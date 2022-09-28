ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: 10-50 With Injuries, In Loves Park

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
LOVES PARK, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing In Rockford, Rockford PD are Investigating…

ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Rockford FD Battling A Kitchen Fire

ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area football scores from Friday, September 30

ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football results from Friday, September 30 for Rockford area teams from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. For highlights watch ‘Overtime’ each Friday night live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. The show is also rebroadcast Saturday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39, although […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Mattress ablaze in Rockford house fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Crews are investigating a house fire that ended with a mattress ablaze on Friday afternoon. The Rockford Fire Department encountered high heat on the second floor of a home at 1930 Oxford Street shortly after 3 p.m. No one was injured. Firefighters contained the flames to a mattress in a second-floor […]
ROCKFORD, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Man supposed to do some remodeling, reportedly grows weed instead at Lake Geneva area home

A Bloomfield man faces several drug-related charges after reportedly growing marijuana in a home outside Lake Geneva that he was supposed to be remodeling. Charles G. Kummerow Jr., 42, of 1355 Hillside Dr., has been charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place, second and subsequent offense, repeater; felony bail jumping, repeater; possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, second and subsequent offense, repeater; and possession of drug paraphernalia as a repeater.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Water Rescue in The Rock River…..

ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Popular Loves Park Bar and Grill Opening 2nd Location in October

Some might find it strange for a bar to open another location just 2 miles down the same road, but not once you see what they have planned. In the last year, business along Riverside Boulevard, east of Mulford, has been booming. Several new places to eat, sip, shop, gamble or improve your life in some way, and I'm here for ALL of it. What's even more remarkable is the growth in this corridor from existing Rockford area businesses, that are opening additional locations.
LOVES PARK, IL
WIFR

Firefighters battle fire on Rockford’s west side

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Fire Department is on the scene of a residential structure fire in the 2400 block of Sharon Avenue. The department tweeted around 11 a.m. September 30 that the fire is under control. No injuries have been reported. 23 News will update you on this...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Police Terminate A Chase With A Stolen Vehicle in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Another Accident With Injuries in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Another Mysterious Object In The Sky Tonight, Over The Skies Of Winnebago County

ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Fedex Truck Hits A Pole in Loves Park, Causing A Power Surge

ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford man travels to Florida to ride out Hurricane Ian

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s not a story you hear every day. A hurricane hunter from Rockford finds himself in the middle of a storm, and it could go down as one of the strongest in Florida’s history. “I believe the number is about a million people without...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Another Accident Being Reported on the East Side

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Something Strange In The Sky, Several Military Aircraft Seen At The Rockford Airport Shortly Afterwards

ROCKFORD, IL

