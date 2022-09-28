ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
islandernews.com

Was Hurricane Ian a wake-up call for island & South Florida residents who might not have windstorm or flood insurance?

After watching scenes unfold of devastation and flooding occur from the Fort Myers area through many parts of central Florida, there was no doubt some area residents on Key Biscayne and Miami were researching their coverage limits and some were more convinced than ever to renew their policies, which likely reflected major spikes in premiums this year.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
newsy.com

Florida Airports Reopen, But Flights Will Be Affected For Weeks

The first flight since Hurricane Ian took off out of Tampa International Airport. It's one of a slew of Florida airports limping back to normal after the storm impacted thousands of flights and started logisitical ripple effects that could last weeks. Airports in Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers and Orlando are...
TAMPA, FL
disneyfanatic.com

VIDEO: Calm in the Aftermath—Damage Report Disney World

After Hurricane Ian barreled down on Florida on Thursday, the storm’s impact has slowly been coming to light, including in Disney World. Now that Hurricane Ian is officially clear of Central Florida, the hurricane and tropical storm warnings were lifted for areas like Orange County. After a multi-day closure, Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, and Orlando International Airport having announced their phased reopens, continue to assess the damage they had to deal with in the aftermath of the massive, slow-moving storm and look forward to the next steps.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
Government
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

FDOT: Section of I-75 in Southwest Florida reopened as water recedes

State officials are relaying information to map apps. A section of Interstate 75 between Venice and North Port that was closed Friday reopened Saturday in the late afternoon, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) reported. The road, both the northbound and southbound sides, was closed because the Myakka River started...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Recovering from Hurricane Ian: When will Florida airports reopen?

TAMPA, Fla. - Several airports across Florida closed because of the threat from Hurricane Ian. Hundreds of aircraft were cleared out ahead of the storm and will now need to be brought back. Many airports are reopening as soon as Friday. Some airlines may also add relief flights over the...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Expert: South Florida building code 'toughest for hurricanes in the world'

MIAMI - When we witness the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian in the Fort Myers area or recall the utter devastation of Hurricane Michael in the Panhandle, it makes you think, "How strong are the buildings here at home?"  Miami-Dade and Broward are in, what's designated as a "High-Velocity Hurricane Zone.""As it's related to the South Florida building code, it's the toughest for hurricanes and for wind in the world," said Peter Dyga.  He is President and CEO of the Associated Builders and Contractors Florida East Coast Chapter.  "Florida, after Hurricane Andrew, passed a much stronger code and Miami-Dade and...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
disneydining.com

Popular Universal Coaster Flooded, Second Ride Building Damaged Due to Hurricane Ian

After days of heavy winds and rain, Hurricane Ian is finally making its way out of Florida. Both Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort have announced that they will begin phased reopenings of their theme parks — although Universal’s will be only for Resort hotel Guests — on September 30. Now, during these phased reopenings, not all experiences will be available and, at Universal, that is because some of its attractions sustained some serious damage thanks to Hurricane Ian.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Guide#Travel Info#What To Do#National Hurricane Center#Hurricanes#Travel Agents#Travel Themeparks#Linus Travel#Seaworld Orlando#Busch Gardens Tampa Bay#Travel Destinations#Walt Disney World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
MSNBC

Florida hospitals struggle after Hurricane Ian

Mix Vaseline And Toothpaste And Watch What Happens. Sagging Neck Skin? Double Chin? This Is How You Can Correct It. This New CPAP Can Do What... California Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zip Codes. Camp LeJeune Settlement /. SPONSORED. Congress...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy