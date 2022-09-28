ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Is Filled With Alleys That Don't Exist

If you watch any movie or TV show shot in New York City, chances are you'll see a scene set in one of New York’s “many” seedy alleys. According to Hollywood, they're everywhere. But in reality, New York barely has alleys at all. So where did the myth come from and why doesn't NYC have alleys?
What to Stream this Weekend: Marilyn Biopic, The Hype & Abbott Elementary

This image released by Netflix shows Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in a scene from Blonde. (Netflix via AP) It's time to get a dose of what to stream this weekend with recommendations for Blonde, The Hype, Abbott Elementary, and a throwback pick for. Blonde - Netflix. Picked by...
