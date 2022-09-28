Read full article on original website
Related
kilj.com
Dale Willard Parish
Dale Willard Parish, 65, of Keosauqua, Iowa, passed away at 12:22 a.m. Thursday, September 29, 2022, in Fort Madison, Iowa, after a short battle with cancer. He was born on October 6, 1956, in Keosauqua, Iowa, the son of Clell and Madalynne (Steinmeyer) Parish. He is survived by son: Lee...
kilj.com
LaVerne Westercamp
LaVerne Westercamp, 81, of Farmington, Iowa, passed away at 2:53 p.m. Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice House in West Burlington, Iowa. He was born on September 11, 1941, at his family home outside of Bonaparte, Iowa, the son of John and Elsie (Triplett) Westercamp. On December 7, 1968, he married Deah Gorman.
kilj.com
Jack E. Hummell (final arrangements)
Jack E. Hummell, 70, of Mt. Pleasant, died Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at his residence. Per Jack’s request, there will be no visitation or memorial service. Cremation rites have been entrusted to the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. On-Line condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.
kilj.com
Irene Alma Orr Shutt (final arrangements)
Irene Alma Orr Shutt, 100, of Mt. Pleasant and formerly of New London, died Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Henry County Health Center, Mt. Pleasant. Irene was born January 20, 1922 on a farm in rural Danville, the daughter of Marshall J. and Louisa W. Prehm Orr. She attended all eight grades in a one room school, Long Creek No. I, and was honored for never being absent or tardy. She graduated from Danville High School. On May 24, 1945 she married Arthur Lewis Shutt at her parent’s home in New London. He died October 31, 2009.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kilj.com
Mary Jo Wright (final arrangements)
Mary Jo Wright, 69, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at her home. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 7, 2022, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Father Paul Connolly will officiate. Burial will follow in the Forest Home Cemetery. Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Thursday at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant where the family will be present from 4 to 7 p.m. that evening. Memorials may be directed to the St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in her memory.
kilj.com
Sports, September 30th
New London fell in a dramatic match last night to West Burlington 2 sets to 3, the scores were 25-20, 16-25, 25-27, 25-19, and 15-17. The Falcon offense was led by senior Sophia Armstrong who had 33 kills and Abbey Bence who had 67 assists on the night. New London will be hosting a tournament tomorrow and West Burlington will be participating with a rematch set for 9 am.
kilj.com
Salem Man Arrested for Assault
On September 28, 2022, at approximately 5:28 P.M., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an assault that had occurred at the 300 block of South Main Street located in Salem. Upon further investigation, it was discovered the suspect had fled the scene and with the assistance...
kilj.com
See How a Solar Powered Home Works
Worried about increasing energy costs? Interested in solar? Steve and Mary Hoyer in Salem, Iowa, will participate in the annual Solar Energy Tour, sponsored by ASES (American Solar Energy Society). Their all-electric home, powered by solar, will be open for visitors this weekend, Saturday and Sunday – October 1st and...
RELATED PEOPLE
kilj.com
$160,670 Award for the Enhance Henry County Community Foundation
The Enhance Henry County Community Foundation has been notified it will soon be receiving a $160,670 state award to advance community based philanthropy throughout Henry County. The award comes by way of the County Endowment Fund which was established by HF 2302 in the 2004 Legislative Session. The purpose of...
Comments / 0