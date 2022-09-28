The Montana Human Rights Bureau found reasonable cause to believe the Attorney General’s Office engaged in unlawful discrimination during the hiring process following an investigation into the Montana Department of Justice. The investigator with the bureau determined that the office did not hire attorney Andres Haladay because of his political beliefs, even though a hiring […] The post Attorney General’s office discriminated in hiring, Montana human rights investigation concludes appeared first on Daily Montanan.

MONTANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO