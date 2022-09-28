Read full article on original website
Sean Waltman: Billy Gunn Being Part Of DX Reunion Might Have Been More Probable Months Ago
D-Generation X will reunite on the October 10th episode of WWE RAW for the 25th-anniversary celebration. WWE is advertising Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and Sean Waltman for the celebration, but not Billy Gunn, who is currently employed by AEW. While speaking on AdFreeShows, Waltman was asked about the...
The Wrestling World Begins To React To The Passing Of Antonio Inoki
As we reported earlier here on eWn, Antonio Inoki passed away on Saturday morning at his home in Japan. The pro wrestling legend left us at the age of 79. As you’d expect, the wrestling world is mourning the loss of a true legend in this business and the tributes continue to pour in through social media.
Sable “Undoubtedly” Belongs In The WWE Hall Of Fame Claims Mick Foley
Former WWF Women’s Champion Sable is unquestionably deserving of a WWE Hall of Fame ring, according to Mick Foley. Sable joined WWF in 1996 and spent much of her career working alongside then-husband Marc Mero. Speaking on ‘Foley Is Pod,’ the Hardcore Legend addressed a possible Sable induction....
Sami Zayn Understands, Knows Jey Uso Has ‘Endured A Lot’
Sami Zayn knows Jey Uso has “endured a lot” and he totally understands. On Saturday, the ‘Honorary Uce’ took to Twitter to react to Jey’s trust issues. Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns have all welcomed Zayn into the group, while Jey still has some reservations. Zayn wrote,
Renee Paquette Comments On Getting To See Jon Moxley Wrestle Live
During the latest edition of her “The Sessions” podcast, Renee Paquette commented on getting to watch her husband Jon Moxley wrestle live for the first time in nearly two years at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On watching Dynamite...
Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For New Tag Team
Veer Mahaan and Sanga as the tag team, Indus Sher, recently reunited. Last weekend at a WWE NXT house show in Citrus Springs, FL, the two men partnered up once again to take on Andre Chase and an unknown talent. It was the first match they have worked together since defeating Jinder Mahal and The Bollywood Boyz at the WWE Superstar Spectacle, an event showcasing Indian talent, in January 2021.
Earl Hebner Says Andre The Giant Once Gave Him Two Black Eyes
Former WWE referee Earl Hebner was a recent guest on a livestream for K & S Wrestlefest. During the livestream, the legendary referee commented on the time WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant accidentally gave him two black eyes during a spot at a WWE live event. He said,
RUSH vs. Hangman Page Booked For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
RUSH vs. Hangman Page is booked for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. After RUSH defeated John Silver on this week’s episode of Rampage, Page came down and brawled with RUSH. The show went off the air with Page attempting to hit a Buckshot Lariat on RUSH, but the latter escaped, which resulted in Jose the Assistant taking the bump.
Backstage Rumor On When WWE Will Reveal The “White Rabbit”
One of the more interesting angles in pro wrestling right now is WWE’s “White Rabbit” mystery. Fans have seen QR codes that link to videos, all teasing the reveal of an unknown figure within the WWE Universe. The song “White Rabbit” has also played in arenas during commercial breaks, backed by special lighting. Many have speculated that this could mean the return of Bray Wyatt. A new report from Fightful sheds some light on what WWE’s plans are for the “White Rabbit” reveal.
Update On The WWE Performance Center Following Hurricane Ian
As previously reported, the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida has temporarily shut down operations due to Hurricane Ian. There was a lot of damage done, as over two million homes and buildings in Florida have lost power due to the hurricane. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter...
Report: Significant Plans Lined Up For WWE Superstar
The Judgment Day has been booked as a top faction since its creation with now-former leader Edge. After Finn Balor turned heel and kicked Edge out of the group to align with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, the booking of the group hasn’t changed. WrestleVotes reported today that WWE...
Lio Rush Confirms He Is Cleared, Will Participate In RevPro Event
It appears that Lio Rush is medically cleared to compete. The former WWE and AEW standout took to Twitter to announce an update on his medical status, which you can see below. Rush is set to appear for British wrestling promotion RevPro, and will take part in their J-Cup tournament. The Man of the Hour joins Robbie X, Connor Mills, Will Kaven, and Leon Slater as announced competitors.
The Lineup For Tonight’s NJPW Strong (10/1/22)
LA Dojo (Kevin Knight & The DKC) vs. Stray Dog Army (Bateman & Barrett Brown) You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or, you can follow us over on our Twitter and Facebook pages.
Gunther Questions What A Donnybrook Is, Sheamus Schools Him
At the WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event, we’ll see a ‘Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match.’ The match will feature Imperium facing off against the Brawling Brutes. In a tweet earlier this, Gunther was trying to figure out what the hell a Donnybrook was, which resulted in...
Earl Hebner Gives His Thoughts On The Ultimate Warrior
During a recent livestream for K & S Wrestlefest, legendary referee Earl Hebner commented on his history with the Ultimate Warrior and whether getting his shirt ripped by Hulk Hogan was a pre-planned spot. You can check out some highlights from the livestream below:. On whether getting his shirt ripped...
Warner Bros. Reportedly Spoke To Cody Rhodes About Staying In AEW
Cody Rhodes shocked the wrestling world when he departed from AEW and returned to WWE earlier this year. According to Fightful Select, Warner Bros. discovery reportedly spoke to Rhodes before his departure and tried to convince him to stay with the company. According to sources from Warner Bros. Discovery, “several”...
Roman Reigns, Logan Paul & More Set For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown
Roman Reigns and Logan Paul are set for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. This will likely be a segment to hype up their Crown Jewel matchup in Saudi Arabia. You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown below:. WWE Intercontinental Championship...
Bayley Reveals Her Future Plans In WWE; Her Dream Opponent
Former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley suffered a torn ACL last year. The injury forced her to remain out of action for over a year. She returned at SummerSlam and revealed her new alliance with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (Io Shira). During a recent appearance on “The Five...
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results For September 30, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Friday Night SmackDown results for September 30, 2022!. Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa vs. Ricochet and Madcap Moss. Sikoa hits the Swinging Solo for the win. Winners: Sami Zayn. Moss tries to attack Zayn after the match, but Sikoa makes the save. Backstage, Zayn and...
Report – WWE Considering Changing The Date Of Its Day 1 Pay-Per-View Event
The date of next year’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event may be changing. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there has been some talk that the company will be moving the pay-per-view event away from January 1st. With that being said, the event will remain at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia but it may take on a different date.
