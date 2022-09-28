ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

Fantasyland Collections Featuring Mad Tea Party, Dumbo, and Carousels Around the World Available at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Recently, we found merchandise from classic Disney attractions now available at the Disneyland Resort. The collection features home decor based on favorite Fantasyland attractions Dumbo the Flying Elephant and Mad Tea Party.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#Ne Disneyland#Travel Themeparks#Headband#Polka Dots#Disney Clothiers Ltd#China Closet#Plaza Point#Disneyland News#Wdwnt
WDW News Today

Space Mountain Model Kit Arrives at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Ever wanted to have a small model of what may be Disney’s most iconic coaster building to display at home? Well want no more, for a new Space Mountain model kit has blasted into the Disneyland Resort!
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know

Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
TRAVEL
Parents Magazine

Toys 'R' Us Releases Geoffrey's Hot Toy List for the 2022 Holiday Season

'Tis the season to skip right over Halloween and Thanksgiving and start thinking about the winter holidays. The bad news is you'd probably like to savor at least three sips of your Pumpkin Spice Latte before someone starts talking about their plans for Elf on a Shelf this year. The good news is that a familiar toy retailer is back this year: Toys "R" Us. The retailer that went bankrupt and closed all of its stores in 2018 will be in every Macy's by October 15, and Macy's and Toys "R" Us are already getting ramped up for the holiday season with a little help from mascot Geoffrey. The partners released Geoffrey's 100 Hot Toys List.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disneyland Resort
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
China
NewsBreak
Disneyland
WDW News Today

Orange Bird Vault Collection Crocs Arrive at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. It’s no secret that everyone loves the Orange Bird, and through all the lovely Orange Bird merch we’ve seen in the Vault Collection, we’ve definitely been missing out on some Crocs. That is until today, when we spotted a pair at Island Mercantile in Disney’s Animal Kingdom!
APPAREL
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Disney Springs Reopens After Hurricane Ian

Disney Springs has reopened to the general public following Hurricane Ian, the first part of the resort to open entirely to the public. Disney Springs and the Walt Disney World parks have been closed for the past 2 days, and we are excited to see a return to operation within the resort. While Park Passes are not available to non-guests, we have seen the reopening of EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Magic Kingdom, and Animal Kingdom to those who have previously made Park Passes as well as resort guests.
ENVIRONMENT
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Park Pass Reservations for September 30 Open to Resort Hotel Guests

Park Pass reservations for Resort Hotel guests are now available for visiting some of the Walt Disney World theme parks as the post-Hurricane Ian phased reopening begins. The Park Pass availability calendar shows reservations for EPCOT are available to Resort Hotel guests, although we were able to make reservations for any of the parks except Disney’s Animal Kingdom a short while ago.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Hotel Reservations Suspended Through October 2

Walt Disney World Resort is not allowing new hotel reservations through Monday, October 2, 2022, due to Hurricane Ian (now Tropical Storm Ian). Previously, reservations had been suspended through Saturday, October 1. Guests can now make reservations beginning on October 3. For more information on booking your next trip with...
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

Dining for Cheap in Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Let’s face it, vacationing at the Walt Disney World Resort is not cheap. From ticket prices and Disney Resort hotel costs to extraneous purchases like souvenirs and supplies, prices add up quickly. One of the biggest costs that Guests can find themselves facing throughout a Walt Disney World Resort vacation is dining, as popular locations can feature high prices for delicious options throughout the Disney Parks, Disney Resort hotels, and Disney Springs.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

ULTA Beauty x Disney Parks Collection Coming in October 2022

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. ULTA Beauty has teamed up with Disney Parks to release a new makeup collection celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World!. The collection will be available both on the ULTA website and in stores sometime in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
disneyfoodblog.com

The BEST U.S. Airports Have Been Chosen for 2022 and the Winners Might Surprise You

With things getting back to normal after the pandemic, we’ve seen a HUGE increase in travel within this year. Airports crowds have picked back up in 2022, and we’ve seen some airports struggle to deal with the demand due to staffing shortages. Because of this, there were thousands of flight cancelations this summer. But how has that affected customer satisfaction at airports around the country? Well, the numbers are in, and some airports are ranked much higher than others.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy