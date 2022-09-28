ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

Related
13News Now

Mellow Mushroom coming to Virginia Beach

NORFOLK, Va. — A new landmark has been established for residents and visitors of Virginia Beach. A Mellow Mushroom, sitting at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and 35th Street, will open Monday, Oct. 3. The restaurant brought a stainless steel rotating globe of the world and a Madsteez, Mark...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouse in Virginia

What's you favorite thing to order when you go out with your close friends or family members? If the answer is a nice steak and some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because I have gathered three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that have outstanding online reviews.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Charlottesville, VA
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
Norfolk, VA
Restaurants
Local
Virginia Restaurants
State
Massachusetts State
City
Virginia Beach, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
City
Roseland, VA
Norfolk, VA
Lifestyle
City
Norfolk, VA
Norfolk, VA
Food & Drinks
wfirnews.com

Blue Cow Ice Cream keeps growing; five locations soon in Virginia

A Roanoke-based ice cream company continues to grow across parts of Virginia. Blue Cow Ice Cream is now up to four locations — and already preparing to open number five. It started in 2017 when Blue Cow opened up near the foot of Mill Mountain by the Walnut Avenue Bridge. In the years since, they have established additional locations in Virginia Beach, Fredericksburg, and just last month, Richmond. It won’t be long for the fifth one: a lease is signed for another Richmond-area outlet in West Short Pump. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Hard Cider#Great Pumpkin#Barbecue#Food Drink#Bar Info#Norfolk Restaurants#Cova Brewing Co#Smartmouth Brewing Co#Reaver Beach Brewing Co#Chelsea Neighborhood
13News Now

Hampton Roads residents take on Ian's strong winds and rain

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Roads residents dealt with the rain, floods, and winds from Hurricane Ian as the storm passed through coastal Virginia. In Hampton, the beach was mostly deserted. The rain and wind battered the coast, driving most away from the shore. However, not everyone was deterred from...
HAMPTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
13News Now

Virginia Beach braces for Hurricane Ian

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — There wasn't a person in sight on the boardwalk at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront as high winds and rain fell Friday morning. Though on the roads, several crews with public works were out to monitor the storm. “We’ve made up our minds for the next...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Virginia Business

Rudee Loop getting a fresh makeover

One of the East Coast’s most prime pieces of undeveloped real estate, Virginia Beach’s Rudee Loop, could soon find new life. In August, the city released four proposals that could turn the 11-acre site from what Vice Mayor Rosemary Wilson described as a concrete-strewn “mess” into a multiuse destination for surfers, anglers and other tourists. Sitting at the southernmost portion of the city’s Oceanfront area, the land would become home to green space and a parking garage in each of the proposals, while still catering to fishing and surfing enthusiasts.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

The dark, haunting past of 'Witchduck'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Editor's Note: This story is part of our 13News Now Vault series. If you’ve driven around Virginia Beach, you’ve probably seen or heard the word "Witchduck" so often, you probably don’t think about its origins. You know Witchduck as an exit, a...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy