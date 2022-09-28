ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phone Arena

Delete these hair-raising Android apps before they gain full control of your phone and money

Although Android users have probably grown accustomed of late to hearing about all kinds of threats to their mobile security and data privacy, learning not to panic whenever a new virus is discovered, there are definitely different levels of danger associated with different malware-spreading campaigns. And as scary as it sounds, the latest such campaign identified by Trend Micro arguably reaches the highest level.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

How to delete cookies on Android

Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your login information and preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Thanks to cookies, you don't have to enter your login credentials every time you visit a website or set your browsing preferences.
CELL PHONES
Business Insider

2 ways to see and edit your clipboard on Android

Your Android's keyboard has a "clipboard" option that lets you see everything you've copied for the last hour. Android 13 also adds a "visual clipboard" to your Android phone, so you can see exactly what you've copied. If you tap your Android's visual clipboard, you'll also have a chance to...
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Google tries to make iPhone and Android texting less terrible despite Apple’s resistance

Google has been pestering Apple to adopt RCS for iMessage to offer a better messaging experience to both Android and iPhone users. But then, the Cupertino giant has no incentive to make iMessage work better with Android—the service acts as an ecosystem lock-in for Apple. With no support from the iPhone maker, Google has been working on fixing some common texting annoyances between iPhone and Android. In February, Google Messages was updated to support iPhone reactions—the company was literally translating iMessage reactions to something recognizable on Android to achieve this. And now, Google is testing allowing Android users to send reactions to texts from iPhone users.
CELL PHONES
daystech.org

9 apps you should delete from your iPhone

While we hear lots about Android apps posing as malware and adware, it’s uncommon for fraudulent iOS apps to sneak by Apple’s safety and curation. However, safety researcher HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research crew has uncovered 10 such iPhone apps that “commit several different flavors of advertising fraud” when put in.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Android 14 will force some phones to go 64-bit-only and support modern video compression

Google has only just released Android 13, but of course the company is already hard at work getting Android 14 ready. According to the latest findings, it looks like the new release will make the AV1 codec mandatory for all devices. This new video encoding method is a lot more efficient than other systems and will help save bandwidth, all without losing out in the quality department. More than that, it appears that some devices launching with Android 14 will be forced to support 64-bit-only apps, finally spelling the end for 32-bit-only applications.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How to delete your Facebook account

There are many reasons why you might want to delete your Facebook account. You may want to take a break from social media or you could be worried about your mental health. Or perhaps you might be looking to regain some of your digital privacy. Whatever your reason, we are here to help. This article will show you how to delete your Facebook account. We’ll also look at other vital details you need to know about deleting Facebook.
INTERNET
Cult of Mac

Cloudflare goes all in on Apple’s CAPTCHA alternative

Apple’s Automatic Verification system for websites is getting a big boost from Cloudflare. The web security company just unveiled Turnstile, a free alternative to those irritating CAPTCHA image tests. This has Apple’s system built in. Turnstile, now in open beta testing, is available to anyone, not just Cloudflare...
INTERNET
The Atlantic

The iPhone Isn’t Cool

I cradled my first iPhone like an egg after I bought it. The year was 2011; the season was winter. The ground was slushy, but I was too nervous to take the thing on the subway. It was an absolute luxury, by far the fanciest and, I felt, most fragile thing I owned—more Fabergé than farmstand.
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

This Week in Apps: Google goes visual, Twitter copies TikTok, OG app drama

Global app spending reached $65 billion in the first half of 2022, up only slightly from the $64.4 billion during the same period in 2021, as hypergrowth fueled by the pandemic has diminished. But overall, the app economy is continuing to grow, having produced a record number of downloads and consumer spending across both the iOS and Google Play stores combined in 2021, according to the latest year-end reports. Global spending across iOS and Google Play last year was $133 billion, and consumers downloaded 143.6 billion apps.
INTERNET
daystech.org

Apple cheekily takes credit for Android Messages fix

Apple has cheekily sought to take the credit score for the brand new iMessage reactions showing in Messages on Android telephones, regardless of it being a Google characteristic. Marques Brownlee affiliate David Imel has drawn consideration to an merchandise listed on Apple’s “New features available with iOS 16” web page....
CELL PHONES

