 Amid crisis, Bay Area residents asked to house the homeless

Earlier this week, Sonoma County officials announced that houseless individuals can now camp overnight in certain public areas. The new ordinance, which was approved Tuesday, is designed to better support the county’s 2,893 homeless residents.  The decision by Sonoma County officials has some judicial precedent, but also, is an acknowledgment of a failing housing situation.    
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
PLANetizen

Sacramento Voters to Decide on Using Lawsuits to Reclaim Sidewalks

A lawsuit filed against the city claimed that San Francisco “abandoned” the neighborhood to homelessness and crime. | Myra Thompson / San Francisco's Tenderloin District. Lawsuits against cities over sidewalk encampments are becoming more common, report Lauren Hepler and Raheem Hosseini for the San Francisco Chronicle on September 23.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Housing#Black People#Housing Market#Housing Act#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Linus Realestate#Linus Affordable Housing#Americans
berkeleyside.org

Residents return to North Berkeley apartments after local land trust buys back building

Nearly three years after tenants evicted from a 13-unit North Berkeley apartment building mobilized to stay, they are seeing a path to returning home. Residents of the apartment at 1685 Solano Ave. first received buyout letters in the mail in summer 2019. That pre-empted an eviction months later, but some residents stood their ground and refused to leave the property — especially after lawyers and tenant advocates found holes in the eviction attempt.
BERKELEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Housing
San Francisco Examiner

Survivors list 100s of abusers linked to S.F. Catholic church

A network of sexual abuse survivors is calling on San Francisco's controversial Roman Catholic archbishop to release a "secret" list of the hundreds of people accused of sexual abuse within the archdiocese. The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests said in a letter delivered to Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone on Thursday that it had identified 312 clergy, brothers and laity — including 229 within San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin counties — who have been accused of sexual abuse. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Why the Brooke Jenkins campaign asked Democrats not to endorse her

Rather than lose, it’s sometimes better to not play the game. That was the strategy employed by District Attorney Brooke Jenkins’ campaign this week during the San Francisco Democratic County Central Committee’s endorsement process. The SF DCCC ultimately endorsed Jenkins’ opponent, attorney John Hamasaki, with third candidate Joe Alioto Veronese winning second place. Not a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
48hills.org

Ads for Yimby measure not just misleading but illegal, complaint says

The San Francisco Labor Council supports Proposition E, the affordable-housing measure on the November ballot. So do the Building and Construction Trades Council, the teachers union, and the firefighters union. But if you look at a wildly misleading ad by the opponents of the measure, who support the competing Yimby-backed...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco is in trouble. Here is what we can do

John Farrell is owner of Farrell Real Estate and a former assistant assessor for the City of San Francisco Our city is in big trouble. And it is not just because of the pandemic that devastated our economy. A continued string of bad policies and decisions by City Hall over the past 10 years has led to a dramatic drop in San Franciscans’ quality of life. Tech companies have left...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

UC Berkeley parents fed up with student safety at residence halls

Parents are angry and fed up with the lack of safety for their children at residence halls at University of California at Berkeley, one of the world’s premier schools. Trespassers are getting into the residence halls, prompting some parents to organize to hire security, said a parent who attended a safety meeting Thursday with university officials. The parent Kimberly Plummer has a 17-year-old daughter attending UC Berkeley and living in the residence hall.
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Brooke Jenkins is not the SF Dem Party’s pick for DA

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Brooke Jenkins, Mayor London Breed’s appointment to the position of San Francisco District Attorney after the successful recall of Chesa Boudin over the summer, was not endorsed by the city’s Democratic Party on Wednesday. That honor went to John Hamasaki, an attorney and former police commissioner, who is running to Jenkins’ […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy