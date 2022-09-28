Read full article on original website
Police Issue Warning to Public After 2 Fentanyl Pills Found at Lapwai Bus Stop
LAPWAI - According to the Nez Perce Tribal Police Department, two fentanyl pills were recently found at the bus stop area near the Pi-Nee-Waus Community Center in Lapwai. Officers responded and collected the pills. In response, police issued a statement on Friday morning, urging community members to use caution. The...
Latah County Sheriff's Office Attempting to Identify Alleged Hit & Run Suspect
POTLATCH, ID - Do you recognize this person? The Latah County Sheriff's Office is attempting to identify the individual pictured below in regard to a Hit & Run that occurred at Harvest Foods in Potlatch on Sunday, September 25. Pictured below are the suspected driver and the suspect's vehicle. The...
28 Year Old WSU Student Accused In Road Rage Assault Case Charged With Misdemeanors
The 28 year old Washington State University student accused of punching a man in downtown Pullman during a road rage incident has been charged with misdemeanors. Daniel Rouhana has been charged with misdemeanor assault, drunk driving, hit and run and reckless driving in Whitman County District Court. Pullman Police say Rouhana crashed his car into the victim’s vehicle, punched the driver several times and drove away. Officers initially arrested Rouhana on additional charges of felon in possession of a firearm. Those potential charges are still being reviewed as the Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office hasn’t been able to confirm if Rouhana has any criminal history with the U.S. Army.
Culdesac Man Found Deceased at Scene of Kettenbach Grade Fire
CULDESAC - On Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at approximately 2:00 p.m., fire and medical crews were dispatched to Kettenbach Grade in Nez Perce County for reports of a controlled burn that had gotten out of control. Once arriving on scene, deputies learned that a Culdesac man had been involved in...
Structure Fire on North Garden Court Thursday Afternoon Results in Estimated $50,000 Worth of Damages
LEWISTON - A structure fire at 119 North Garden Court in Lewiston Thursday afternoon resulted in $50,000 worth of damages to the residence and the contents inside, according to the Lewiston Fire Department. Firefighters were dispatched to the Lewiston residence at around 3:20 p.m. where first arriving crews found smoke...
WSU Student Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman In Dorm Hall
A 19 year old Washington State University student has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman inside a dorm hall. WSU Police arrested Roman Petruncio at Duncan Dunn Hall early Friday morning for felony 2nd degree rape. Petruncio was booked into the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office Jail in Colfax.
Local Residents Lose 'Tens of Thousands of Dollars' to Scam
CLARKSTON - The Asotin County Sheriff's Office issued a warning Monday after recently receiving several reports of scams targeting residents of Asotin County. According to police, local residents who have fallen victim to the scams have had "tens of thousands of dollars" stolen from them. The Sheriff's Office says the...
Woman Air Lifted to Spokane Following Single Vehicle Rollover Crash on Pullman-Albion Road
PULLMAN - On the afternoon of Monday, September 26, 2022, deputies with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Pullman-Albion Road, approximately one mile west of Pullman, WA. According to a press release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, based on initial information investigators...
Pilot of Two Engine BE-60 Plane Makes Successful Landing at Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport After Experiencing Engine Troubles
LEWISTON - On the morning of Thursday, September 29, 2022 at approximately 8:34 a.m., a pilot notified the Lewiston Airport Tower that he was having engine troubles and that he was bringing his aircraft back to the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport. According to a press release from the Lewiston Fire...
Man Injured In Crash South Of Palouse
A man was injured in a rollover crash South of Palouse Tuesday morning. Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies and emergency crews from Whitman County Fire District 4 out of Palouse and the City of Pullman Fire Department responded to the scene. Deputies say the driver was heading Westbound on Clear Creek Road when he lost control of his vehicle and rolled several times off the road. The man was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Deputies believe that speed and inattentive driving caused the crash.
Moscow Farmers Market relocates for University of Idaho Homecoming
The Moscow Farmers Market will relocate to the Jackson Street parking lot this Saturday to accommodate the U of I Homecoming Parade on Main Street. The Market will maintain its normal operating hours of 8 am to 1 pm. Main Street from D Street to Lewis Street, including several side...
Highway work mishap kills juvenile steelhead
Part of a yearslong project that is adding 11 miles of passing lanes to U.S. Highway 95 between Culdesac and Winchester was temporarily halted last month following an incident that killed dozens of protected steelhead in Lapwai Creek. According to Idaho Transportation Department spokesperson Aubrey Spence, contractor Knife River was excavating on Aug. 29 in preparation of placing a retaining wall adjacent to Lapwai Creek. The digging caused water in...
Recap and highlights: Washington State, Cameron Ward respond in fourth quarter to beat California 28-9
PULLMAN – Inconsistency from the Washington State quarterback kept the door open. But right as California arrived, he closed it shut. Cameron Ward found Renard Bell on a 37-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to stamp out any thought of a comeback and the Cougars beat the Golden Bears 28-9 on Saturday in front of a homecoming crowd of 23,021 at Gesa Field.
Idaho seeing dividends for taking shot on quarterback Gevani McCoy, who has improved each game
MOSCOW, Idaho – A year ago, Gevani McCoy came to Moscow having played a COVID-shortened four-game high school senior season, at 6-foot and 160 pounds and with his lone scholarship offer to play college football at the University of Idaho. It was not a resume that promised early success.
Freshmen overflow sent to Sigma Alpha Epsilon
An update since August, 117 student have been displaced due to overflow housing. Throughout the beginning of the fall semester, over 117 students have been moved into the FairBridge Inn due to a large number of housing applications from first-year students. Many were under the impression by Housing and Residence Life that they would be moved into the dorms at the University of Idaho by the end of September. However, 26 male students were moved into a fraternity as a permanent solution.
Faculty Senate erupts over University of Idaho Abortion Policy
On Tuesday, The University of Idaho Faculty Senate discussed a memo they received prohibiting the promotion of abortion. The email was sent from the Office of General Counsel for the University. It issues guidelines saying UI employees cannot promote abortion while acting as a university employee due to the trigger law passed in Idaho on Aug. 25.
The pick: Why Washington State will beat Cal
PULLMAN – Last weekend, Washington State outplayed a Pac-12 heavyweight for all but 5 minutes. The Cougars crumbled in crunch time and Oregon rallied, pulling off a two-score comeback in the waning moments of the game. WSU fell just short of capturing national recognition. No doubt, that loss stung....
WSU basketball guard diagnosed with cancer
PULLMAN, Wash. — Myles Rice, a guard for the Washington State men’s basketball team, has been diagnosed with cancer. Rice’s family notified the team he was recently diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and will miss the 2022-23 basketball season. In a letter, Rice says he will beat the disease and be a positive inspiration for others. He also plans to dedicate...
TV Take: At times it wasn't pretty, but Washington State's win over Cal was a story of defense
Pretty? No, unless a win, any win, can be considered beautiful. Washington State overcame its – read, Cameron Ward – mistakes, made enough plays – read, Cameron Ward – and topped California 28-9 on homecoming Saturday in Pullman. If you couldn’t make the trek to the...
