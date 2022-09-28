Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 National Taco Day Deals you will be Taco-ing AboutCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
The Five Best Places to Buy Steaks in Los Angeles, Regardless of Your AddressLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
18 Things to do in October in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
5 Beloved Local Pizza Delivery Places in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Ways To Celebrate Oktoberfest 2022 in Los AngelesYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
Related
beverlypress.com
VINTAGE: Meals on Wheels celebrates a milestone
Chef Wolfgang Puck prepared the 10 millionth meal for St. Vincent Meals on Wheels in this photograph from the Sept. 30, 1999, issue of the Beverly Press and Park Labrea News. Puck was joined by St. Vincent Meals on Wheels founder Sister Alice Marie Quinn at a press conference announcing the milestone, and later delivered the meal to a homebound senior citizen. St. Vincent Meals on Wheels continues to deliver meals to thousands of people in need annually throughout Los Angeles. On Sept. 22, Los Angeles City Council President Pro Tempore Mitch O’Farrell donated $261,000 to pay for meal deliveries through the end of the year for St. Vincent Meals on Wheels clients in the 13th District.
beverlypress.com
Hypercars showcase at Petersen
The Petersen Automotive Museum’s “Hypercars: The Allure of the Extreme,” one of the largest collections of the world’s most high-tech and rare vehicles from premiere manufacturers to emerging startups, has welcomed 14 new vehicles to its exhibit. From its opening in December 2021 in the Bruce Meyer Family Gallery and the museum lobby and through its closing on May 14, 2023, 30 hypercars will have rotated throughout the exhibit’s tenure to the excitement of automotive enthusiasts and casual fans alike.
beverlypress.com
Explore the beauty designed by Frank Lloyd Wright
Surrounded by gardens blooming with colorful flowers, the architectural treasure Hollyhock House designed by Frank Lloyd Wright sits high on a hilltop overlooking Hollywood. Visitors step inside the residence – the first Wright-commissioned home in Los Angeles – and become immersed in its intimate wood-paneled elegance. Hollyhock House reopened for self-guided tours in August after being closed for two years. Visitors walk through the approximately 6,000-square-foot house at a leisurely pace and take in the intricacies of each room. Docents answer questions and provide information about the house and its history.
beverlypress.com
Hollywood couple are Halloweenie angels
Fred and Jason Arnes went on their first date on January 15, 2005. Six months later, they closed on a craftsman home located near the Hollywood sign. Renovations were necessary, and it took a full nine months before the couple could move into the house. Even then, they were not yet able to afford the finishing touches, so the space was littered with raw materials. But that didn’t stop them from throwing their first Halloween party in October 2006.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beverlypress.com
First Congregational architecture pays homage to Europe’s great houses of worship
When the doors of the distinctive gothic revival style cathedral opened in 1932, members of the First Congregational Church of Los Angeles must have marveled at its grandeur. The oldest continually operating Protestant church in Los Angeles, First Congregational was founded in 1867, and the cathedral on Commonwealth Avenue and Sixth Street is its fifth home. Located on land donated to the congregation by Carla Shatto, wife of one of Los Angeles’ early real estate developers, the church was modeled after the great cathedrals of England and France. The concrete reinforced building was designed by Los Angeles architects James E. and David C. Allison and features many intricate fixtures including a 157-foot tower reminiscent of Oxford University’s Magdalen College, and a spacious sanctuary capped by a 76-foot ceiling. Decorative bronze doors lead to the sanctuary, and hand-carved oak inlays grace the pulpit. Colorful stained-glass windows throughout the sanctuary allow ample natural light to shine through.
beverlypress.com
Hollywood United Methodist provides Tinseltown beacon
At the corner of Highland and Franklin Avenues in the heart of Hollywood sits a church that director of communications Devon Michael Jones calls “a beacon of hope” for the surrounding community. The building, designed by Thomas P. Barber in the English Gothic style of Westminster Hall in...
beverlypress.com
Series brings distinguished speakers to Beverly Hills
The Distinguished Speakers Series of the Westside has announced the upcoming speakers appearing in its seventh season at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills. The season runs from Oct. 16 through April 30, and includes Ken Burns, Misty Copeland, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Admiral James Stavridis, Cristina Mittermeier and Bob Eubanks with Ticket to Ride. Tickets to the series are sold in subscription packages ranging from $210-$660 for all six evenings.
beverlypress.com
KCCLA presents concert celebrating diplomatic ties
The Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles; the South Korea Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism; and the Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange present “Lee Hee-moon L.A. Concert–Hanguk Namja” on Friday, Oct. 7, at 8 p.m. in UCLA’s Royce Hall. The concert is part of commemorative...
IN THIS ARTICLE
beverlypress.com
Hollywood Forever exhumes spooky haunted history
On Oct. 2 the Art Deco Society of Los Angeles will “dig up the dirt” on Hollywood’s history – and several of its scandals – through a walking tour of the 123-year-old Hollywood Forever Cemetery at 6000 Santa Monica Blvd. Visit the gravesites of early Hollywood stars, movie moguls and pioneers, hearing fascinating tales from historians and living history interludes. Guided walking tours will depart (rain or shine) from the parking lot behind the Cathedral Mausoleum (in the southeast corner of the cemetery) every 20 minutes, from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Cost of the approximately 2 1/2- to 3-hour tour is $20 per person ($16 for ADSLA members). Comfortable walking shoes (tourgoers will be walking on uneven, grassy terrain), water and sunscreen are recommended. Parking and check-in are at the parking lot behind the Cathedral Mausoleum.
beverlypress.com
Peace and quiet at All Saints’ Church
Architecture runs in David Davis’ blood. Born to an architect father and raised in a French-style townhouse, Davis moved from Boston to Los Angeles in 1987 to pursue an architecture career of his own. Shortly after, while driving down Santa Monica Boulevard in Beverly Hills, All Saints’ Episcopal Church...
beverlypress.com
Home of civic giants and athletic gladiators
After traveling across the globe, from Olympia and Athens Greece, the Olympic torch arrived in the United States on May 8, 1984, where it began its journey across the country igniting civic pride along the way. Its ultimate destination was the venerable Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum with decathlete Rafer Johnson running up the last 99 steps, lighting the Olympic flame and kicking off the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles with the entire world watching.
beverlypress.com
Recitals announced for LA Phil
This season, the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s 2022/23 Colburn Celebrity Recital series at Walt Disney Concert Hall presents 10 one-night-only performances from world class instrumental virtuosi to stellar operatic voices from across the globe. The 2022/23 Colburn Celebrity Recital series begins with a piano recital by Sir András Schiff on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beverlypress.com
BroadStage kicks off National Geographic speaker series
The first in the National Geographic Live speaker’s series at BroadStage will be “Mesoamerica Illuminated” with art historian and microarchaeologist Dr. Diana Magaloni-Kerpel. This event is presented by BroadStage at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage on Oct. 6-7 at 7:30pm at the Santa Monica Performing Arts Center.
Comments / 0