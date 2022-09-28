ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Tennessee Lookout

As rural homelessness increases, HUD aims money at helping people without access to shelters

The Department of Housing and Urban Development has opened up millions of dollars in funding for groups serving unhoused people in rural areas — an unprecedented move by the agency, say housing advocates. People living in cars, parks, and on the street at night, which the agency labels unsheltered homelessness, has increased across the nation, […] The post As rural homelessness increases, HUD aims money at helping people without access to shelters appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
thecentersquare.com

21 Attorneys General want U.S. Supreme Court to uphold immigration law

(The Center Square) – Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is leading a group of 21 attorneys general in an amicus brief regarding federal immigration law. The attorneys general are asking the Supreme Court of the United States to uphold a federal statute to enforce federal immigration law in United States v. Hansen.
archyworldys.com

Children of legal age can sue their parents to grant them an alimony

Family lawyer Doris Blas explained that the young person who wants to get ahead can legally sue his parents to provide him with alimony after he turned 18. In the Family and Justice sequence of RPP, he explained that it is called child support because education is included in food, even after the children have reached the age of majority.
KIDS
The Associated Press

Nonprofits help fund immigrants' legal fights on deportation

As the number of immigrants seeking court permission to avoid deportation grows, foundations in Los Angeles have joined with local governments to direct millions of dollars to pay for lawyers to represent the immigrants, an effort they hope will be copied across the country. Unlike defendants in a criminal case who can be represented by a court-appointed lawyer, immigrants who face deportation are not provided legal counsel. Unaccompanied children and non-English speakers don’t stand much of a chance advocating for themselves. And for many immigrants facing the byzantine hearing process, paying for an advocate is out of reach. By responding to an emergency need, nonprofit leaders were able to build a case that legal counsel for potential deportees should be viewed as a right, says Miguel Santana, president of the Weingart Foundation. A sustained wave of deportations could cripple a city like Los Angeles that depends on immigrants as workers, employers, and civic leaders, he says. “It’s in our collective interest as Angelenos to provide support to immigrants who cannot defend themselves during this process, he says. “This is a service, like any other service, that the taxpayers should cover.”
