KFYR-TV
Stenehjem’s emails might be recoverable after all
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -It’s possible late Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem’s emails aren’t gone for good. The state Information Technology Department (NDIT) plans to hire Planet Technologies - a tech company based in Maryland - to begin efforts to recover more than 20 years of emails. Stenehjem’s emails were deleted days after he died suddenly in January. NDIT told the state auditor’s office in August they had exhausted all efforts of the emails from Microsoft, but communication between NDIT and Microsoft shows otherwise.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Jim Schultz: Minnesota AG Keith Ellison shows "remarkable willingness" to lie about Feeding Our Future
(Fargo, ND) -- Minnesota attorney general candidate Jim Schultz says incumbent AG Kieth Ellison is lying about the $250 million dollar fraud case tied to the now closed charity Feeding Our Future. "it is incredibly disturbing that in this and many other matters the attorney general of Minnesota has remarkable...
Utah's Port Authority making changes after critical audit
(The Center Square) - Utah's Inland Port Authority is creating a new procurement policy after an audit found it's sole source policy lacked transparency. A complaint lodged on the state auditor's hotline about a $2 million contract for a communications and logistics management network led to the audit of the 2021, according to State Auditor John Dougall.
North Dakota projected to have $850 million in excess funds next session
(The Center Square) - Some North Dakota lawmakers may be experiencing deja vu as the 2023 session is looking a lot like the 2013 session, according to a legislative budget analyst. Lawmakers will have an estimated $850 million in excess funds when they return to work in January, according to...
Minnesota Officials Give Update on Frontline Worker Payment
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota state government gave an update Thursday on when we can finally expect to see those frontline worker payments hit our bank accounts. They say the review of Frontline Worker Pay appeals is wrapping up. State officials expect to announce the final numbers of approved or denied applications, the payment amount and the payment timeline next week.
South Dakota legislative candidates share stances on legalizing marijuana in small amounts
Similar to the November 2020 election, registered South Dakota voters will decide whether to legalize small amounts of marijuana in the upcoming November 2022 election.
Gov. Walz changes his tune slightly as fallout from Feeding Our Future fraud case continues
Thursday the Governor spoke for the first time since putting the blame on a Ramsey County Judge for the continued payments to after being alerted to potential fraud in a $250 million COVID scheme by Feeding Our Future.
KFYR-TV
Book suggests elected ND officials proposed ‘last ditch effort’ to challenge 2020 election results
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new book says North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley suggested a “last ditch effort,” which Senator Kevin Cramer forwarded to Former President Donald Trump’s chief of staff to challenge the 2020 election results. The book, called “The Breach,” says Wrigley suggested Trump...
KFYR-TV
AG’s cost overrun highlights Bismarck lawmaker
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Earlier this year, we discovered the Attorney General’s office had run up a bill of more than $1.8 million under Wayne Stenehjem. The State Auditor’s office conducted an investigation into the cost overrun at the request of the Legislature, and Tuesday, they presented their findings.
Secret negotiations with Washington state union employees baked into new labor agreement
(The Center Square) – The secrecy surrounding contract talks between the Washington Federation of State Employees and the Governor’s Office that produced a tentative agreement looks to remain a staple of future negotiations. That’s because the tentative agreement – including a $1,000 incentive payment for getting a COVID-19...
Vermillion Plain Talk
Remember Ray Ring When You Think Of Noem’s Announcement
Maybe your jaw hit the floor, like mine did, when Gov. Kristi Noem announced Wednesday morning that she has promised South Dakota families the largest tax cut in the state’s history by eliminating the sales tax on food. She made the announcement at Dakota Butcher in Rapid City, surrounded...
Economists say Alaska agency has overspent billions in taxpayer money
(The Center Square) - A state government corporation has cost Alaskans the equivalent of $10 billion over the last four decades, according to a new report. Economists analyzed the cost and financial performance of the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority and found its development projects have lost $233.3 million. The entity has received a total of $301 million of public money from the State of Alaska.
Attorney General’s office discriminated in hiring, Montana human rights investigation concludes
The Montana Human Rights Bureau found reasonable cause to believe the Attorney General’s Office engaged in unlawful discrimination during the hiring process following an investigation into the Montana Department of Justice. The investigator with the bureau determined that the office did not hire attorney Andres Haladay because of his political beliefs, even though a hiring […] The post Attorney General’s office discriminated in hiring, Montana human rights investigation concludes appeared first on Daily Montanan.
kfgo.com
Internal poll shows tight race for ND House
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – An internal poll conducted for the North Dakota Democratic Party shows an apparent tight race for North Dakota’s U.S. House seat. The poll, provided to KFGO News by a person affiliated with the Democratic Party, indicates that Independent candidate Cara Mund only trails Republican Incumbent Kelly Armstrong by 4 percentage points.
yourbigsky.com
What is on this ballot for the general election in Montana?
Residents across Montana are gearing up for the general election on November 8, 2022. Several ballot issues are qualified this year and other submitted ballot issues for this election. One of the qualified issues on the ballot is HB167, an act that the Montana Legislature referred: The Born Alive Infant...
Pritzker suggests SAFE-T Act changes could be needed
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker has suggested that changes to the state's controversial SAFE-T Act could be needed to better inform the public. Among other things, the SAFE-T Act eliminates cash bail in Illinois. Supporters say it will keep many criminals in jail, while those opposed say it will let most people out.
Major government unions lose over 200K members
(The Center Square) – The top four public labor unions in the U.S. lost hundreds of thousands of members since a 2018 Supreme Court case that ruled government employees could not be forced to pay a union to keep their job, a new report shows that. The Commonwealth Foundation...
Report: With expanded benefits, a 'cliff' policy discourages work
(The Center Square) – While low-income families saw an increase in their federal SNAP benefits when the pandemic hit, it also created a “benefits cliff” that could discourage work and the supply of labor. A new policy brief from the Independent Fiscal Office explains the situation. Before...
Newsom signs bill allowing state to revoke out-of-state parent’s rights over trans kids
(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation Thursday allowing California to take "temporary emergency jurisdiction" over a child that traveled to the state for transgender drugs or operations, stripping parents of their authority over their kids. "States across the country are passing laws to demonize the...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls man requests his image be removed from Noem’s latest attack ad
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – In a 500-plus word social media post, a Sioux Falls man is requesting his image be removed from Governor Kristi Noem’s latest attack ad. Vaney Hariri, a Sioux Falls entrepreneur and co-founder of Think 3D Solutions, said the image of him standing with Jamie Smith during a protest in May 2020 should not “be conflated with what happened at the mall later that night.” Hariri said the protest in downtown Sioux Falls was “one of the most beautiful things I’ve laid my eyes on.”
