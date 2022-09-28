ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, AR

Comments / 0

Related
ucasports.com

Sugar Bears take down Eastern Kentucky

CONWAY, Ark. – Central Arkansas got a huge boost at home Friday night, as the Sugar Bears beat Eastern Kentucky in four sets. The win gets UCA over the hump and delivers its first ASUN win this season. The first set presented an opportunity to gain momentum early, and...
CONWAY, AR
swark.today

Hope gets set for Homecoming game against Hot Springs tonight

The Hope Bobcats’ 45-29 win in DeQueen could not have come at a better time, since it was the first conference game of the season and the first time this year’s Bobcats (1-3) embarked on a road trip. And now Hope starts its Homecoming festivities fresh off a win.
HOPE, AR
ucasports.com

Women's Soccer Opens Road Swing with Loss to Liberty

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A tough evening for the Bears, as the women's soccer team dropped a 6-0 decision at Liberty. Behind the eight-ball early, the offense just couldn't provide many opportunities to get back in the match as the deficit grew. Central Arkansas falls to 3-7-2 on the year,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
Lynchburg, VA
Lynchburg, VA
Sports
Conway, AR
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
THV11

I-30 Speedway set to close, drivers take last lap

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Drivers will soon be taking their final lap at the I-30 Speedway after business owners made the difficult decision to close. Owner Tracey Clay said that though it was a tough decision to make, after 35 years of being open, she has decided to sell the speedway.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Head East#Espn#Asun
matadornetwork.com

Top Hot Springs, Arkansas, Airbnbs Near Downtown and Lake Hamilton

Cast yourself away to Hot Springs, Arkansas, and you can take your pick from no less than eight thermal bath houses without stepping out of downtown. A short drive out of the city and you’ll be in the clutches of the Hot Springs National Park, the Ouachita National Forest, and the banks of Lake Hamilton. Not forgetting the mandatory day trip to Magic Springs where rides vary from soothing to scary. All these spots are within easy reach of the best Hot Springs Airbnbs.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KTLO

4 boil orders in effect in north central Arkansas

Four boil orders are currently in effect in north central Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for a portion of the West Stone County Water Association in Stone and Searcy counties. The order was issued due to a main break and affects the customers in the eastern portion of the system from Mountain View west to Timbo.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
THV11

Arkansas students work together to fight hunger

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Lots of kids look forward to field trips, but a group of students in Arkadelphia had an out-of-class experience on Friday that was extra special. They collected food items to stock their school's food pantry, and earned themselves a day at the Mid-America Science Museum in Hot Springs.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
Kait 8

Suspect in Arkansas hospital shooting pleads not guilty

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The suspected gunman in a shooting at a Little Rock-area hospital pleaded not guilty to capital murder and aggravated assault on Thursday. Raymond Lovett entered the pleas on Sept. 29 during a brief video arraignment and a judge set his bond at $500,000. Lovett was...
SHERWOOD, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy