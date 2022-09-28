ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mancelona, MI

9&10 News

What’s Happening in Northern Michigan: Skitoberfest

It’s the beginning of fall in northern Michigan, and that means that it’s time for Oktoberfest with a twist. Erin Murphy has the latest installment of What’s Happening in Northern Michigan. Boyne Mountain Resort – Skitoberfest. Boyne Mountain Resort is excited to present Skitoberfest 2022 –...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Inside The Kitchen at Dam Site Inn in Pellston

“This is our this is what we’re famous for, it’s our pan fried chicken, which we cooked to order,” said the owner of Dam Site Inn, Steven Brinks. The recipe for this chicken has been around for nearly seven decades, and hasn’t changed one bit, as Dam Site Inn is celebrates its 69th season.
PELLSTON, MI
lostinmichigan.net

The Hippie Trees at the Haunted Asylum

If you like this post click on the buttons to share with your friends. Hidden deep in the woods is a magical place with colorfully painted trees. I am not sure where the line between art and graffiti is but I know when I visited the Hippie Trees it sure felt like art with its spellbinding array of colors and I was expecting to see H R Pufnstuf jump out of the woods.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

McBain blows 30-point lead

Up 30-0 at the half, the McBain football team seemed to be in good position to take down rival Lake City Friday. The visiting Trojans stormed back in stunning fashion in the second half however, handing the Ramblers a jaw-dropping 36-30 setback. “We just played so well in the first...
MCBAIN, MI
clarecountycleaver.net

Great Day for Famished, Frightened Great Dane

HARRISON – It was a seemingly ordinary day on Cranberry Lake until a fleeting moment of fear and an innate urge to bolt instantly changed the course of one dog’s life forever – and likely the lives of some very caring humans as well. The dog is...
HARRISON, MI
9&10 News

Grand Traverse Road Commission Continues New Traffic System Installation

Grand Traverse Road Commission is continuing their project, installing a new traffic system. “Takes the signals and takes them out of a set timing pattern and it allows a computer to collect data about what vehicle la are coming towards a signal and what vehicle are leaving a signal and then adjust the network to deal with that volume of traffic on the fly,” says GTRC Managing Director, Brad Kluczynski.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
Up North Voice

Motorcycle accident claims life of Mancelona man

OTSEGO COUNTY – A Mancelona man died when the motorcycle he was riding overturned in rural Otsego County. According to Michigan State Police reports, on Thursday evening, Sept. 29, 2022, troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post responded to a fatal motorcycle crash on Alba Road near Franckowiak Road.
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

One Man Dead After Two-Car Crash in Benzie County

A car crash in Benzie County left one man dead and a road closed for almost three hours Wednesday, according to the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 6:10 p.m. on Lake Ann Road at Fewins Road in Inland Township. The Sheriff’s Office says Charles Culbertson Jr., a 45-year-old man from Interlochen, was driving westbound on Fewins Road and failed to stop at the Lake Ann Road intersection. He then hit a car traveling northbound that was driven by Tim Heiges, a 59-year-old man from Traverse City.
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Bearded dragon found by Michigan State Police troopers during traffic stop

GAYLORD, Mich. (WILX) - A bearded dragon was found by troopers during a northern Michigan traffic stop. According to authorities, troopers from the Michigan State Police Seventh District found the pogona hiding under the vehicle’s passenger seat. Bearded dragons are native to Australia, which is on the literal opposite...
GAYLORD, MI
The Saginaw News

2 trailers stolen on same day trigger police investigation in Leelanau County

LEELANAU COUNTY, MI – Police are looking for information after two trailers, one of which was emptied out and burned, were stolen in Northern Michigan. The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the thefts, which both occurred on Sept. 25. In the first incident, a trailer was taken from a construction site in the 10000 block of S. West Bay Shore Drive in Elmwood Township.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Illegal drugs intercepted by law enforcement in Northern Michigan

Two people have been arrested after law enforcement officials find drugs in the U.S. mail. According to a press release from the Traverse Narcotics Team, detectives from TNT and the United States Postal Inspection Service identified illegal substances sent through the postal service to a residence in Grand Traverse County, Michigan.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI

