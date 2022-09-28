Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Sean Waltman: Billy Gunn Being Part Of DX Reunion Might Have Been More Probable Months Ago
D-Generation X will reunite on the October 10th episode of WWE RAW for the 25th-anniversary celebration. WWE is advertising Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and Sean Waltman for the celebration, but not Billy Gunn, who is currently employed by AEW. While speaking on AdFreeShows, Waltman was asked about the...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Wrestling World Begins To React To The Passing Of Antonio Inoki
As we reported earlier here on eWn, Antonio Inoki passed away on Saturday morning at his home in Japan. The pro wrestling legend left us at the age of 79. As you’d expect, the wrestling world is mourning the loss of a true legend in this business and the tributes continue to pour in through social media.
411mania.com
WWE, Tony Khan, Triple H, NWA & More React to Antonio Inoki’s Passing
Antonio Inoki was a transformational figure in professional wrestling, and his passing has brought reactions from across the industry including WWE, Triple H, Tony Khan, the NWA and more. As reported earlier tonight, Inoki passed away at the age of 79. WWE honored Inoki on tonight’s Smackdown and tones of others including Impact Wrestling, Samoa Joe, TJP, Taz and others took to social media to react, as you can see below:
ewrestlingnews.com
Former ROH World Champion Issues Challenge To Chris Jericho
Chris Jericho’s invitation for an open challenge against anyone that has ties to ROH is one that former ROH World Champion Davey Richards is more than happy to accept. Last week at Dynamite: Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, Jericho defeated Claudio Castagnoli to capture the championship for the first time. On Wednesday’s Dynamite, Jericho retained the title over Bandido. He will go on to face Bryan Danielson on the October 12th episode of AEW Dynamite.
wrestlinginc.com
Jim Ross Comments On Saraya's AEW Debut
"AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" was a jam-packed show that saw titles change hands and the vacant AEW World Championship find a new holder, but one of the biggest talking points was the surprise debut of former WWE Divas Champion Saraya (fka Paige). Fans have been excited about the news, but have questioned whether Saraya will be able to wrestle, a sentiment Jim Ross echoed on his latest "Grilling JR" episode when he said, "I am hopeful if she's healthy enough to go."
wrestlinginc.com
William Regal Recalls Important Backstage WWE Encounters With Sasha Banks
There's an old saying in the wrestling business, the only things that are real are the money and the miles. On the latest episode of his "Gentleman Villain" podcast, William Regal said he had to give Sasha Banks a talk on a few occasions about that very truth. "At least...
ewrestlingnews.com
Notes On Changes Made To AEW Dynamite Due To Hurricane Ian
Multiple changes were made to this week’s AEW Dynamite as a result of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane is currently sweeping across Florida, where many wrestlers reside, with Tony Khan informing talent they did not need to attend Dynamite as their safety came first. According to Fightful Select, Swerve Strickland...
ewrestlingnews.com
RUSH vs. Hangman Page Booked For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
RUSH vs. Hangman Page is booked for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. After RUSH defeated John Silver on this week’s episode of Rampage, Page came down and brawled with RUSH. The show went off the air with Page attempting to hit a Buckshot Lariat on RUSH, but the latter escaped, which resulted in Jose the Assistant taking the bump.
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For New Tag Team
Veer Mahaan and Sanga as the tag team, Indus Sher, recently reunited. Last weekend at a WWE NXT house show in Citrus Springs, FL, the two men partnered up once again to take on Andre Chase and an unknown talent. It was the first match they have worked together since defeating Jinder Mahal and The Bollywood Boyz at the WWE Superstar Spectacle, an event showcasing Indian talent, in January 2021.
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage Rumor On When WWE Will Reveal The “White Rabbit”
One of the more interesting angles in pro wrestling right now is WWE’s “White Rabbit” mystery. Fans have seen QR codes that link to videos, all teasing the reveal of an unknown figure within the WWE Universe. The song “White Rabbit” has also played in arenas during commercial breaks, backed by special lighting. Many have speculated that this could mean the return of Bray Wyatt. A new report from Fightful sheds some light on what WWE’s plans are for the “White Rabbit” reveal.
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: Significant Plans Lined Up For WWE Superstar
The Judgment Day has been booked as a top faction since its creation with now-former leader Edge. After Finn Balor turned heel and kicked Edge out of the group to align with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, the booking of the group hasn’t changed. WrestleVotes reported today that WWE...
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Ticket Sales For Upcoming WWE Events
You can check out some updated WWE ticket sale numbers below, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown in Winnipeg has 8,737 tickets out. A WWE live event tomorrow night in Bismark, ND has 2,504 tickets out. A WWE live event tomorrow night in Regina,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Update On The WWE Performance Center Following Hurricane Ian
As previously reported, the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida has temporarily shut down operations due to Hurricane Ian. There was a lot of damage done, as over two million homes and buildings in Florida have lost power due to the hurricane. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW No Longer Airing In Mexico, AEW Rampage Highlights, More
All Elite Wrestling took to Twitter yesterday to announce that the company will no longer be airing on Canal Space in Mexico, Central America, South America, and the Caribbean. AEW programming will still be available on Space in Brazil. Those located in the region will be able to watch All Elite Wrestling programming by using AEWPlus on FITE TV:
ewrestlingnews.com
Sable “Undoubtedly” Belongs In The WWE Hall Of Fame Claims Mick Foley
Former WWF Women’s Champion Sable is unquestionably deserving of a WWE Hall of Fame ring, according to Mick Foley. Sable joined WWF in 1996 and spent much of her career working alongside then-husband Marc Mero. Speaking on ‘Foley Is Pod,’ the Hardcore Legend addressed a possible Sable induction....
ewrestlingnews.com
Lio Rush Confirms He Is Cleared, Will Participate In RevPro Event
It appears that Lio Rush is medically cleared to compete. The former WWE and AEW standout took to Twitter to announce an update on his medical status, which you can see below. Rush is set to appear for British wrestling promotion RevPro, and will take part in their J-Cup tournament. The Man of the Hour joins Robbie X, Connor Mills, Will Kaven, and Leon Slater as announced competitors.
ewrestlingnews.com
GoFundMe Launched For AEW Crew Member Who Lost Their Home During Hurricane Ian
AEW’s audio technician Dennis Bowe lost his home during Hurricane Ian. Power surges that occurred during the storm caused Bowe and his family’s house to catch fire twice. Bowe was on the road with AEW when the incident happened. As a result, Bowe’s mother launched a GoFundMe to...
ewrestlingnews.com
Earl Hebner Says Andre The Giant Once Gave Him Two Black Eyes
Former WWE referee Earl Hebner was a recent guest on a livestream for K & S Wrestlefest. During the livestream, the legendary referee commented on the time WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant accidentally gave him two black eyes during a spot at a WWE live event. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Pro Wrestling Hall Of Fame In Texas Shuts Down
According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame in Wichita Falls, TX has shut down. The closure of the facility coincided with heat on Johnny Mantell, who was in charge of running it. One source said the building was “a wreck” by the time it closed.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory Card
Following this week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV, we now have the updated lineup for the Bound for Glory pay-per-view event, which takes place on October 7th from Albany, New York. You can check out the updated Bound for Glory 2022 card below:. Impact World Championship Match:. Josh...
