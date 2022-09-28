ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
collinsvilledailynews.com

Party leaders argue over tax cut headed to Missouri governor's desk

(The Center Square) – As legislation to cut taxes was being prepared for delivery to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, leaders from both parties continued to disagree on its merits. "Throughout this process, we always put Missourians first, and I believe our work stands as a strong example of what...
MISSOURI STATE
collinsvilledailynews.com

As gun owner permits are being revoked, avenue for appeals remains narrow

(The Center Square) – There are no members appointed to the board that is set to field appeals from Illinoisans who have had their gun privileges revoked by the state. Illinois law requires anyone who wants to buy or own guns or ammo to have a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification card issued by Illinois State Police. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said state police have been busy confiscating FOID cards from those the state determines can’t have one.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

Gov. Pritzker Announces Approval of Vehicle Infrastructure Plan

CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that the Federal Highway Administration has approved its plan to build a reliable electric vehicle charging network throughout the state. The State of Illinois Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan addresses potential challenges and proposes locations for charging stations to ensure motorists can confidently traverse the state in electric vehicles.
ILLINOIS STATE
collinsvilledailynews.com

Class action lawsuit filed against Illinois nursing home provider

(The Center Square) – A class action lawsuit has been filed against an Illinois nursing home provider. The lawsuit was filed by AARP and others and alleges Alden Group, Ltd. is putting residents at risk by deliberately understaffing their facilities in an effort to cut back on costs and boost profits.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy