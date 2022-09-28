ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Section of major Florida bridge wiped out by Hurricane Ian

A powerful storm surge from Hurricane Ian wiped out an entire section of a massive bridge in Florida, leaving residents of the barrier island city Sanibel cut off from the mainland Thursday morning. The staggering damage to the Sanibel Causeway reportedly occurred right after the toll booth on the outbound...
SANIBEL, FL
Live Updates: Ian weakens over South Carolina as death toll rises in Florida

Ian weakened to a post-tropical storm around 5 p.m. Friday, the National Hurricane Center said, hours after making landfall in South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane. However, storm surge watches and warnings were still in effect for portions of North Carolina. The hurricane center said Ian made landfall near...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida man missing after trying to jet ski to Bahamas

A Florida man has been declared missing after allegedly attempting to jet ski from south Florida to the Bahamas. Charles Walker, 52, was last seen on Pompano Beach around 5 p.m. on Sept. 23, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Walker’s family said he was planning on jet skiing from the beach to Bimini in the Bahamas, a distance of around 115 miles.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Hurricane Ian’s remnants will soak parts of NYC this weekend but nothing strong is predicted

Hurricane Ian will bring the need for an umbrella this weekend as it weakens over the Appalachian region. After brutalizing Florida as a Category 4 hurricane, moving into the Atlantic as a tropical storm and reinvigorating as a Category 1 cyclone ready to pummel South Carolina Friday, Ian was going to slowly dissipate while dumping scads of rain on several other states.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Energy expert explains recent spike in California gas prices

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Gas prices are skyrocketing once again in California. In Los Angeles County, the price for a gallon of gas jumped 16 cents overnight and about 70 cents in the last week. The big question many California residents have is why are pricing spiking?. “Today there...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
How to Check Unclaimed Funds in New York

Need quick cash? Who doesn’t, right? Well, you might be owed some and not even know it. The New York state comptroller’s office is currently holding $17.5 billion in everyday people’s “lost money” — and it returns $1.5 million to those who file claims daily.
PERSONAL FINANCE
New Md. driver safety laws take effect Saturday

Starting Saturday, Maryland drivers will be required to slow down or move over when passing any stopped cars displaying warning signals, officials said. Violators will face a $110 fine and add a point to their driving record. Drivers in the state also will be required to use rear-facing seats for...
MARYLAND STATE
Pursuit comes to an end in a San Gabriel Valley cul-de-sac

After leading police on a slow-speed pursuit through streets in the San Gabriel Valley, the California Highway Patrol pinned the suspect in a cul-de-sac. The suspect continued to hit the accelerator as police approached the vehicle with guns drawn but with the vehicle pinned, surrounded and with no front tires, the suspect only created a giant smoke cloud as the car’s engine revved.
LAW ENFORCEMENT

