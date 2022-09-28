ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Third-and-How? ACC top teams up their third-down success

By PETE IACOBELLI
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Few things cause more anxiety in football than third down. Convert, and your offense gains momentum. Fail, and it’s a stressful wait until you get the ball again.

So far, the top teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference, including its four undefeateds in No. 5 Clemson, No. 10 North Carolina State, No. 23 Florida State and Syracuse, have taken that worry out of their attack with improved third-down success.

The Tigers lead the league in converting 55% of their third-down situations on offense (35 of 64) while North Carolina State is next at 52%. The Seminoles which barely made a third of all their third downs last season, are at 51%

Still, as North Carolina offensive coordinator Phil Longo says, the best way to be good at third downs is to avoid them.

“The best third-down teams in the country are the ones that get in it the fewest,” said Longo, whose unit is second in the ACC and ninth nationally at 52.8%

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney saw his team’s third-down conversions plummet in 2021, part of the offensive woes that ended their six-year run of ACC titles and College Football Playoff appearances.

With a new offensive coordinator in Brandon Streeter and two other new assistants on offense, Swinney and his staff tweaked how they practiced converting third downs. Kyle Richardson, the team’s new tight ends coach and pass game coordinator, said they separated red-zone work (plays inside the opponent’s 20-yard line) from third downs.

That led to more clarity and focus from players and what was expected on the critical down.

“Is there a magic wand we wave to do that? No,” Richardson said. “But we’ve gone about different in how we prepare.”

The Tigers converted 16 of 23 third down chances in a drama-filled, 51-45 overtime win at No. 22 Wake Forest last Saturday. They’ve scored 185 points this season compared with 87 through four games in 2021.

Former Georgia and Miami coach Mark Richt believes it is essential to communicate the importance of what’s at stake to your players, especially at quarterback.

Richt, an analyst at the ACC Network, said the quarterback must recognize the defensive scheme and where’s the best chance to pick up the necessary yards. There should be options that don’t always include running past the first-down marker before getting the ball.

“Sometimes, you have to check down and try and make a play,” he said.

Richt said most stats available to the public don’t detail how much yardage is needed to convert. If a team faces a lot of third downs where they might need seven or more yards, no matter their play calls “it’s probably not going to end well.”

Syracuse, tied with Florida State at the ACC bottom on third-down conversions last season, has hit on 20 of 50 such plays this season. The Orange have made 11 first downs by the run and nine by the pass.

Syracuse receiver Courtney Jackson credits new offensive coordinator Robert Anae.

The attack is “way more efficient and fluid and everything just makes sense right now,” Jackson said. “Last year was really tough, I think, on everybody. It’s good to see some light.”

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said his team has avoided sacks and tackles behind the line of scrimmage that make the difference between short and long third-down attempts.

“One negative play as far as run or pass situation is pretty critical,” he said. “And that’s a tribute to those down and distances when you’re ahead in the sticks a little bit.”

Longo said a big reason for the Tar Heels’ success on third down i s due to improved pass protection. Quarterback Drake Maye has more space to operate and find open receivers on all downs, not just the third.

Another facet, Longo said, is the aggressive nature of coach Mack Brown, who is third this season in the ACC with nine fourth-down tries.

Brown lets Longo know early he will have four downs to work with. “For a coach to be able to give it to me before even second down really has allowed us to be more efficient on second and third down,” Longo said.

Clemson tight end Davis Allen, who caught the winning touchdown at Wake Forest on third-and-six in the second overtime, has a new focus with the team’s approach to situational football. The Tigers, he said, anticipate the call coming and the importance of keeping the drive alive.

“No matter what, if the ball’s in our hands, we’ve got to get to the sticks, whether we’re behind or ahead,” Allen said.

AP Sports Writers Aaron Beard in Raleigh, North Carolina; Will Graves in Pittsburgh; and John Kekis in Albany, New York contributed to this report.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

The Associated Press

No. 5 Clemson tops No. 10 NC State 30-20 in ACC showdown

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — DJ Uiagalelei ran for two touchdowns and threw for a third as No. 5 Clemson won its 11th consecutive game, its 37th straight at home and took control of the ACC Atlantic with a 30-20 victory over No. 10 North Carolina State on Saturday night. The Tigers (3-0 ACC) started 5-0 for the seventh time in eight years and completed a two-week stretch where they bested the two teams thought most likely to block their return atop the division — first with a 51-45 OT win at No. 22 Wake Forest last Saturday and now the Wolfpack (4-1, 0-1) at Death Valley. Uiagalelei ignited the Tigers right before and right after the half to build a lead that N.C. State, playing in its first-ever Top 10 matchup, couldn’t overcome. Uiagalelei finished a 75-yard scoring drive by stretching the ball over the goal for a 1-yard score to move in front 13-10. Then, after Clemson’s defense forced a three-and-out with a pair of sacks on ’Pack quarterback Devin Leary, Uiagalelei cashed in again with 7-yard touchdown throw to tight end Jake Briningstool.
CLEMSON, SC
The Associated Press

Duke snaps 13-game ACC skid, beats Virginia 38-17

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Riley Leonard ran for two touchdowns and threw for another and Duke snapped a 13-game Atlantic Coast Conference losing streak in beating Virginia 38-17 on Saturday night. Duke (4-1, 1-0 ACC) scored three touchdowns during an 11-minute span of the first half. The Blue Devils didn’t win an ACC game last year as part of a conference drought that lasted nearly two full calendar years. Leonard completed 18 of 24 passes for 129 yards and added 59 rushing yards. Jaylen Coleman picked up 97 rushing yards on 19 carries. Brennan Armstrong threw for a touchdown and scrambled for a touchdown for Virginia (2-3, 0-2), which has lost all three road games this season and five in a row dating to last season.
DURHAM, NC
The Associated Press

NC A&T holds off Bryant, 24-13, takes Big South lead

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Bhayshul Tuten ran for 114 yards and two first-quarter touchdowns to carry North Carolina A&T to a 24-13 win over Bryant in the Big South Conference opener Saturday night. After losing its first three games to start the season, North Carolina A&T has won back-to-back games and is in first place in conference play. Bryant (1-4, 0-1) scored 13 straight points to get within a point, 14-13, with 6:41 left in the third quarter, but after the Aggies’ Andrew Brown kicked a 37-yard field goal to push the lead to 17-13, they picked off a pair of Zevi Eckhaus passes in the fourth quarter. Jalen Fowler fired a 25-yard touchdown pass to Sterling Berkhalter early in the fourth quarter to set the final margin.
GREENSBORO, NC
The Associated Press

No. 1 Georgia rallies from 10 down to beat Missouri 26-22

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Daijun Edwards plunged into the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown with just over four minutes to go, completing No. 1 Georgia’s rally from 10 points down in the fourth quarter to beat Missouri 26-22 on Saturday night. Kendall Milton also scored in the fourth quarter for the Bulldogs (5-0, 2-0 SEC), who trailed almost the entire way before finally solving red-zone woes that forced Jack Podlesny to kick four field goals just in time to avoid the upset. Stetson Bennett struggled all night against relentless blitzing by Missouri (2-3, 0-2), which has never beaten a top-ranked team in 17 tries. But the leader of the defending national champions maintained his composure, and ultimately led the Bulldogs on two late touchdown drives while finishing with 312 yards passing and no interceptions. Brady Cook had 192 yards passing and a touchdown for the Tigers, but they also struggled to reach the end zone against one of the country’s best defenses. Harrison Mevis wound up kicking five field goals, including two from 50-plus yards, one week after missing a potential game-winner in an overtime loss at Auburn.
ATHENS, GA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

