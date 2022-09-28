Read full article on original website
Utah CB Clark Phillips III grabs 3 picks, takes one to the house vs. Oregon State
If your favorite NFL team is looking for a big-play, shutdown corner in next year’s draft, Utah’s Clark Phillips III just stated his case. In Saturday night’s win over Oregon State, Phillips picked off three passes, taking one of them back for a touchdown. Phillips has the...
Grimacing on the Turf is Not How Cal Fans Want to See Their Quarterback
The status of Jack Plummer unclear after he absorbed four more sacks vs. WSU.
NFL・
Doc's Sports Service
Video: NFL Picks - Arizona Cardinals vs Carolina Panthers Prediction, 10/2/2022 Week 4 NFL Free Picks
NFL Picks - Arizona Cardinals vs Carolina Panthers Prediction, 10/2/2022 Week 4 NFL Free Picks. Carolina Panthers vs Arizona Cardinals 10/2/2022. The Arizona Cardinals travel to Charlotte, NC to face the Carolina Panthers at 4:05PM EST at Bank of America Stadium. ABOUT THE SERIES. Doc's Sports has a veteran team...
Doc's Sports Service
Free Football Pick UAB Blazers vs Rice Owls Prediction, 10/1/2022 College Football Expert Best Bets
Rice Owls vs UAB Blazers College Football Pick and Prediction 10/1/2022. The UAB Blazers travel to Houston, TX to face the Rice Owls at 7:30PM EST at Rice Stadium. Doc's Sports provides College Football picks, predictions, tips and college football odds on this matchup of UAB Blazers vs Rice Owls.
Uiagalelei cruises into the end zone, extends lead 30-13
It looks like the Tigers are running away with this one. Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei extended the Tigers lead to 17 over NC State in the fourth quarter. After just one passing play and six rushing plays for 10 yards and 26 yards respectively, Uiagalelei ran it in for the Clemson for a nine yard trip to the end zone, extending the Tigers lead to 30-13. It took Clemson nine plays for 58 yards in 4:35 to score the third touchdown of the night. That's another rushing TD for @djuiagalelei 👏 pic.twitter.com/7pW40AbddY — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 2, 2022 List Twitter reacts: Tee Higgins shines on Thursday Night Football
Doc's Sports Service
Free Football Pick San Diego State Aztecs vs Boise State Broncos , 9/30/2022 College Football
Boise State Broncos vs San Diego State Aztecs College Football Pick and Prediction 9/30/2022. The San Diego State Aztecs travel to Boise, ID to face the Boise State Broncos at 8:00PM EST at Albertsons Stadium. Doc's Sports provides College Football picks, predictions, tips and college football odds on this matchup...
College Gameday is coming to Lawrence, for FOOTBALL
The popular show will be in town when the Kansas Jayhawks host the TCU Horned Frogs.
Doc's Sports Service
Free Football Pick Washington Huskies vs UCLA Bruins Prediction, 9/30/2022 College Football
UCLA Bruins vs Washington Huskies College Football Pick and Prediction 9/30/2022. The Washington Huskies travel to Los Angeles, CA to face the UCLA Bruins at 10:30PM EST at Rose Bowl. Doc's Sports provides College Football picks, predictions, tips and college football odds on this matchup of Washington Huskies vs UCLA...
Doc's Sports Service
Free Football Pick Central Michigan Chippewas vs Toledo Rockets , 10/1/2022 College Football
Toledo Rockets vs Central Michigan Chippewas College Football Pick and Prediction 10/1/2022. The Central Michigan Chippewas travel to Toledo, OH to face the Toledo Rockets at 3:30PM EST at Glass Bowl. Doc's Sports provides College Football picks, predictions, tips and college football odds on this matchup of Central Michigan Chippewas...
Doc's Sports Service
Free Football Pick LSU Tigers vs Auburn Tigers Prediction, 10/1/2022 College Football Free Picks
Auburn Tigers vs LSU Tigers College Football Pick and Prediction 10/1/2022. The LSU Tigers travel to Auburn, AL to face the Auburn Tigers at 7:00PM EST at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Doc's Sports provides College Football picks, predictions, tips and college football odds on this matchup of LSU Tigers vs Auburn Tigers.
Clemson Does it Again: Tigers win Top-10 Matchup Against NC State
No. 5 Clemson improved to 12-6 against top-10 opponents in the College Football Playoff era and moved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the ACC with a 30-20 win over No. 10 NC State.
Doc's Sports Service
Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Francisco Giants Prediction, 9/30/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Game: Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Francisco Giants. The Arizona Diamondbacks (72-84) are traveling to Oracle Park on Friday where they will take on the San Francisco Giants (77-78). The expected starting pitchers are Merrill Kelly and Alex Cobb. Arizona is slugging .384 and have been called out on strikes 1,293...
Doc's Sports Service
Miami Marlins vs Milwaukee Brewers Prediction, 9/29/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
American Family Field is where the Milwaukee Brewers (82-72) will take on the Miami Marlins (64-90) on Thursday. The expected starting pitchers are Braxton Garrett and Eric Lauer. Miami is slugging .365 and have struck out 1,341 times, while being walked on 413 occasions. They have recorded 522 RBI's and...
Doc's Sports Service
Lotte Giants vs Kia Tigers Prediction, 9/29/2022 KBO Pick, Tips and Odds
Location: Gwangju Kia Champions Field in Gwangju, South Korea. Sung Bum Na and the Kia Tigers (65-70, 5th in KBO) host the Lotte Giants (61-73, 7th in KBO) at Gwangju Kia Champions Field on Thursday, September 29, 2022. As a squad, the Lotte Giants are notching 4.2 runs/g, which puts...
Schwarber hits 2 HRs; Phils split with Nats to lead Brewers
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The shouts came from everywhere around the visitor’s clubhouse. From the showers, the cafeteria, the trainer’s room — from wherever Kyle Schwarber and other members of the Philadelphia Phillies were following along to see if they would take a lead in the race for the NL’s last playoff spot.
Doc's Sports Service
Baltimore Orioles vs Boston Red Sox Prediction, 9/29/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Baltimore (+115) Boston (-135) The Baltimore Orioles (80-74) are hitting the road to Fenway Park on Thursday where they will take on the Boston Red Sox (73-81). The moneyline on this game has the Orioles at +115 and the Red Sox are sitting at -135. The over/under is 8.5. The pitchers who are expected to start are Mike Baumann and Nathan Eovaldi.
Doc's Sports Service
Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Guardians Prediction, 10/1/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Kansas City (+185) Cleveland (-215) The Cleveland Guardians (88-68) will try to beat the Kansas City Royals (63-93) at Progressive Field on Saturday. The moneyline on this contest has Kansas City at +185 while Cleveland is priced at -215. The over/under comes in at 8. The pitchers expected to start will be Kris Bubic and Aaron Civale.
Doc's Sports Service
Oakland Athletics vs Seattle Mariners Prediction, 10/1/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Oakland (+215) Seattle (-255) The Seattle Mariners (85-70) are hosting the Oakland Athletics (56-100) at T-Mobile Park on Saturday. The moneyline on this game has the Athletics at +215 while the Mariners are sitting at -255. The total has been set at 6.5. The pitchers who are expected to start are JP Sears and Luis Castillo.
Doc's Sports Service
Philadelphia Phillies vs Washington Nationals Prediction, 9/30/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Game: Philadelphia Phillies vs Washington Nationals. Location: Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. The Philadelphia Phillies (83-71) are hitting the road to Nationals Park on Friday where they will compete against the Washington Nationals (54-101). The starting pitchers are Bailey Falter and Erick Fedde. As a unit, the Philadelphia Phillies are...
Doc's Sports Service
Chicago White Sox vs San Diego Padres Prediction, 10/1/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Chicago (+105) San Diego (-125) Petco Park is the site where the San Diego Padres (86-70) will go up against the Chicago White Sox (77-79) on Saturday. The odds on this game have Chicago at +105 while San Diego is coming in at -125. The total is 7.5. The men taking the mound are Dylan Cease and Mike Clevinger.
