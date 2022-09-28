Read full article on original website
Guinean ex-dictator jailed on eve of 2009 massacre trial
Former Guinean dictator Moussa Dadis Camara and several co-defendants were sent to prison Tuesday, a day before their trial opens for the 2009 stadium massacre, their lawyers said. The prosecutor had "our six clients taken to the central house (prison) where they will apparently be held until the end of the (trial)", Salifou Beavogui, one of the lawyers, told journalists outside the court.
Mali says it will not respect regional sanctions on Guinea
BAMAKO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Mali does not respect and will not apply sanctions imposed by West Africa's main political and economic bloc on neighbouring Guinea in the wake of last year's coup, Mali's interim prime minister said on Wednesday.
Top Rwanda genocide suspect and financier Félicien Kabuga goes on trial
One of the last fugitives charged over the Rwanda genocide to face justice, Félicien Kabuga refused to appear in court at the start of his trial on Thursday. "Twenty-eight years after the events, this trial is about holding Félicien Kabuga to account for his substantial and intentional role in that genocide," prosecutor Rashid S. Rashid told the UN tribunal.
Ethiopia's Tigray war: Satellite images capture troop build-up near Eritrea border
Satellite images have given a rare glimpse into the resurgence of fighting in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, one of the world's most hidden conflicts, where communications have been cut off and journalists denied permission to visit. The images taken this month show the build-up of troops and military hardware along...
Burkina junta chief urges putschists to 'come to their senses'
Burkina Faso's junta leader Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba on Saturday urged junior officers to "come to their senses" after they claimed to have ousted him in a reported coup that sparked deep concern among foreign leaders. Making his first comments since the putsch, Damiba in a written statement urged his rivals "to come to their senses to avoid a fratricidal war that Burkina Faso doesn't need".
Gunfire erupts again in Burkina Faso day after 2nd coup
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — (AP) — Gunshots rang out Saturday in Burkina Faso's capital and soldiers deployed in the streets as tensions lingered a day after military officers overthrew the man who had seized power in a coup only nine months earlier in the West African nation. The...
Gunfire, confusion grip Burkina Faso day after coup, fire breaks out at French embassy
OUAGADOUGOU, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Gunfire rang out across Burkina Faso's capital on Saturday and fire broke out at the French embassy as self-declared leader Ibrahim Traore accused President Paul-Henri Damiba of staging a counter-offensive after his apparent ouster a day earlier.
UN deplores «heinous» attack on commercial convoy in Burkina Faso that killed 11 people
UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Wednesday deplored the "atrocious" attack carried out last Monday against a commercial convoy in Burkina Faso carrying basic commodities to the city of Djibo, which killed eleven people. This has been communicated by the spokesman of the United Nations Secretariat General, Stéphane Dujarric, detailing...
Uhuru Kenyatta failed to turn Kenya into as big an international player as he could – here’s why
One of the notable achievements of Uhuru Kenyatta’s nine-year tenure as president was that he invigorated Kenya’s foreign policy. A year after his 2013 inauguration, his government launched a document that outlined Kenya’s diplomatic engagements and foreign relations. It was the country’s first written foreign policy since independence.
Protesters attack French Embassy in Burkina Faso after coup
OUAGADOUGOU – Angry protesters attacked the French Embassy in Burkina Faso's capital Saturday after supporters of the West African nation's new coup leader accused France of harboring the ousted interim president, a charge French authorities vehemently denied. A group of soldiers appearing on state television late Friday had announced...
Brazil election: A campaign marred by political violence
Brazil is gearing up for the most polarised elections in its recent history. Throughout the country, the electoral campaign has been marred by assaults, death threats and even murders. As the first round October 2 vote draws closer, more than two thirds of the population say they are afraid of being attacked because of their political choices, according to a recent survey by the Datafolha polling firm. Our correspondents report.
The 4 countries that are claiming the Koh-i-Noor Diamond on the British crown
There are four countries that are currently claiming ownership of the famous Koh-i-Noor Diamond which is a part of the British Crown Jewels. According to Vice, these four countries include former British colonies. The four countries claiming ownership are India, Pakistan, Iran, and Afghanistan.
Fire in Paraguay elections office destroys thousands of vote machines
"So far we have lost 8,500 electoral machines, notebooks, electoral material, but we guarantee citizens that the December elections will take place as planned," Jamie Bestard, the judicial body's president, said from outside the burned building in Asuncion. Two court officials, who are missing, are being sought by authorities, national...
Political violence casts a shadow over Brazil’s general election
Upcoming elections in Brazil are the most polarised in recent history and also the most radicalised – across the country, the electoral campaign has been marked by physical attacks, death threats and even murder. It is a source of growing concern as the October 2 vote draws closer, with more than 67 percent of the population saying they fear becoming a victim of violence for their political choices, according to a recent survey by the Datafolha polling firm.
Regional court dismisses Maasai eviction case against Tanzania government
DAR ES SALAAM, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A regional court on Friday dismissed a case brought by a group of Maasai villagers claiming the Tanzanian government used violence to evict them from their ancestral lands in the north of the country.
Catalan separatists in crisis 5 years after referendum
Arenys de Munt (Spain) (AFP) – Josep Lluis Rodriguez has not given up hope of an independent Catalonia. But five years after a banned referendum, he no longer expects anything from the deeply-divided separatist leaders in Barcelona. "Of course there is frustration and anger, because they didn't do what...
At least 129 dead after riot at Indonesia football match
At least 129 people died at a football stadium in Indonesia when thousands of fans invaded the pitch and police fired tear gas that triggered a stampede, authorities said Sunday. Images taken from inside the stadium during the stampede showed poluce firing huge amounts of tear gas and people clambering over fences.
This Zanzibar King Was Exiled By The British For Refusing To Allow His Kingdom To Be Colonized
Sheikh Khalid bin Barghash Al-Busaid was the sixth ruler of Zanzibar. A very powerful ruler, it was suspected that he killed his only cousin Sayyid Hamad bin Thuwaini of Zanzibar to seize power and expand his kingdom. But the British who had settled on the island of Zanzibar by the...
Gunfire heard in Burkina Faso, sparking coup fears
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — (AP) — Gunfire rang out early Friday in Burkina Faso's capital and the state broadcaster went off the air, sparking fears that another coup attempt may be underway, nine months after the democratically elected president was ousted from power. The whereabouts of coup leader-turned...
Satellite images show Eritrea military buildup near Tigray
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — New satellite imagery of one of the world’s most reclusive nations shows a military buildup inside Eritrea near the border with Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, backing up witness accounts of a new, large-scale offensive. Eritrea has fought alongside Ethiopia against Tigray forces. It rejects allegations that its soldiers committed some of the worst atrocities in the conflict that began in late 2020. Witnesses in Eritrea this month told The Associated Press that people including students and public servants are being rounded up across the nation and sent to fight in the new offensive. The satellite imagery provided by Maxar Technologies shows what Maxar described as battle tanks, self-propelled howitzers and a M-46 field gun battery in the Eritrean town of Serha, near the border, on Sept. 19. The town is across the border from the Tigray town of Zalambessa, one of the first communities overrun in the war. Eritrea is one of the world’s most closed countries to independent journalists, and images from there related to the war in Ethiopia are rare.
