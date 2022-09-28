Read full article on original website
Photos: Meet The Wife Of Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
Earlier this summer, the sports world learned that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a married man. "Tua Tagovailoa has picked up another ring," reporter Andy Slater said. "Congratulations to the Miami Dolphins’ QB who got married two weeks ago, a clergy source tells me." Tua, and his new...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former Charlotte star quarterback Andrew Rawls died in a freak skydiving accident
Andrew Rawls played Quarterback on the 2002 Independence High School Football team which went on to become the State Champions in North Carolina. He was a very solid quarterback and an avid skydiver. Unfortunately, the 35-year-old Rawls died in a skydiving accident on September 24, 2022 in Chester County, South...
NBC Sports
Tyreek Hill says a Bengals coach “disrespected” him: “I’m gonna come find you”
Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was angry at a Bengals assistant coach after Thursday night’s game. Hill said a coach whose name he doesn’t know said something objectionable, and that Hill plans to find the man and address it with him. “Whichever coach that is, I’m gonna come...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Bills-Ravens
The Buffalo Bills hit the road to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Buffalo and Baltimore are coming off differing Week 3 outcomes. Buffalo fell to 2-1 with a 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Baltimore is also 2-1 after defeating the New England Patriots, 37-26.
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan on viral Jimmy Garoppolo clip: “I’m pretty sure that’s not what he said”
Before each of his press conferences, someone from the San Francisco 49ers PR team will brief head coach Kyle Shanahan on anything viral from the week that may evoke questions from reporters. This week, the viral content came in the form of a video clip from Sunday night's telecast of the game between the 49ers and Denver Broncos. It featured a frustrated Jimmy Garoppolo storming off the field after a failed play.
FOX Sports
Saints QB Winston held out of 2nd straight practice in UK
LONDON (AP) — New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston had said “I'll be out there” for practice on Thursday. He wasn't. Winston was held out of a second straight practice because of a back injury, raising questions about whether he'll be able to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs vs. Tom Brady & Bucs headline NFL's Week 4 action | UNDISPUTED
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a one-point favorite at home against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs heading into Sunday night. Both teams are 2-1 in this Super Bowl 55 rematch. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe predict the winner.
CBS Sports
Former Pro Bowl wide receiver says Bill Belichick is 'on the hot seat' after Patriots' 1-2 start
After losing to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, the New England Patriots fell to 1-2 on the season, and now they will be without quarterback Mac Jones, possibly for multiple games, due to an ankle injury. It has been a rough start in New England, and former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall says Bill Belichick's seat is heating up.
ESPN
Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa released from hospital after suffering head and neck injuries
CINCINNATI -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken to a local hospital and later released after suffering head and neck injuries on a second-quarter sack in Thursday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Dolphins said shortly before halftime that he was conscious and had movement in all his...
FOX Sports
Mayfield's transition to Carolina anything but smooth so far
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield’s transition to the Carolina Panthers hasn't been a smooth one. The No. 1 overall pick in 2018 is near the bottom of the league in quarterback rating and completion percentage. And despite coming off their first win of the season, the Panthers'...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Wild Josh McDaniels News
Former Denver Broncos offensive tackle Tyler Polumbus is receiving a lot of responses on Twitter this Thursday because he shared an interesting story about Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels. When McDaniels was the head coach of the Broncos in 2009, he made an eye-opening comment about the team's...
FOX Sports
Who wins the Big 12 title? Oklahoma, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech | Number One CFB Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young is joined by Producer Tyler to discuss which team will win the Big 12 Championship. This year is an especially deep year for the conference. Traditional powers like Oklahoma and Texas lost in their conference openers, and teams like Oklahoma State, Kansas, and Texas Tech look determined to shake things up.
Potter strikes again to give Tigers 6-3 lead
Clemson regained the lead once again in the second quarter thanks to another field goal from veteran B.T. Potter, this one for 46 yards. In the Tigers third drive of the night, Clemson had the ball for 14 plays and 59 yards for a total of 7:27 in the second quarter. Freshman receiver Antonio Williams currently leads the Tigers with three receptions for 20 yards closely followed by tight end Jake Bringingstool with two receptions for 16 yards and Joseph Ngata’s one grab for 16 yards. List 3 defensive keys for a Clemson win vs. N.C. State
FOX Sports
Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits home run No. 701
Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 701st home run, connecting Friday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols launched a slider from former teammate Johan Oviedo over the Big Mac Land sign in left field at Busch Stadium. The solo drive in the fourth inning made it 1-all. Pujols faced Oviedo...
Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Suffers Second Head Injury in a Week During Game Against Bengals
Tua Tagovailoa, who also suffered a concussion on Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, was taken to a hospital for head and neck injuries Thursday Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, suffered head and neck injuries in Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was taken off the field on a stretcher. The 24-year-old athlete was then taken to the hospital to receive a thorough examination, the Dolphins' official Twitter account shared Thursday night. Later, the team tweeted that Tagovailoa was "expected to be discharged from the University...
Jerry Jones Ends 'QB Controversy'; Cowboys vs. Commanders, Latest on 'Dak Prescott vs. Cooper Rush,' How to Watch, Odds
The Cowboys host the Commanders in the second straight NFC East matchup for both teams.
What Alabama Coach Nick Saban Said After 49-26 Win At Arkansas
The Crimson Tide racked up over 300 yards and five touchdowns on the ground in the Southeastern Conference road victory.
FOX Sports
Davis Mills as Texans’ long-term QB? Evidence building against him
After a third straight game watching his team struggle to finish out a game well, Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith was asked about the progress he has seen in second-year quarterback Davis Mills. Smith mentioned Mills' pocket presence and better throws overall against the Chicago Bears than in the previous...
FOX Sports
Agent: Pelicans, Nance Jr agree to 2-year, $21.6M extension
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans and forward Larry Nance Jr. have agreed to a two-year extension worth $21.6 million, his agent, Mark Bartelstein, said Saturday. “Larry has fallen in love with New Orleans and the entire Pelicans organization — front office, coaching, players,” Bartelstein said. “He's really, really excited about what's ahead for this team and he wanted to be a part of it. So, it was important to him to try to get a deal done.”
