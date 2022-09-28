ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

Earlier this summer, the sports world learned that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a married man. "Tua Tagovailoa has picked up another ring," reporter Andy Slater said. "Congratulations to the Miami Dolphins’ QB who got married two weeks ago, a clergy source tells me." Tua, and his new...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
State
New York State
Charlotte, NC
Football
City
Cleveland, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Star, NC
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Bills-Ravens

The Buffalo Bills hit the road to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Buffalo and Baltimore are coming off differing Week 3 outcomes. Buffalo fell to 2-1 with a 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Baltimore is also 2-1 after defeating the New England Patriots, 37-26.
BALTIMORE, MD
49erswebzone

49ers’ Kyle Shanahan on viral Jimmy Garoppolo clip: “I’m pretty sure that’s not what he said”

Before each of his press conferences, someone from the San Francisco 49ers PR team will brief head coach Kyle Shanahan on anything viral from the week that may evoke questions from reporters. This week, the viral content came in the form of a video clip from Sunday night's telecast of the game between the 49ers and Denver Broncos. It featured a frustrated Jimmy Garoppolo storming off the field after a failed play.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Saints QB Winston held out of 2nd straight practice in UK

LONDON (AP) — New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston had said “I'll be out there” for practice on Thursday. He wasn't. Winston was held out of a second straight practice because of a back injury, raising questions about whether he'll be able to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Quad#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#The Arizona Cardinals#The New York Giants
FOX Sports

Mayfield's transition to Carolina anything but smooth so far

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield’s transition to the Carolina Panthers hasn't been a smooth one. The No. 1 overall pick in 2018 is near the bottom of the league in quarterback rating and completion percentage. And despite coming off their first win of the season, the Panthers'...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Wild Josh McDaniels News

Former Denver Broncos offensive tackle Tyler Polumbus is receiving a lot of responses on Twitter this Thursday because he shared an interesting story about Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels. When McDaniels was the head coach of the Broncos in 2009, he made an eye-opening comment about the team's...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Potter strikes again to give Tigers 6-3 lead

Clemson regained the lead once again in the second quarter thanks to another field goal from veteran B.T. Potter, this one for 46 yards. In the Tigers third drive of the night, Clemson had the ball for 14 plays and 59 yards for a total of 7:27 in the second quarter. Freshman receiver Antonio Williams currently leads the Tigers with three receptions for 20 yards closely followed by tight end Jake Bringingstool with two receptions for 16 yards and Joseph Ngata’s one grab for 16 yards. List 3 defensive keys for a Clemson win vs. N.C. State
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Sports

Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits home run No. 701

Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 701st home run, connecting Friday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols launched a slider from former teammate Johan Oviedo over the Big Mac Land sign in left field at Busch Stadium. The solo drive in the fourth inning made it 1-all. Pujols faced Oviedo...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
People

Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Suffers Second Head Injury in a Week During Game Against Bengals

Tua Tagovailoa, who also suffered a concussion on Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, was taken to a hospital for head and neck injuries Thursday Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, suffered head and neck injuries in Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was taken off the field on a stretcher. The 24-year-old athlete was then taken to the hospital to receive a thorough examination, the Dolphins' official Twitter account shared Thursday night. Later, the team tweeted that Tagovailoa was "expected to be discharged from the University...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Davis Mills as Texans’ long-term QB? Evidence building against him

After a third straight game watching his team struggle to finish out a game well, Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith was asked about the progress he has seen in second-year quarterback Davis Mills. Smith mentioned Mills' pocket presence and better throws overall against the Chicago Bears than in the previous...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Agent: Pelicans, Nance Jr agree to 2-year, $21.6M extension

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans and forward Larry Nance Jr. have agreed to a two-year extension worth $21.6 million, his agent, Mark Bartelstein, said Saturday. “Larry has fallen in love with New Orleans and the entire Pelicans organization — front office, coaching, players,” Bartelstein said. “He's really, really excited about what's ahead for this team and he wanted to be a part of it. So, it was important to him to try to get a deal done.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy