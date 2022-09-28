ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beverlypress.com

VINTAGE: Meals on Wheels celebrates a milestone

Chef Wolfgang Puck prepared the 10 millionth meal for St. Vincent Meals on Wheels in this photograph from the Sept. 30, 1999, issue of the Beverly Press and Park Labrea News. Puck was joined by St. Vincent Meals on Wheels founder Sister Alice Marie Quinn at a press conference announcing the milestone, and later delivered the meal to a homebound senior citizen. St. Vincent Meals on Wheels continues to deliver meals to thousands of people in need annually throughout Los Angeles. On Sept. 22, Los Angeles City Council President Pro Tempore Mitch O’Farrell donated $261,000 to pay for meal deliveries through the end of the year for St. Vincent Meals on Wheels clients in the 13th District.
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

Hypercars showcase at Petersen

The Petersen Automotive Museum’s “Hypercars: The Allure of the Extreme,” one of the largest collections of the world’s most high-tech and rare vehicles from premiere manufacturers to emerging startups, has welcomed 14 new vehicles to its exhibit. From its opening in December 2021 in the Bruce Meyer Family Gallery and the museum lobby and through its closing on May 14, 2023, 30 hypercars will have rotated throughout the exhibit’s tenure to the excitement of automotive enthusiasts and casual fans alike.
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

Explore the beauty designed by Frank Lloyd Wright

Surrounded by gardens blooming with colorful flowers, the architectural treasure Hollyhock House designed by Frank Lloyd Wright sits high on a hilltop overlooking Hollywood. Visitors step inside the residence – the first Wright-commissioned home in Los Angeles – and become immersed in its intimate wood-paneled elegance. Hollyhock House reopened for self-guided tours in August after being closed for two years. Visitors walk through the approximately 6,000-square-foot house at a leisurely pace and take in the intricacies of each room. Docents answer questions and provide information about the house and its history.
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

Hollywood couple are Halloweenie angels

Fred and Jason Arnes went on their first date on January 15, 2005. Six months later, they closed on a craftsman home located near the Hollywood sign. Renovations were necessary, and it took a full nine months before the couple could move into the house. Even then, they were not yet able to afford the finishing touches, so the space was littered with raw materials. But that didn’t stop them from throwing their first Halloween party in October 2006.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Hollywood, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
West Hollywood, CA
Local
California Cars
beverlypress.com

First Congregational architecture pays homage to Europe’s great houses of worship

When the doors of the distinctive gothic revival style cathedral opened in 1932, members of the First Congregational Church of Los Angeles must have marveled at its grandeur. The oldest continually operating Protestant church in Los Angeles, First Congregational was founded in 1867, and the cathedral on Commonwealth Avenue and Sixth Street is its fifth home. Located on land donated to the congregation by Carla Shatto, wife of one of Los Angeles’ early real estate developers, the church was modeled after the great cathedrals of England and France. The concrete reinforced building was designed by Los Angeles architects James E. and David C. Allison and features many intricate fixtures including a 157-foot tower reminiscent of Oxford University’s Magdalen College, and a spacious sanctuary capped by a 76-foot ceiling. Decorative bronze doors lead to the sanctuary, and hand-carved oak inlays grace the pulpit. Colorful stained-glass windows throughout the sanctuary allow ample natural light to shine through.
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

Hollywood United Methodist provides Tinseltown beacon

At the corner of Highland and Franklin Avenues in the heart of Hollywood sits a church that director of communications Devon Michael Jones calls “a beacon of hope” for the surrounding community. The building, designed by Thomas P. Barber in the English Gothic style of Westminster Hall in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

Series brings distinguished speakers to Beverly Hills

The Distinguished Speakers Series of the Westside has announced the upcoming speakers appearing in its seventh season at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills. The season runs from Oct. 16 through April 30, and includes Ken Burns, Misty Copeland, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Admiral James Stavridis, Cristina Mittermeier and Bob Eubanks with Ticket to Ride. Tickets to the series are sold in subscription packages ranging from $210-$660 for all six evenings.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
beverlypress.com

KCCLA presents concert celebrating diplomatic ties

The Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles; the South Korea Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism; and the Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange present “Lee Hee-moon L.A. Concert–Hanguk Namja” on Friday, Oct. 7, at 8 p.m. in UCLA’s Royce Hall. The concert is part of commemorative...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Bikes#Bike#Commuting#Linus Business#Climate Planning#Environment Issues#Weho#Dockless Micro#Lime
beverlypress.com

Hollywood Forever exhumes spooky haunted history

On Oct. 2 the Art Deco Society of Los Angeles will “dig up the dirt” on Hollywood’s history – and several of its scandals – through a walking tour of the 123-year-old Hollywood Forever Cemetery at 6000 Santa Monica Blvd. Visit the gravesites of early Hollywood stars, movie moguls and pioneers, hearing fascinating tales from historians and living history interludes. Guided walking tours will depart (rain or shine) from the parking lot behind the Cathedral Mausoleum (in the southeast corner of the cemetery) every 20 minutes, from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Cost of the approximately 2 1/2- to 3-hour tour is $20 per person ($16 for ADSLA members). Comfortable walking shoes (tourgoers will be walking on uneven, grassy terrain), water and sunscreen are recommended. Parking and check-in are at the parking lot behind the Cathedral Mausoleum.
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

Peace and quiet at All Saints’ Church

Architecture runs in David Davis’ blood. Born to an architect father and raised in a French-style townhouse, Davis moved from Boston to Los Angeles in 1987 to pursue an architecture career of his own. Shortly after, while driving down Santa Monica Boulevard in Beverly Hills, All Saints’ Episcopal Church...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
beverlypress.com

Home of civic giants and athletic gladiators

After traveling across the globe, from Olympia and Athens Greece, the Olympic torch arrived in the United States on May 8, 1984, where it began its journey across the country igniting civic pride along the way. Its ultimate destination was the venerable Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum with decathlete Rafer Johnson running up the last 99 steps, lighting the Olympic flame and kicking off the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles with the entire world watching.
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

Recitals announced for LA Phil

This season, the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s 2022/23 Colburn Celebrity Recital series at Walt Disney Concert Hall presents 10 one-night-only performances from world class instrumental virtuosi to stellar operatic voices from across the globe. The 2022/23 Colburn Celebrity Recital series begins with a piano recital by Sir András Schiff on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Cars
beverlypress.com

BroadStage kicks off National Geographic speaker series

The first in the National Geographic Live speaker’s series at BroadStage will be “Mesoamerica Illuminated” with art historian and microarchaeologist Dr. Diana Magaloni-Kerpel. This event is presented by BroadStage at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage on Oct. 6-7 at 7:30pm at the Santa Monica Performing Arts Center.
SANTA MONICA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy