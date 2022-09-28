ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Tuscaloosa Thread

Hurricane Ian Puts Coach Saban’s Home In Danger

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is knee deep in his 16th season leading the Crimson Tide. Saban is in full on preparation mode for the problem that the Arkansas Razorbacks present to him and his football team this week as they are the next opponent on the Alabama schedule, however the Sabans and really every resident in Florida face a much more dangerous opponent this week. Hurricane Ian.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Former Nebraska Coach Calls Big Ten Coach A 'Clown'

Former Nebraska defensive line coach Rick Kaczenski ripped Indiana head coach Tom Allen ahead of Saturday's Big Ten matchup. Appearing on Hail Varsity Radio, Kaczenski called it "absolutely critical" for the Cornhuskers to defeat the Hoosiers. "Let’s be honest, Tom Allen, is there a bigger clown in college football than...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

College Football World Is Praying For Lee Corso This Morning

The college football world is praying for ESPN analyst Lee Corso on Saturday morning. Corso, a longtime college football analyst for ESPN, is not a part of College GameDay's show at Clemson on Saturday morning. The longtime college football analyst is ill. "Lee Corso woke up feeling under the weather,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
atozsports.com

Look: Tennessee converted a celebrity LSU fan to a Vols fan

Just ahead of their big matchup with LSU in Baton Rouge, it appears that the Tennessee Vols have converted a celebrity Tigers fan into a UT fan. Celeb podcaster and standup comedian Theo Von, a former LSU student who rose to fame as a member of the Road Rules cast on MTV, was randomly on the sidelines last week for the Vols’ win against the Florida Gators.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

Earlier this summer, the sports world learned that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a married man. "Tua Tagovailoa has picked up another ring," reporter Andy Slater said. "Congratulations to the Miami Dolphins’ QB who got married two weeks ago, a clergy source tells me." Tua, and his new...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets critical injury update that’s a huge sigh of relief

Many feared the worst after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty blow to the head in the second quarter of a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa immediately showed signs of being concussed, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Thankfully, the 24-year old QB is in good condition, mere hours after a violent collision required him to be sent straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
NFL
The Spun

College Football Fans Are Furious With ESPN's Weekend Decision

Last Saturday, college football fans were furious that ESPN kept showing Aaron Judge's at-bats during each game. Instead of going away from that formula, the Worldwide Leader in Sports had decided to run it back. It was announced on Thursday that all three Yankees games this weekend will be on...
BRONX, NY
CBS Sports

Watch Louisiana vs. South Alabama: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The South Alabama Jaguars are 1-6 against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. South Alabama and Louisiana will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 5 p.m. ET at Cajun Field. The Jaguars won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 9-point advantage in the spread.
LAFAYETTE, LA
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Reacts To The AJ McCarron News

Earlier this week, former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron made headlines when he suggested a college football coach has already been told he'll be fired after this year. “From my sources over there, Harsin’s already been told he’s done after this year,” McCarron said on The Ringer podcast “Slow News Day.” The comment made headlines, but the report doesn't appear to be accurate.
COLLEGE SPORTS

