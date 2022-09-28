ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

28 Year Old WSU Student Accused In Road Rage Assault Case Charged With Misdemeanors

The 28 year old Washington State University student accused of punching a man in downtown Pullman during a road rage incident has been charged with misdemeanors. Daniel Rouhana has been charged with misdemeanor assault, drunk driving, hit and run and reckless driving in Whitman County District Court. Pullman Police say Rouhana crashed his car into the victim’s vehicle, punched the driver several times and drove away. Officers initially arrested Rouhana on additional charges of felon in possession of a firearm. Those potential charges are still being reviewed as the Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office hasn’t been able to confirm if Rouhana has any criminal history with the U.S. Army.
PULLMAN, WA
WSU Student Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman In Dorm Hall

A 19 year old Washington State University student has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman inside a dorm hall. WSU Police arrested Roman Petruncio at Duncan Dunn Hall early Friday morning for felony 2nd degree rape. Petruncio was booked into the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office Jail in Colfax.
Man Injured In Crash South Of Palouse

A man was injured in a rollover crash South of Palouse Tuesday morning. Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies and emergency crews from Whitman County Fire District 4 out of Palouse and the City of Pullman Fire Department responded to the scene. Deputies say the driver was heading Westbound on Clear Creek Road when he lost control of his vehicle and rolled several times off the road. The man was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Deputies believe that speed and inattentive driving caused the crash.
Moscow Farmers Market relocates for University of Idaho Homecoming

The Moscow Farmers Market will relocate to the Jackson Street parking lot this Saturday to accommodate the U of I Homecoming Parade on Main Street. The Market will maintain its normal operating hours of 8 am to 1 pm. Main Street from D Street to Lewis Street, including several side...
Idaho State Journal

Highway work mishap kills juvenile steelhead

Part of a yearslong project that is adding 11 miles of passing lanes to U.S. Highway 95 between Culdesac and Winchester was temporarily halted last month following an incident that killed dozens of protected steelhead in Lapwai Creek. According to Idaho Transportation Department spokesperson Aubrey Spence, contractor Knife River was excavating on Aug. 29 in preparation of placing a retaining wall adjacent to Lapwai Creek. The digging caused water in...
Recap and highlights: Washington State, Cameron Ward respond in fourth quarter to beat California 28-9

PULLMAN – Inconsistency from the Washington State quarterback kept the door open. But right as California arrived, he closed it shut. Cameron Ward found Renard Bell on a 37-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to stamp out any thought of a comeback and the Cougars beat the Golden Bears 28-9 on Saturday in front of a homecoming crowd of 23,021 at Gesa Field.
Freshmen overflow sent to Sigma Alpha Epsilon

An update since August, 117 student have been displaced due to overflow housing. Throughout the beginning of the fall semester, over 117 students have been moved into the FairBridge Inn due to a large number of housing applications from first-year students. Many were under the impression by Housing and Residence Life that they would be moved into the dorms at the University of Idaho by the end of September. However, 26 male students were moved into a fraternity as a permanent solution.
Faculty Senate erupts over University of Idaho Abortion Policy

On Tuesday, The University of Idaho Faculty Senate discussed a memo they received prohibiting the promotion of abortion. The email was sent from the Office of General Counsel for the University. It issues guidelines saying UI employees cannot promote abortion while acting as a university employee due to the trigger law passed in Idaho on Aug. 25.
The pick: Why Washington State will beat Cal

PULLMAN – Last weekend, Washington State outplayed a Pac-12 heavyweight for all but 5 minutes. The Cougars crumbled in crunch time and Oregon rallied, pulling off a two-score comeback in the waning moments of the game. WSU fell just short of capturing national recognition. No doubt, that loss stung....
WSU basketball guard diagnosed with cancer

PULLMAN, Wash. — Myles Rice, a guard for the Washington State men’s basketball team, has been diagnosed with cancer. Rice’s family notified the team he was recently diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and will miss the 2022-23 basketball season. In a letter, Rice says he will beat the disease and be a positive inspiration for others. He also plans to dedicate...
wsu-tv-take

TV Take: At times it wasn't pretty, but Washington State's win over Cal was a story of defense. Pretty? No, unless a win, any win, can be considered beautiful.
