Construction finally begins on Rockford’s $310M Hard Rock Casino
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After years of anticipation, construction is finally underway at Rockford’s permanent Hard Rock Casino. Officials held a groundbreaking on Wednesday. It has been three years since the passage of an Illinois law cleared the way for Rockford to gain a casino, and put the city in a pitched race against a […]
Recon Rockford’s New Mission BBQ Next Week Ahead of the Grand Opening
The new Mission BBQ in Rockford, Illinois will officially open in less than two weeks, but we all have a chance to taste the greatness AND win free BBQ for a YEAR before the big grand opening celebration actually takes place. Grand Opening of Mission BBQ in Rockford. It feels...
Looking for Swedish pancakes in Rockford, Illinois? Here’s some places
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There is no overlooking Rockford’s manufacturing past. In its heyday, Rockford was one of the most prosperous industrial hubs in the United States and is still considered by some as the “Screw Capital of the World.” But what else has put Rockford, Illinois, on the map? How about ethnic food? More specifically, […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: 10-50 With Injuries, In Loves Park
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing In Rockford, Rockford PD are Investigating…
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford FD Battling A Kitchen Fire
Rockford area football scores from Friday, September 30
ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football results from Friday, September 30 for Rockford area teams from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. For highlights watch ‘Overtime’ each Friday night live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. The show is also rebroadcast Saturday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39, although […]
Mattress ablaze in Rockford house fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Crews are investigating a house fire that ended with a mattress ablaze on Friday afternoon. The Rockford Fire Department encountered high heat on the second floor of a home at 1930 Oxford Street shortly after 3 p.m. No one was injured. Firefighters contained the flames to a mattress in a second-floor […]
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Man supposed to do some remodeling, reportedly grows weed instead at Lake Geneva area home
A Bloomfield man faces several drug-related charges after reportedly growing marijuana in a home outside Lake Geneva that he was supposed to be remodeling. Charles G. Kummerow Jr., 42, of 1355 Hillside Dr., has been charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place, second and subsequent offense, repeater; felony bail jumping, repeater; possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, second and subsequent offense, repeater; and possession of drug paraphernalia as a repeater.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Water Rescue in The Rock River…..
Popular Loves Park Bar and Grill Opening 2nd Location in October
Some might find it strange for a bar to open another location just 2 miles down the same road, but not once you see what they have planned. In the last year, business along Riverside Boulevard, east of Mulford, has been booming. Several new places to eat, sip, shop, gamble or improve your life in some way, and I'm here for ALL of it. What's even more remarkable is the growth in this corridor from existing Rockford area businesses, that are opening additional locations.
WIFR
Firefighters battle fire on Rockford’s west side
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Fire Department is on the scene of a residential structure fire in the 2400 block of Sharon Avenue. The department tweeted around 11 a.m. September 30 that the fire is under control. No injuries have been reported. 23 News will update you on this...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Terminate A Chase With A Stolen Vehicle in Winnebago County
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Another Accident With Injuries in Winnebago County
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Another Mysterious Object In The Sky Tonight, Over The Skies Of Winnebago County
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Fedex Truck Hits A Pole in Loves Park, Causing A Power Surge
WIFR
Rockford man travels to Florida to ride out Hurricane Ian
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s not a story you hear every day. A hurricane hunter from Rockford finds himself in the middle of a storm, and it could go down as one of the strongest in Florida’s history. “I believe the number is about a million people without...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Another Accident Being Reported on the East Side
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Something Strange In The Sky, Several Military Aircraft Seen At The Rockford Airport Shortly Afterwards
Small Town Baker Says New Illinois Law Changed Her Entire Career
Have you ever heard of the buttercream law? It's a big deal in Illinois, where prior to 2022 bakers weren't able to sell their baked goods with frosting. So technically it's not called the buttercream law, but buttercream is the main item that made the law change such a big deal earlier this year.
