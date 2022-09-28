Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Andy Dalton Sends Clear Message Before Saints-Vikings Game
For some reason there's always drama when the New Orleans Saints play the Minnesota Vikings, and this Sunday's Saints-Vikings game in London is giving us plenty 48 hours before kickoff. With Saints quarterback Jameis Winston slated to miss Sunday's game against the Vikings, backup Andy Dalton is set to take...
Well, It Seems an Ex-Viking Gets a Shot at Revenge in London
New Orleans Saints left guard Andrus Peat was ruled out of Sunday’s game versus the Minnesota Vikings with an injury (concussion) on Friday, nominating an interesting next-man-up. He is Wyatt Davis, who the Vikings waived at the end of August after just one season with the team. The Vikings...
WWL-TV
Forecast: I want the Saints to be boring
NEW ORLEANS — I want the 2022 New Orleans Saints to bore me. Being bored is preferable to watching a team that for 3 weeks is seemingly committed to eating paste, playing in traffic, and shoving their fingers into any electrical socket they can find. The Saints have committed...
Saints Pregame Report: How to Watch and Follow the Week 4 Vikings Game
The Saints and Vikings meet across the pond for an entertaining Sunday afternoon day of football at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
atozsports.com
Saints fans are given zero closure concerning Alvin Kamara
The New Orleans Saints and running back Alvin Kamara are in the middle of a massive waiting game. They are waiting for legal action concerning his arrest in February. Lawyers are still trying to iron out details. As time goes by, a suspension this season for Kamara becomes less and...
FOX Sports
Saints QB Winston held out of 2nd straight practice in UK
LONDON (AP) — New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston had said “I'll be out there” for practice on Thursday. He wasn't. Winston was held out of a second straight practice because of a back injury, raising questions about whether he'll be able to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
NOLA.com
WATCH: Previewing Saints-Vikings and QB choice on 'Bayou Bets'
Three weeks into the Dennis Allen era for the New Orleans Saints era, and we have an overseas quarterback controversy. Sure, it's partially injury driven, but the Saints must decide between Jameis Winston, who hasn't practiced with a bad back; and backup Andy Dalton for the game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in London.
Sporting News
What time is the NFL London game? TV schedule, channel for Vikings vs. Saints in Week 4
The Week 4 NFL schedule will have an international flare as the Saints (and Vikings) go marching into London for the first of five games played outside the U.S. this season. Kirk Cousins and Minnesota will look to extend their win streak to two weeks following a 28-24 victory over the Lions that needed a last-minute interception to hold off Detroit. The Saints, meanwhile, will look to stop the bleeding after a two-game skid against the Panthers and Buccaneers, against whom they combined to score just 24 points.
CBS News
Vikings in London: Final injury report for Saints matchup, "Skol bus" mania spotted at King's Cross
LONDON -- A Minnesota Vikings are in London ahead of the team's matchup against the New Orleans Saints. The two teams will face off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff will be at 8:30 a.m. central time. Check out updates from Friday, including the final injury report, below. NEXT...
NOLA.com
Chris Dabe: First power ratings for football posted by LHSAA show it is not too early to look ahead
Picture this: It’s the first round of the prep football playoffs and Edna Karr has the No. 24 seed in the Division I select bracket, sending the Cougars on the road to face No. 9 Tioga. Then, let’s assume Karr advanced to the second round. Based on the...
Red Bull Street Kings Returns To New Orleans With Brass Band Showdown
It has been nearly a decade since Red Bull Street Kings invaded New Orleans for the culture-forward brass band competition. As the event returned on Saturday (Sept. 24), anticipation filled the air. Though the showdown did not take place underneath the city’s Claiborne Avenue “bridge” as it has in the past, New Orleans locals remained excited about an afternoon of live music. Under the 90-degree Louisiana sun, participants and supporters waited eagerly for the familiar sound of tubas and horns. While DJ Kelly Green effortlessly mixed hit records, new bops, and chart-toppers of the past, it was clear all in...
tvnewscheck.com
WDSU Reporter Heath Allen Retires After 28 Years
After 28 years at Hearst’s NBC affiliate WDSU New Orleans, reporter Heath Allen will retire on Sept. 30. He started at WDSU in 1994. During his tenure, he has been an assignment editor, an anchor and the news director before ultimately becoming a reporter on WDSU News This Morning.
