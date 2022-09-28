Read full article on original website
When does Fortnite Season 5 start? Here's everything we know so far
What can we expect from Fortnite Season 5 of Chapter 3 when it officially comes out?
Gamespot
18 Things You Didn't Know About Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer
The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta was a great chance for veteran Call of Duty players to put this game's sandbox to the test. In this video, we are going over 18 things that we learned, some of which you might not know. It’s time to grab our Tacticals, Lethals, Killstreaks, vehicles, and guns to see how well this shooter holds up to the 2019 version’s attention to detail.
dexerto.com
Where to find The Driftwood in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4
The Driftwood is a landmark you’ll need to find to complete quests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, but it’s not immediately obvious where it is on the map, so we’ve got the location right here. While major POIs like Cloudy Condos and Shifty Shafts often get...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go fans divided over “useless” Fashion Week costume event
Pokemon Go’s new Fashion Week event introduced more costumed Pokemon, but some fans are split over whether these are worthwhile. Pokemon Go’s Fashion Week event introduced more costumed Pokemon into the expansive catalog of available creatures to collect. While the event also fully added Mareanie and Toxapex into...
Y'all know about these huge lists of free, open-source game clones, right?
There are lots of classic favorites out there in free games land.
Fortnite’s Battle Royale Mode For Those Who Pre-Order The Independent Game Goat Simulator 3, The Game’s Goat Character Will Be Available To Play
Fortnite fans can now obtain a powerful bovid skin by completing a bizarre crossover with Goat Simulator 3. In the 2014 original Goat Simulator, the player takes control of a goat and attempts to wreak as much havoc as possible over an open globe. In June, developer Coffee Stain Studios debuted a trailer for Goat Simulator 3, and now, as a way to promote their game, they are offering a Fortnite-themed pre-order bonus.
The Witcher 4 – Everything we know so far about CDPR's new RPG
School of the Lynx, the medallion, and more theories for The Witcher 4
