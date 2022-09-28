ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Uiagalelei cruises into the end zone, extends lead 30-13

It looks like the Tigers are running away with this one. Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei extended the Tigers lead to 17 over NC State in the fourth quarter. After just one passing play and six rushing plays for 10 yards and 26 yards respectively, Uiagalelei ran it in for the Clemson for a nine yard trip to the end zone, extending the Tigers lead to 30-13. It took Clemson nine plays for 58 yards in 4:35 to score the third touchdown of the night. That's another rushing TD for @djuiagalelei 👏 pic.twitter.com/7pW40AbddY — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 2, 2022 List Twitter reacts: Tee Higgins shines on Thursday Night Football
Lotte Giants vs Kia Tigers Prediction, 9/29/2022 KBO Pick, Tips and Odds

Location: Gwangju Kia Champions Field in Gwangju, South Korea. Sung Bum Na and the Kia Tigers (65-70, 5th in KBO) host the Lotte Giants (61-73, 7th in KBO) at Gwangju Kia Champions Field on Thursday, September 29, 2022. As a squad, the Lotte Giants are notching 4.2 runs/g, which puts...
Schwarber hits 2 HRs; Phils split with Nats to lead Brewers

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The shouts came from everywhere around the visitor’s clubhouse. From the showers, the cafeteria, the trainer’s room — from wherever Kyle Schwarber and other members of the Philadelphia Phillies were following along to see if they would take a lead in the race for the NL’s last playoff spot.
Baltimore Orioles vs Boston Red Sox Prediction, 9/29/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Baltimore (+115) Boston (-135) The Baltimore Orioles (80-74) are hitting the road to Fenway Park on Thursday where they will take on the Boston Red Sox (73-81). The moneyline on this game has the Orioles at +115 and the Red Sox are sitting at -135. The over/under is 8.5. The pitchers who are expected to start are Mike Baumann and Nathan Eovaldi.
Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Guardians Prediction, 10/1/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Kansas City (+185) Cleveland (-215) The Cleveland Guardians (88-68) will try to beat the Kansas City Royals (63-93) at Progressive Field on Saturday. The moneyline on this contest has Kansas City at +185 while Cleveland is priced at -215. The over/under comes in at 8. The pitchers expected to start will be Kris Bubic and Aaron Civale.
Oakland Athletics vs Seattle Mariners Prediction, 10/1/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Oakland (+215) Seattle (-255) The Seattle Mariners (85-70) are hosting the Oakland Athletics (56-100) at T-Mobile Park on Saturday. The moneyline on this game has the Athletics at +215 while the Mariners are sitting at -255. The total has been set at 6.5. The pitchers who are expected to start are JP Sears and Luis Castillo.
Philadelphia Phillies vs Washington Nationals Prediction, 9/30/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Game: Philadelphia Phillies vs Washington Nationals. Location: Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. The Philadelphia Phillies (83-71) are hitting the road to Nationals Park on Friday where they will compete against the Washington Nationals (54-101). The starting pitchers are Bailey Falter and Erick Fedde. As a unit, the Philadelphia Phillies are...
