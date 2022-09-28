Read full article on original website
ucasports.com
Sugar Bears take down Eastern Kentucky
CONWAY, Ark. – Central Arkansas got a huge boost at home Friday night, as the Sugar Bears beat Eastern Kentucky in four sets. The win gets UCA over the hump and delivers its first ASUN win this season. The first set presented an opportunity to gain momentum early, and...
swark.today
Hope gets set for Homecoming game against Hot Springs tonight
The Hope Bobcats’ 45-29 win in DeQueen could not have come at a better time, since it was the first conference game of the season and the first time this year’s Bobcats (1-3) embarked on a road trip. And now Hope starts its Homecoming festivities fresh off a win.
ucasports.com
Women's Soccer Opens Road Swing with Loss to Liberty
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A tough evening for the Bears, as the women's soccer team dropped a 6-0 decision at Liberty. Behind the eight-ball early, the offense just couldn't provide many opportunities to get back in the match as the deficit grew. Central Arkansas falls to 3-7-2 on the year,...
Razorbacks men’s basketball to play game in North Little Rock
The Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball team will be playing a regular season game at Simmons Bank Arena in December.
I-30 Speedway set to close, drivers take last lap
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Drivers will soon be taking their final lap at the I-30 Speedway after business owners made the difficult decision to close. Owner Tracey Clay said that though it was a tough decision to make, after 35 years of being open, she has decided to sell the speedway.
What’s happening in central Arkansas this weekend?
As fall swoops through the Natural State, there is not shortage of events in central Arkansas that you can enjoy in the wonderful weather.
‘Lots of tears.’ I-30 Speedway owner says Saturday will be final race after six-decade run
The I-30 Speedway in Little Rock will host its final race Saturday.
Pumpkins and mazes, fresh air and spaces: Fun central Arkansas fall family day trips
Some fun pumpkin patches in and around central Arkansas for family fun.
matadornetwork.com
Top Hot Springs, Arkansas, Airbnbs Near Downtown and Lake Hamilton
Cast yourself away to Hot Springs, Arkansas, and you can take your pick from no less than eight thermal bath houses without stepping out of downtown. A short drive out of the city and you’ll be in the clutches of the Hot Springs National Park, the Ouachita National Forest, and the banks of Lake Hamilton. Not forgetting the mandatory day trip to Magic Springs where rides vary from soothing to scary. All these spots are within easy reach of the best Hot Springs Airbnbs.
KTLO
4 boil orders in effect in north central Arkansas
Four boil orders are currently in effect in north central Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for a portion of the West Stone County Water Association in Stone and Searcy counties. The order was issued due to a main break and affects the customers in the eastern portion of the system from Mountain View west to Timbo.
From Arkansas to D.C.: Benton teen speaks at White House conference
On September 28th the White House held a conference over Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. Center Arkansas teen, Bella Crowe, was invited to the White House for the conference to give a youth perspective.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunny & mild this afternoon; still no rain for now
After a morning that started in the low 50s and even the low 40s in some places, temperatures will rebound into the mid and upper 70s this afternoon. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 79°. It will be a chilly one tonight with temperatures falling back into the low 50s and upper 40s.
Arkansas students work together to fight hunger
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Lots of kids look forward to field trips, but a group of students in Arkadelphia had an out-of-class experience on Friday that was extra special. They collected food items to stock their school's food pantry, and earned themselves a day at the Mid-America Science Museum in Hot Springs.
‘The Voice’ contestant Andrew Igbokidi talks about the road ahead
The party is just getting started for a Hot Springs man who captured the nation’s attention with his amazing audition on ‘The Voice’.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Scott Plantation Settlement to host High Cotton on the Bayou Festival this weekend
The High Cotton on the Bayou Festival in Scott will be held this Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Festival organizer Sara Gipson said the event is held at the Scott Plantation Settlement. “It is the home of 20 original plantation buildings, which will be open for...
I-30 lanes near Benton closed after crane 'knocks down' power lines
SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — Traffic officials announced that I-30 eastbound and westbound lanes in Saline County are closed after a crane working in the area "knocked down power lines." The incident reportedly happened near exit 114 just west of Benton with traffic being blocked as a result. There is...
Kait 8
Suspect in Arkansas hospital shooting pleads not guilty
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The suspected gunman in a shooting at a Little Rock-area hospital pleaded not guilty to capital murder and aggravated assault on Thursday. Raymond Lovett entered the pleas on Sept. 29 during a brief video arraignment and a judge set his bond at $500,000. Lovett was...
Fire breaks out, expected to spread at Camp Robinson
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. during training on a machine gun range at Camp Robinson. During the training, some rounds of ammo landed in the grass and created a spark that started a fire. "At the time it wasn't interfering with training,...
Police say over 200,000 vehicles are uninsured in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Last week, we told you about the number of vehicles with expired tags that are on the roadways— now, the state will be cracking down on illegal cars, and drivers could face big fines. The state is also trying to reduce the number of...
ARDOT: I-30 EB & WB near Benton reopened after downed power line delays
Lanes on Interstate 30 near Benton are closed due to downed power lines, according to officials from the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
