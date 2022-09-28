Read full article on original website
Related
nypressnews.com
South Carolina braces for deadly Hurricane Ian to make landfall within HOURS bringing 85mph winds
Charleston is already being battered by gale-force winds from Hurricane Ian as the city braces for a direct hit and storm surges of up to 7ft, after it barreled through Florida leaving swathes of the state decimated and 19 dead. Monster tempest Ian recharged from a tropical storm back into...
nypressnews.com
Section of major Florida bridge wiped out by Hurricane Ian
A powerful storm surge from Hurricane Ian wiped out an entire section of a massive bridge in Florida, leaving residents of the barrier island city Sanibel cut off from the mainland Thursday morning. The staggering damage to the Sanibel Causeway reportedly occurred right after the toll booth on the outbound...
nypressnews.com
Live Updates: Ian weakens over South Carolina as death toll rises in Florida
Ian weakened to a post-tropical storm around 5 p.m. Friday, the National Hurricane Center said, hours after making landfall in South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane. However, storm surge watches and warnings were still in effect for portions of North Carolina. The hurricane center said Ian made landfall near...
nypressnews.com
Florida man missing after trying to jet ski to Bahamas
A Florida man has been declared missing after allegedly attempting to jet ski from south Florida to the Bahamas. Charles Walker, 52, was last seen on Pompano Beach around 5 p.m. on Sept. 23, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Walker’s family said he was planning on jet skiing from the beach to Bimini in the Bahamas, a distance of around 115 miles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nypressnews.com
Hurricane Ian’s death toll rises with urgent rescues underway
The death toll is rising in Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Some of the worst damage is in Fort Myers, where rescue teams are uncovering scenes of enormous loss. Manuel Bojorquez has the details.
nypressnews.com
“I’m a little nervous”: Some Florida residents choose to wait out Hurricane Ian at home
St. Augustine, Florida — Brad Melvin spent Wednesday piling sandbags and securing his home on Anastasia Island as he prepares to ride out Hurricane Ian. “Part of it was, I had to work,” Melvin, a registered investment representative, said of why he decided to stay instead of evacuate. “I also wanted to protect my house.”
nypressnews.com
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert issued for weekend as Ian’s remnants move into Tri-State Area
The rain from Ian’s leftovers inched north Friday night. Light bands of rain made their way through Monmouth and Middlesex counties in New Jersey. Our CBS2 First Alert Weather team has issued a Yellow Alert for Saturday and Sunday. SATURDAY. Midnight-3 a.m.: Rain bands arrive. 3-8 a.m.: Heavy bouts...
nypressnews.com
Hurricane Ian’s remnants will soak parts of NYC this weekend but nothing strong is predicted
Hurricane Ian will bring the need for an umbrella this weekend as it weakens over the Appalachian region. After brutalizing Florida as a Category 4 hurricane, moving into the Atlantic as a tropical storm and reinvigorating as a Category 1 cyclone ready to pummel South Carolina Friday, Ian was going to slowly dissipate while dumping scads of rain on several other states.
RELATED PEOPLE
nypressnews.com
Energy expert explains recent spike in California gas prices
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Gas prices are skyrocketing once again in California. In Los Angeles County, the price for a gallon of gas jumped 16 cents overnight and about 70 cents in the last week. The big question many California residents have is why are pricing spiking?. “Today there...
nypressnews.com
How to Check Unclaimed Funds in New York
Need quick cash? Who doesn’t, right? Well, you might be owed some and not even know it. The New York state comptroller’s office is currently holding $17.5 billion in everyday people’s “lost money” — and it returns $1.5 million to those who file claims daily.
nypressnews.com
Car crashes into commercial building, sparking fire in Springfield, N.J.
SPRINGFIELD, N.J. – A car crashed into a commercial building in Springfield Friday morning. Chopper 2 flew over Springfield Avenue. The car had been pulled free and tire tracks were visible on the pavement. The car apparently hit a cinderblock wall and struck a gas line. There was a...
nypressnews.com
‘Red-baiting’ fliers mailed to Vietnamese Americans in tight California congressional race
The campaign flier sent to Vietnamese-American voters in Orange County is heavily doctored and designed to inflame. A Democratic congressional candidate is photoshopped in front of a classroom of children, a copy of “The Communist Manifesto” in hand. On the wall hang images of communist icons Mao Zedong,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nypressnews.com
State Fair tickets, parking: What you need to know before you go
DALLAS — The State Fair of Texas has officially kicked off! The fair runs from Sept. 30 through Oct. 23. If you’re planning a trip for you or your family, here’s all you need to know about tickets, parking, hours and more. What time do gates open...
nypressnews.com
New Md. driver safety laws take effect Saturday
Starting Saturday, Maryland drivers will be required to slow down or move over when passing any stopped cars displaying warning signals, officials said. Violators will face a $110 fine and add a point to their driving record. Drivers in the state also will be required to use rear-facing seats for...
nypressnews.com
Pursuit comes to an end in a San Gabriel Valley cul-de-sac
After leading police on a slow-speed pursuit through streets in the San Gabriel Valley, the California Highway Patrol pinned the suspect in a cul-de-sac. The suspect continued to hit the accelerator as police approached the vehicle with guns drawn but with the vehicle pinned, surrounded and with no front tires, the suspect only created a giant smoke cloud as the car’s engine revved.
Comments / 0