As rural homelessness increases, HUD aims money at helping people without access to shelters
The Department of Housing and Urban Development has opened up millions of dollars in funding for groups serving unhoused people in rural areas — an unprecedented move by the agency, say housing advocates. People living in cars, parks, and on the street at night, which the agency labels unsheltered homelessness, has increased across the nation, […] The post As rural homelessness increases, HUD aims money at helping people without access to shelters appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Trump Lawyers Reveal Nearly 200,000 Pages of Documents Were Seized by FBI
Lawyers for Donald Trump recently claimed the FBI seized around 200,000 pages of documents from his Mar-a-Lago resort during the search for classified materials, a number significantly higher than the 11,000 that they said was previously cited by the government. In a letter to Judge Raymond Dearie filed in the...
Pelosi claims Florida farmers are angry at DeSantis for shipping migrants North because they 'need them to pick crops'
Nancy Pelosi questioned why Governor Ron DeSantis is flying migrants to Democratic jurisdictions, claiming the farmers in Florida need immigrants to 'pick the crops down there.'. The confusing parallel was made during the House Speaker's press conference on Friday a few weeks after DeSantis pulled a stunt sending a flight...
These 10 States Have the Worst Rent Control Laws
These are expensive times due to continuing inflation, which has really had a steep impact on the cost of housing. According to a recent GOBankingRates survey, 73% of people rent versus own, and the...
Conservative Court Blocks Texas AG from Prosecuting Election Law Violations at Will. He Says the Ruling Is ‘Shameful.’
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) slammed the Lone Star State’s highest criminal appeals court Wednesday for its “shameful decision” that his office lacks unilateral authority to prosecute fellow members of state government for election law violations. The all-Republican appeals court (eight of them elected and one...
Biden White House preparing to take executive action to protect DACA 'Dreamers'
The White House is preparing to take executive action to protect hundreds of thousands of immigrants known as “Dreamers,” people close to the White House told NBC News, as the Biden administration braces for a potential court defeat that could end the decade-old Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
‘You Get One Crack at It’: Manhattan Judge Rejects the NRA’s Latest Bid to Dismiss New York Attorney General’s Lawsuit
A Manhattan judge rejected the National Rifle Association’s latest effort to dismiss a lawsuit by New York Attorney General Letitia James (D), roasting the gun group for repeatedly bringing motions that he rejects. “The rule that you get one crack at it is an important one,” Manhattan Supreme Court...
21 Attorneys General want U.S. Supreme Court to uphold immigration law
(The Center Square) – Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is leading a group of 21 attorneys general in an amicus brief regarding federal immigration law. The attorneys general are asking the Supreme Court of the United States to uphold a federal statute to enforce federal immigration law in United States v. Hansen.
District Court Rejects Claim That "FBI Misled Judge in Obtaining Warrant To Seize Hundreds of Safe Deposit Boxes"
I posted Sunday about the post alleging that the FBI misled judge (and the L.A. Times story following up on that); just today, though, Judge Gary Klausner (C.D. Cal.) seems to have rejected that allegation, in Snitko v. U.S.:. Plaintiffs' other Fourth Amendment argument is that the Government misled Judge...
Contractor refutes allegations of migrant hunger strike in Torrance County facility
Several migrants at federal immigration detention facility in Torrance, New Mexico, have gone on a hunger strike to protest alleged mistreatment and health hazards, a legal advocacy organization says.
Judge: New voter laws “unconstitutional” and permanently enjoined
A district court judge in Billings Friday permanently struck down three election administration laws in Montana, declaring that eliminating Election Day voter registration, implementing new voter identification requirements and barring paid ballot collection are unconstitutional. The order, issued by Yellowstone District Court Judge Michael Moses, closes the book on the...
College Student Accused of 'Financially Abusing' Family Backed: 'Move Out'
"You're financially abusing them when you're paying for everything?" one commenter questioned. "LOL."
Judge Rules Government Justified in Seizing Property from BH Box Holders
A federal judge ruled Thursday that the FBI's search and seizure of property from rented safe deposit boxes at a Beverly Hills private vaults company that allowed customers to remain anonymous was constitutional.
Supreme Court Could Overturn Gun Control Brought In After Vegas Shooting
The effective ban on bump stocks was introduced by former President Donald Trump in 2018 following the deadly shooting that left 58 people dead.
White House says Biden wasn't to blame for Puerto Rico shipping waiver delay
The White House pushed back on suggestions that it was slow-walking a decision to lift a union-backed century-old shipping rule to speed fuel transport to Puerto Rico in the hours before "a temporary and targeted" waiver was ultimately granted.
Prisoners Get $200 After Their Release- Newsom Recently Vetoed a New Bill to Increase The One-Time Payment to $1300
SB-1304, Introduced by Senator Kamlager, is regarding the prisoner release allowance. Currently, a prisoner is paid $200 once released from prison. SB-1304 was aimed at increasing that payment to $1300. Additionally, it sought to adjust the amount annually to account for inflation. [i]
Colorado appeals court judges should not sit in judgment of Supreme Court justices: Discipline panel
Allowing judges from the Colorado Court of Appeals to stand in judgment over a Supreme Court justice accused of misconduct would be fraught with the appearance of impropriety and potential conflicts of interest. So says the state Commission on Judicial Discipline in a letter to a panel of legislators scheduled...
Children of legal age can sue their parents to grant them an alimony
Family lawyer Doris Blas explained that the young person who wants to get ahead can legally sue his parents to provide him with alimony after he turned 18. In the Family and Justice sequence of RPP, he explained that it is called child support because education is included in food, even after the children have reached the age of majority.
Prisoner work strike goes on as prisons cut meals, nix weekend visitation
Thousands of inmates in Alabama’s overcrowded prison system are receiving only two meals a day during a prisoner work stoppage that was in its fourth day Thursday, and the agency said weekend visitation also was being canceled. While inmates and activists have accused the Department of Corrections of using...
Nonprofits help fund immigrants' legal fights on deportation
As the number of immigrants seeking court permission to avoid deportation grows, foundations in Los Angeles have joined with local governments to direct millions of dollars to pay for lawyers to represent the immigrants, an effort they hope will be copied across the country. Unlike defendants in a criminal case who can be represented by a court-appointed lawyer, immigrants who face deportation are not provided legal counsel. Unaccompanied children and non-English speakers don’t stand much of a chance advocating for themselves. And for many immigrants facing the byzantine hearing process, paying for an advocate is out of reach. By responding to an emergency need, nonprofit leaders were able to build a case that legal counsel for potential deportees should be viewed as a right, says Miguel Santana, president of the Weingart Foundation. A sustained wave of deportations could cripple a city like Los Angeles that depends on immigrants as workers, employers, and civic leaders, he says. “It’s in our collective interest as Angelenos to provide support to immigrants who cannot defend themselves during this process, he says. “This is a service, like any other service, that the taxpayers should cover.”
