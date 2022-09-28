Read full article on original website
In Entertainment: Trevor Noah to Leave, Marvel Shakeup & Ian Damages Universal Studios
Trevor Noah appears at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 12, 2022. Noah, host of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah," announced Thursday that he is leaving the show. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) Trevor Noah Leaving 'The Daily Show'. It's the end of...
In Entertainment: Stranger Things House, Barney Hate & Rodman's Vegas Adventure
Barney the dinosaur rides on a float at the 76th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Herald Square November 28, 2002 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Peyton/Getty Images) 'Stranger Things' House. Remember when the Byers' house from Netflix's Stranger Things going up for sale? Well, it looks like...
New York Is Filled With Alleys That Don't Exist
If you watch any movie or TV show shot in New York City, chances are you'll see a scene set in one of New York’s “many” seedy alleys. According to Hollywood, they're everywhere. But in reality, New York barely has alleys at all. So where did the myth come from and why doesn't NYC have alleys?
What to Stream this Weekend: Marilyn Biopic, The Hype & Abbott Elementary
This image released by Netflix shows Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in a scene from Blonde. (Netflix via AP) It's time to get a dose of what to stream this weekend with recommendations for Blonde, The Hype, Abbott Elementary, and a throwback pick for. Blonde - Netflix. Picked by...
People Are Sharing The Millennial Trends, Experiences, And Memories They Don't Think Will Last Beyond Their Generation
Wait, what happened to cursive?
