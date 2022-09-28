ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

John Mellencamp announces 76-show US tour, starting at IU

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier rocker John Mellencamp is heading out on tour next year, starting close to home. The Seymour, Ind. native announced a 76-show tour Thursday at the opening of his permanent exhibition at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The "Live and In Person 2023" tour will...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
103GBF

Hear Chilling Tales by Candlelight While Inside of a Haunted Indiana Mansion

There's just something about ghost stories told by candlelight. Located in Indianapolis is the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site. This site is home to the mansion that once housed President Benjamin Harrison. In 1874 before he became President, Benjamin Harrison and his wife began construction on the house they would eventually call home. The house is described as a 16-room Italianate style house. It has a brick drive and a carriage house on the property as well.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indiana woman shares stroke survival story

INDIANAPOLIS — Sherry Mast says she'll never forget the day her life changed. "I woke up probably around 8:30. I went to get a cup of coffee from my Keurig machine, and I couldn't figure out how to operate it," said Mast. Something was wrong. "Then I walked over...
INDIANA STATE
bcdemocrat.com

FOUNDERS DAY: Kirts built life in Brown County

Marcus Kirts met Nancy Coffing when they were students at Bean Blossom School. They started dating junior year of high school. For high school graduation, Marcus gave Nancy an engagement ring. The next year, they got married. Now, 63 years later, they live on their expansive farm on Spearsville Road,...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
indyschild.com

9 Cool Events Taking Place This Weekend in Indianapolis

Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 9 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!. Head to Piney Acres Farm for Hocus Pocus Movie Night. Unlimited Play, Ride, Jump and ALL the fall fun until “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” starts at 8pm and “Hocus Pocus” plays at 8:30pm. Keep an eye out for our very special farm guests, the Sanderson sisters!! They will be meeting & greeting throughout the night!!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

The Rathskeller announces the death of beloved employee

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Massachusetts Avenue staple, The Rathskeller, announced the death of a beloved staff member Wednesday. Wayne Bigbee worked at The Rathskeller for 29 years and was known for remembering the orders of his guests and making everyone “feel special,” according to a post from the restaurant’s Facebook page.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Carmel native gets 4-chair turn on 'The Voice'

INDIANAPOLIS — In an effort to entice viewers, "The Voice" typically starts and ends each episode of the blind auditions with arguably the best performances. Carmel native Morgan Taylor, 20, concluded the third episode of the blind auditions on Monday, Sept. 26 in the 22nd season of the singing competition show.
CARMEL, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana

When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Good News: Return to Charlie Brown's

SPEEDWAY, Ind — 13Sports Director Dave Calabro made a return visit to Speedway's Charlie Brown's Pancake & Steak House this week. One of the customers he bumped into was wearing a classic Indy Racing League sweatshirt. "Look at the date on it, 1997" he said. "This year was 68...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

‘Sponsor a Cop’ fundraiser

INDIANAPOLIS – The Central Indiana Police Foundation’s “Sponsor a Cop” campaign is an ongoing fundraiser benefiting local officers. Lisa Rollings with CIPF tells us how you can get involved in the program.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
My Magic GR

Northern Indiana Taco Bell Abandoned for Decades is in Pristine Condition

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Somewhere along the highways of Northern Indiana, hidden a bit from the road by overgrowth is a long abandoned Taco Bell. The restaurant, discovered by a YouTuber who explores 'dead malls,' is in remarkably good condition after being seemingly forgotten for decades.
RESTAURANTS
Fox 59

‘Snakey crocodile-face’: New prehistoric sea monster discovered in Wyoming

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Researchers have discovered a new type of prehistoric sea creature whose name translates to “snakey crocodile-face.”. A team led by College of Charleston geology professor Scott Persons is behind the discovery of the Serpentisuchops, described as a “beast that swam the seas while dinosaurs walked the earth 70 million years ago.” It belongs in the group of animals known as plesiosaurs.
WYOMING STATE
Fox 59

Indianapolis woman claims to find ants in restaurant coffee

INDIANAPOLIS — One Indianapolis teacher got an extra surprise in her coffee last Friday morning. Ants. Angela Covell-Tipton went to the Panera Bread on N. Keystone Avenue in the Glendale Shopping area. She said that first the Panera employee handed her a black coffee, which was the wrong order. She told the employee she ordered cream and sugar and that the employee could just hand her the cream and sugar. The employee allegedly said no to her and that they’d fix it.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Hoosier dad worries about daughters in Hurricane Ian’s path

INDIANAPOLIS — Fort Myers and other places along the southwest Florida coast were battered by Hurricane Ian Wednesday. The hurricane made landfall on Cayo Costa early Wednesday afternoon, Hoosiers we talked to in nearby Fort Myers said the conditions worsened quickly. We spoke with Jim Atterholt and Christine Ressino...
FORT MYERS, FL

