What’s Happening in Northern Michigan: Skitoberfest
It’s the beginning of fall in northern Michigan, and that means that it’s time for Oktoberfest with a twist. Erin Murphy has the latest installment of What’s Happening in Northern Michigan. Boyne Mountain Resort – Skitoberfest. Boyne Mountain Resort is excited to present Skitoberfest 2022 –...
Inside The Kitchen at Dam Site Inn in Pellston
“This is our this is what we’re famous for, it’s our pan fried chicken, which we cooked to order,” said the owner of Dam Site Inn, Steven Brinks. The recipe for this chicken has been around for nearly seven decades, and hasn’t changed one bit, as Dam Site Inn is celebrates its 69th season.
lostinmichigan.net
The Hippie Trees at the Haunted Asylum
If you like this post click on the buttons to share with your friends. Hidden deep in the woods is a magical place with colorfully painted trees. I am not sure where the line between art and graffiti is but I know when I visited the Hippie Trees it sure felt like art with its spellbinding array of colors and I was expecting to see H R Pufnstuf jump out of the woods.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
McBain blows 30-point lead
Up 30-0 at the half, the McBain football team seemed to be in good position to take down rival Lake City Friday. The visiting Trojans stormed back in stunning fashion in the second half however, handing the Ramblers a jaw-dropping 36-30 setback. “We just played so well in the first...
clarecountycleaver.net
Great Day for Famished, Frightened Great Dane
HARRISON – It was a seemingly ordinary day on Cranberry Lake until a fleeting moment of fear and an innate urge to bolt instantly changed the course of one dog’s life forever – and likely the lives of some very caring humans as well. The dog is...
Grand Traverse Road Commission Continues New Traffic System Installation
Grand Traverse Road Commission is continuing their project, installing a new traffic system. “Takes the signals and takes them out of a set timing pattern and it allows a computer to collect data about what vehicle la are coming towards a signal and what vehicle are leaving a signal and then adjust the network to deal with that volume of traffic on the fly,” says GTRC Managing Director, Brad Kluczynski.
Michigan man killed in Otsego County motorcycle crash
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI – Police say alcohol may have been a factor in a fatal motorcycle crash in Northern Michigan. According to the Michigan State Police, Edward Leroy Wilson, 38, of Mancelona was riding a motorcycle on Alba Road near Franckowiak Road in Otsego County at 8:44 p.m. on Thursday.
Top Headlines: Mancelona Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash Near Gaylord, and More
Troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post say a man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Thursday night. Read More. Two people have been arraigned on drug charges following a drug operation in Mecosta County, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office. Read More. A 3-year-old girl...
2022 historic Michigan tornado: A look back at the causes of the beast
The Gaylord tornado was historic for northern Michigan. Here’s a look at some of the weather conditions that sparked the devastating tornado. The National Weather Service at Gaylord held a presentation yesterday, September 29, showing the various weather features that were definitely out of the ordinary for northern Lower Michigan.
At Nearly $5 Million, Is This the Prettiest House in Alden, MI?
For almost $5 Million, it better be the prettiest house, right?. This fortress, at 11328 SE Torch Lake in Alden, is currently listed on Zillow for $4,695,000. The spacious property includes:. 3 bedrooms. 3.5 bathrooms. Its own dock. A fountain out front. And, plenty of yard space. At a glance,...
recordpatriot.com
Up North Voice
45-year-old man killed in Benzie County crash
BENZIE COUNTY, MI -- A 45 year-old Interlochen man was killed Wednesday in a two-car crash that also sent two other men to the hospital. According to 9&10 News, Charles Culbertson Jr., was traveling westbound on Fewins Road when he failed to stop at the Lake Ann Road intersection around 6:10 p.m.
9&10 News
Dixon Tours Cadillac Casting, Touts Michigan’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Style Bill
Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon was in Cadillac Tuesday to meet with one of the area’s largest manufacturers. Dixon met with, and toured, Cadillac Casting Tuesday morning. Coming from the industry herself, she says she can connect with manufacturers and make Michigan more suitable for growth. “It just feels...
Interlochen man pronounced dead after Inland Township Crash
An Interlochen man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash after they failed to stop at an intersection.
One Man Dead After Two-Car Crash in Benzie County
A car crash in Benzie County left one man dead and a road closed for almost three hours Wednesday, according to the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 6:10 p.m. on Lake Ann Road at Fewins Road in Inland Township. The Sheriff’s Office says Charles Culbertson Jr., a 45-year-old man from Interlochen, was driving westbound on Fewins Road and failed to stop at the Lake Ann Road intersection. He then hit a car traveling northbound that was driven by Tim Heiges, a 59-year-old man from Traverse City.
WILX-TV
Bearded dragon found by Michigan State Police troopers during traffic stop
GAYLORD, Mich. (WILX) - A bearded dragon was found by troopers during a northern Michigan traffic stop. According to authorities, troopers from the Michigan State Police Seventh District found the pogona hiding under the vehicle’s passenger seat. Bearded dragons are native to Australia, which is on the literal opposite...
2 trailers stolen on same day trigger police investigation in Leelanau County
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI – Police are looking for information after two trailers, one of which was emptied out and burned, were stolen in Northern Michigan. The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the thefts, which both occurred on Sept. 25. In the first incident, a trailer was taken from a construction site in the 10000 block of S. West Bay Shore Drive in Elmwood Township.
recordpatriot.com
Illegal drugs intercepted by law enforcement in Northern Michigan
Two people have been arrested after law enforcement officials find drugs in the U.S. mail. According to a press release from the Traverse Narcotics Team, detectives from TNT and the United States Postal Inspection Service identified illegal substances sent through the postal service to a residence in Grand Traverse County, Michigan.
Top Headlines: ‘Persons of Interest’ in Bank Robbery Jailed on Unrelated Charges, and More
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says two ‘persons of interest’ in last Thursday’s robbery at Lake-Osceola State Bank in Luther are currently in the Lake County Jail on unrelated charges. Read More. A Petoskey man is facing multiple criminal sexual conduct charges after allegedly sexually assaulting...
