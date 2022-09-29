ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

France's Macron wants pension reform bill ready by Christmas

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CTT9E_0iENtFBu00

PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will press ahead with reforming the country's unwieldy pension system and his government will draft legislation by Christmas, Labour Minister Olivier Dussopt said on Thursday.

Talks with political parties and trade unions will start as early as next week. The intention is to hold a vote in early 2023 and for the reform to take effect in July, Dussopt told LCI television.

"Emmanuel Macron set a framework for a progressive rise in the retirement age to balance the pension system (budget)," he said.

Dussopt's remarks confirmed details given to Reuters by a source present at a dinner on Wednesday evening where Macron briefed senior governing coalition lawmakers and ministers.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne told Agence France Presse the reform could entail pushing back the retirement age by three years to 65 by 2031.

Reforming France's costly and complicated pension system was a key plank on Macron's election platform when he first came to power in 2017. But his initial proposals infuriated the unions and provoked weeks of protests and transport strikes just before the coronavirus pandemic hit. Macron put the initiative on hold as he ordered France into lockdown in early 2020.

Against a backdrop of surging inflation across Europe and the continent's worst cost-of-living crisis in decades, opposition to the reform remains strong among Macron's political adversaries and the trade unions.

An IFOP poll published on Sept. 15 found that 55% respondents thought Macron would be wrong to relaunch his pension reform drive this autumn.

His own political party, which no longer has a governing majority in parliament, is also divided on the issue.

A multi-sector strike by several trade unions on Thursday will be a test of the unions' ability to mobilise support and a barometer of potential social unrest. read more

Macron has spoken repeatedly of wanting to make the French work longer and raising the retirement age from the current 62.

CGT union leader Philippe Martinez told France 2 television that another round of talks was pointless.

"If this is to propose raising the retirement age, we will not stay (at the table) very long," Martinez said.

If the reforms were blocked in parliament, the government could in theory use the "49.3" clause - namely a French constitutional mechanism to allow a government to pass legislation even if lacks a majority in parliament.

Such a move could trigger a vote of no confidence, however.

Asked if it was correct that Macron had told those at the dinner that he could seek a snap election if his reform was blocked, Dussopt replied: "The president considers that...if at one moment, the majority of opposition parties were in alliance to bring about the fall of the government, then he would go to the French people."

The last time the 49.3 clase was used was in 2016 when then-president Francois Hollande's Socialist government rammed through contested labour law reforms that had been drawn up by Macron, who was economy minister at the time.

Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau and Dominique Vidalon, editing by Richard Lough, Shri Navaratnam and Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
Reuters

Explainer-What is at stake in Bosnia's general election?

SARAJEVO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Bosnia is holding presidential and parliamentary elections on Sunday amid its worst political crisis since the end of the 1992-95 war. The polls opened at 7 a.m (0500 GMT) and will close at 7 p.m (1700 GMT), with the first official results expected at midnight. Political parties are expected to release their own results around 10 p.m.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Reuters

Russia says Nord Stream likely hit by state-backed 'terrorism'

MOSCOW/BRUSSELS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday that leaks spewing gas into the Baltic Sea from pipelines to Germany appeared to be the result of state-sponsored "terrorism", as an EU official said the incident had fundamentally changed the nature of the conflict in Ukraine.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labour#Lci#Agence France Presse
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Reuters

Reuters

612K+
Followers
357K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy