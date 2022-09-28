ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
KFYR-TV

Stenehjem’s emails might be recoverable after all

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -It’s possible late Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem’s emails aren’t gone for good. The state Information Technology Department (NDIT) plans to hire Planet Technologies - a tech company based in Maryland - to begin efforts to recover more than 20 years of emails. Stenehjem’s emails were deleted days after he died suddenly in January. NDIT told the state auditor’s office in August they had exhausted all efforts of the emails from Microsoft, but communication between NDIT and Microsoft shows otherwise.
POLITICS
The Center Square

Utah's Port Authority making changes after critical audit

(The Center Square) - Utah's Inland Port Authority is creating a new procurement policy after an audit found it's sole source policy lacked transparency. A complaint lodged on the state auditor's hotline about a $2 million contract for a communications and logistics management network led to the audit of the 2021, according to State Auditor John Dougall.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Officials Give Update on Frontline Worker Payment

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota state government gave an update Thursday on when we can finally expect to see those frontline worker payments hit our bank accounts. They say the review of Frontline Worker Pay appeals is wrapping up. State officials expect to announce the final numbers of approved or denied applications, the payment amount and the payment timeline next week.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joan Heckaman
Person
Wayne Stenehjem
Person
Drew Wrigley
KFYR-TV

AG’s cost overrun highlights Bismarck lawmaker

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Earlier this year, we discovered the Attorney General’s office had run up a bill of more than $1.8 million under Wayne Stenehjem. The State Auditor’s office conducted an investigation into the cost overrun at the request of the Legislature, and Tuesday, they presented their findings.
BISMARCK, ND
Vermillion Plain Talk

Remember Ray Ring When You Think Of Noem’s Announcement

Maybe your jaw hit the floor, like mine did, when Gov. Kristi Noem announced Wednesday morning that she has promised South Dakota families the largest tax cut in the state’s history by eliminating the sales tax on food. She made the announcement at Dakota Butcher in Rapid City, surrounded...
RAPID CITY, SD
The Center Square

Economists say Alaska agency has overspent billions in taxpayer money

(The Center Square) - A state government corporation has cost Alaskans the equivalent of $10 billion over the last four decades, according to a new report. Economists analyzed the cost and financial performance of the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority and found its development projects have lost $233.3 million. The entity has received a total of $301 million of public money from the State of Alaska.
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorney General#Conflict Of Interest#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Frontier Contracting Llc#Loca
Daily Montanan

Attorney General’s office discriminated in hiring, Montana human rights investigation concludes

The Montana Human Rights Bureau found reasonable cause to believe the Attorney General’s Office engaged in unlawful discrimination during the hiring process following an investigation into the Montana Department of Justice. The investigator with the bureau determined that the office did not hire attorney Andres Haladay because of his political beliefs, even though a hiring […] The post Attorney General’s office discriminated in hiring, Montana human rights investigation concludes appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
kfgo.com

Internal poll shows tight race for ND House

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – An internal poll conducted for the North Dakota Democratic Party shows an apparent tight race for North Dakota’s U.S. House seat. The poll, provided to KFGO News by a person affiliated with the Democratic Party, indicates that Independent candidate Cara Mund only trails Republican Incumbent Kelly Armstrong by 4 percentage points.
ELECTIONS
yourbigsky.com

What is on this ballot for the general election in Montana?

Residents across Montana are gearing up for the general election on November 8, 2022. Several ballot issues are qualified this year and other submitted ballot issues for this election. One of the qualified issues on the ballot is HB167, an act that the Montana Legislature referred: The Born Alive Infant...
MONTANA STATE
The Center Square

Pritzker suggests SAFE-T Act changes could be needed

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker has suggested that changes to the state's controversial SAFE-T Act could be needed to better inform the public. Among other things, the SAFE-T Act eliminates cash bail in Illinois. Supporters say it will keep many criminals in jail, while those opposed say it will let most people out.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
News Break
Politics
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls man requests his image be removed from Noem’s latest attack ad

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – In a 500-plus word social media post, a Sioux Falls man is requesting his image be removed from Governor Kristi Noem’s latest attack ad. Vaney Hariri, a Sioux Falls entrepreneur and co-founder of Think 3D Solutions, said the image of him standing with Jamie Smith during a protest in May 2020 should not “be conflated with what happened at the mall later that night.” Hariri said the protest in downtown Sioux Falls was “one of the most beautiful things I’ve laid my eyes on.”
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy