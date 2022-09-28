The Week 4 NFL schedule will have an international flare as the Saints (and Vikings) go marching into London for the first of five games played outside the U.S. this season. Kirk Cousins and Minnesota will look to extend their win streak to two weeks following a 28-24 victory over the Lions that needed a last-minute interception to hold off Detroit. The Saints, meanwhile, will look to stop the bleeding after a two-game skid against the Panthers and Buccaneers, against whom they combined to score just 24 points.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO