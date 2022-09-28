Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Indiana Treehouse is an Epic Fall DestinationTravel MavenFishers, IN
Popular wholesale store chain opening first location in Indiana this weekKristen WaltersNoblesville, IN
The Chiefs Week 3 RecapChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs beat themselves in week 3 against the ColtsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
WTHR
John Mellencamp announces 76-show US tour, starting at IU
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier rocker John Mellencamp is heading out on tour next year, starting close to home. The Seymour, Ind. native announced a 76-show tour Thursday at the opening of his permanent exhibition at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The "Live and In Person 2023" tour will...
Fox 59
Indy’s ‘queen of scat’ to sing Cole Porter classics each week in Peru, Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Jazz singer Sandy Lomax, known locally as “the queen of scat,” is set to perform weekly as a featured artist at Legends, a new music venue in Peru, Indiana. Peru is the hometown of Cole Porter, a legendary composer and songwriter for Broadway and film...
Fox 59
La Margarita celebrated as home of Indiana’s ‘absolute best’ nachos
INDIANAPOLIS — There’s nothing like the perfect bite of nachos – getting the ideal amount of meat, cheese, veggies and sour cream on one chip. Mashed is offering a salute to what it’s singled out as the “absolute best” nachos in each state. In...
Hear Chilling Tales by Candlelight While Inside of a Haunted Indiana Mansion
There's just something about ghost stories told by candlelight. Located in Indianapolis is the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site. This site is home to the mansion that once housed President Benjamin Harrison. In 1874 before he became President, Benjamin Harrison and his wife began construction on the house they would eventually call home. The house is described as a 16-room Italianate style house. It has a brick drive and a carriage house on the property as well.
Indiana woman shares stroke survival story
INDIANAPOLIS — Sherry Mast says she'll never forget the day her life changed. "I woke up probably around 8:30. I went to get a cup of coffee from my Keurig machine, and I couldn't figure out how to operate it," said Mast. Something was wrong. "Then I walked over...
Looking To Save Money on Pumpkins and Fall Fun in Southern Indiana? How About FREE?
You could sit around on Halloween and watch for the Great Pumpkin, like on Charlie Brown, or you could get your own great pumpkin for free. I mean, you should still watch the Charlie Brown special, too. According to a report from Good Morning America, the prices on our favorite...
bcdemocrat.com
FOUNDERS DAY: Kirts built life in Brown County
Marcus Kirts met Nancy Coffing when they were students at Bean Blossom School. They started dating junior year of high school. For high school graduation, Marcus gave Nancy an engagement ring. The next year, they got married. Now, 63 years later, they live on their expansive farm on Spearsville Road,...
indyschild.com
9 Cool Events Taking Place This Weekend in Indianapolis
Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 9 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!. Head to Piney Acres Farm for Hocus Pocus Movie Night. Unlimited Play, Ride, Jump and ALL the fall fun until “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” starts at 8pm and “Hocus Pocus” plays at 8:30pm. Keep an eye out for our very special farm guests, the Sanderson sisters!! They will be meeting & greeting throughout the night!!
WISH-TV
The Rathskeller announces the death of beloved employee
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Massachusetts Avenue staple, The Rathskeller, announced the death of a beloved staff member Wednesday. Wayne Bigbee worked at The Rathskeller for 29 years and was known for remembering the orders of his guests and making everyone “feel special,” according to a post from the restaurant’s Facebook page.
Carmel native gets 4-chair turn on 'The Voice'
INDIANAPOLIS — In an effort to entice viewers, "The Voice" typically starts and ends each episode of the blind auditions with arguably the best performances. Carmel native Morgan Taylor, 20, concluded the third episode of the blind auditions on Monday, Sept. 26 in the 22nd season of the singing competition show.
3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
Good News: Return to Charlie Brown's
SPEEDWAY, Ind — 13Sports Director Dave Calabro made a return visit to Speedway's Charlie Brown's Pancake & Steak House this week. One of the customers he bumped into was wearing a classic Indy Racing League sweatshirt. "Look at the date on it, 1997" he said. "This year was 68...
Fox 59
‘Sponsor a Cop’ fundraiser
INDIANAPOLIS – The Central Indiana Police Foundation’s “Sponsor a Cop” campaign is an ongoing fundraiser benefiting local officers. Lisa Rollings with CIPF tells us how you can get involved in the program.
Northern Indiana Taco Bell Abandoned for Decades is in Pristine Condition
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Somewhere along the highways of Northern Indiana, hidden a bit from the road by overgrowth is a long abandoned Taco Bell. The restaurant, discovered by a YouTuber who explores 'dead malls,' is in remarkably good condition after being seemingly forgotten for decades.
Fox 59
‘Snakey crocodile-face’: New prehistoric sea monster discovered in Wyoming
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Researchers have discovered a new type of prehistoric sea creature whose name translates to “snakey crocodile-face.”. A team led by College of Charleston geology professor Scott Persons is behind the discovery of the Serpentisuchops, described as a “beast that swam the seas while dinosaurs walked the earth 70 million years ago.” It belongs in the group of animals known as plesiosaurs.
Fox 59
Indianapolis woman claims to find ants in restaurant coffee
INDIANAPOLIS — One Indianapolis teacher got an extra surprise in her coffee last Friday morning. Ants. Angela Covell-Tipton went to the Panera Bread on N. Keystone Avenue in the Glendale Shopping area. She said that first the Panera employee handed her a black coffee, which was the wrong order. She told the employee she ordered cream and sugar and that the employee could just hand her the cream and sugar. The employee allegedly said no to her and that they’d fix it.
bcdemocrat.com
LOOKING BACK: Continuing the story of Brown County’s Dr. Culbertson
Part two of Dr. Clyde Culbertson’s story, continued from the Sept. 14, issue of the Brown County Democrat. Today we pick up on Dr. Clyde Culbertson’s story at the end of the war in 1946. “I was worn out — in a state of mental bankruptcy,” Clyde says....
AG's office encouraging Hoosiers to assign a legacy contact for social media
Have you ever thought about what happens to your social media once you pass away? Well, the Indiana Attorney General’s office wants you to start thinking about it.
Fox 59
Hoosier dad worries about daughters in Hurricane Ian’s path
INDIANAPOLIS — Fort Myers and other places along the southwest Florida coast were battered by Hurricane Ian Wednesday. The hurricane made landfall on Cayo Costa early Wednesday afternoon, Hoosiers we talked to in nearby Fort Myers said the conditions worsened quickly. We spoke with Jim Atterholt and Christine Ressino...
WTHR
Free Halloween Party At Lucas Oil Stadium
Highlights include a costume contest, face-painting, family photo-ops and tours of the Colts locker rooms. The fun kicks off at five o'clock, Wednesday, October 19.
