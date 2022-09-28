ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles City Hall: An icon like no other

For Los Angeles City Council President Pro Tempore Mitch O’Farrell, 13th District, working in City Hall serves as a constant reminder of the responsibility he holds. “City Hall is a temple of the people, and I feel like I’m working in a sacred place,” O’- Farrell said.
CBS LA

Hundreds to move out of dilapidated, former dormitory in San Bernardino

Mouseholes by the floorboards, boxes overflowing with trash, exposed wiring and pools of stagnant water. These weren't the conditions Tamara Cantarell dreamed for herself and her four children, but it's all she could afford."It's really just uninhabitable," she said. Cantarell is one of the 280 people living in these deplorable conditions inside a shuttered college dormitory in the City of San Bernardino. With rent between $600-700 a month and no credit check required, many like the mother of four only came to the former American Sports University building as a last resort. "This was a last resort and we had to make...
LATACO

A Year Into New Law to Protect L.A. Renters, City Has Taken Zero Landlords to Court

City officials and aggrieved renters blame each other, but they do not dispute a key fact: No landlords have yet been found guilty of violating the ordinance. “We haven’t had any proven harassment cases,” a senior official at the housing department said. (The official did not want to be identified, saying that only the media desk could speak on the record for the department.)
NBC Los Angeles

The LA You May Not Know: The Cemeteries of LA

Imagine an urban oasis, the perfect setting to relax in the cool shade, perhaps read a book or just escape from the noise and anxiety of life. We have several of these special places scattered all around Los Angeles. And you might even come across a movie star or two.
citywatchla.com

A Shorter Leash For County Probation

"You can't get well in a cell" and “Take Pride, Share the Ride” (for ridesharing month) were battling in out for predominance before the public was effectively banished after a couple of hours. Holly J. Mitchell had a five-signature letter to President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., Vice President...
KTLA.com

Los Angeles adopts new rental protection for low-income families

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday adopted two rent protection motions aimed at keeping low-income families in their homes and decreasing the chances of people falling into homelessness. The first motion calls for an expansion of the county’s StayHoused L.A. program. Launched during the pandemic, the...
beverlypress.com

Dome shines over golden triangle in Beverly Hills

The city of Beverly Hills boasts one of the most iconic city halls in the world, with a distinctive H-shaped building and nine-story tower topped by a blue, green and gold tiled dome. Designed by Beverly Hills architects Harry G. Koerner and William J. Gage in the Spanish Revival-style, the...
notquitenigella.com

Where To Eat At Grand Central Markets, Downtown Los Angeles!

Los Angeles' Grand Central Market is located in Downtown LA. It is the oldest consecutively running market in full operation for over 100 years. The market is housed in what was originally a department store. With so many stands, where is the best place to eat?. Please note that this...
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood rental market remains out of reach for some

INGLEWOOD – Inglewood has implemented a form of rent control to stave off mass evictions of tenants living in units priced far below market value, however, some rentals are still advertised for those with income between $7,000 and $11,000 per month. These figures are based on applicants earning at minimum of 2.5 times the posted rent.
newsantaana.com

Blue cloth bandit suspect finally arrested after 68 robberies in So. California

Los Angeles: Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division (RHD) have made an arrest in a series of armed robberies. Since October of 2021, there have been a total of 68-armed business robberies attributed by investigators to the same suspect. The robberies have occurred throughout Los Angeles County and the City of Los Angeles. Investigators from RHD were assigned to investigate the 16 robberies that occurred inside City boundaries. It is not yet know if the suspect also was involved in any robberies in Orange County.
lafocusnewspaper.com

Attorneys for Mark Ridley-Thomas File Lawsuit Against the City of Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES – On September 21, 2022, lawyers for Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas formally served the City of Los Angeles with notice of the lawsuit filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court on July 28, 2022, that seeks to rectify Controller Ron Galperin’s unauthorized, unlawful and politicized decision to terminate the councilman’s salary and benefits following his suspension from the City Council after he was indicted on unrelated federal charges.
