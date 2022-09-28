ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

NESN

Chiefs Star Responds To ‘Disturbing Language’ At Matt Ryan Report

Had Chris Jones not flapped his gums at Matt Ryan in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Chiefs might have left Indianapolis with a Week 3 win. A late-game, third-down sack of Ryan seemed like it was going to seal a road win for Kansas City, but an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Jones extended Indianapolis’ drive. Ryan and company took full advantage of Jones’ slip-up by scoring the go-ahead touchdown and the Colts ultimately held on for their first win of the 2022 NFL season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers: 3 bold predictions for Packers star in Week 4 vs. Patriots

After yet another tough Week 1 for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, the back-to-back MVP has turned it around and led his team to a 2-1 record after three Weeks. The team’s victories over the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been a direct result of the weekly improvement of the franchise’s starting signal-caller. The Packers Week 4 matchup is against the New England Patriots, a team that may not have its own QB, Mac Jones, available to play. As Rodgers continues to use the opening weeks of the NFL year as his preseason, let’s make some bold Aaron Rodgers predictions for the Packers Week 4 showdown against the Patriots.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bucs vs. Chiefs Decision News

The Buccaneers' Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs will be played as scheduled in Tampa Bay's Raymond James Stadium on Sunday night. There were initially concerns that the game may not be able to take place in Tampa due to the aftereffects of Hurricane Ian. The league had a contingency plan to play the game at Minnesota's US. Bank Stadium if Raymond James was unable to house the contest.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Chiefs Wide Receiver Missed Practice On Thursday

One of the top wide receivers for the Kansas City Chiefs reportedly missed Thursday's practice session. According to Arrowhead Pride's Pete Sweeney, Valdes-Scantling did not participate due to an abdominal issue. He joined running back Ronald Jones (illness) and Harrison Butker (ankle) on the sidelines. Signed by the Chiefs in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

NFL decides to keep Chiefs-Buccaneers game in Tampa

The National Football League has decided to keep the Kansas City Chiefs visiting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after all, despite Hurricane Ian’s devastation. The Kansas City Chiefs have known all along that they were going to travel to play their Week 4 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The only question was which direction they would fly, given the complications presented by the ongoing destructive weather of Hurricane Ian. As it turns out, the National Football League has decided to keep the game as scheduled on Sunday Night Football at Raymond James Stadium despite the concerns throughout the week.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Philly

Eagles-Jaguars: odds, best bets, prediction for Week 4

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles handled the Washington Commanders last week in a 24-8 victory to become 3-0 for the first time since 2016. Now, the Eagles enter Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars as the NFL's lone undefeated team after the Miami Dolphins lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday. When the NFL schedule was released earlier this year, the Week 4 matchup didn't appear to be tough on paper. But, former Super Bowl winning Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has his new squad at 2-1 in first place of the AFC South. Pederson's return to Philadelphia will be the Eagles' most grueling...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tampa Bay Times

NFL: Bucs-Chiefs game on for Raymond James Stadium on Sunday

Tom Brady remembers playing NFL games after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina and Sept. 11. That’s why he was hopeful the Bucs could play the Chiefs on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium to at least bring some relief and entertainment to Southwest Florida, which has been impacted so severely by Hurricane Ian.
TAMPA, FL
KAAL-TV

Buccaneers-Chiefs game will be played in Tampa, not Minneapolis

(ABC 6 News) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus Kansas City Chiefs NFL game will be played in Tampa, and not Minneapolis as rumored to be according to the Bucs. As Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida’s west coast Wednesday, the NFL was uncertain whether or not the game would be able to be played at Raymond James Stadium.
TAMPA, FL
Sporting News

LeSean McCoy calls Cardinals QB Kyler Murray 'trash', rejects Patrick Mahomes player comparison: 'He plays like a high school player'

LeSean McCoy has never been afraid to speak his mind. And even in retirement, the former All-Pro running back is refusing to go into the sunset quietly. Appearing on the "I Am Athlete Tonight" podcast, Shady threw shade at Murray for his play style, saying the former Rookie of the Year is "trash" and "plays like a high school player."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Deadline

NFL & NFLPA Agree To Modify Concussion Protocols After Tua Tagovailoa Suffers Injury Plus Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant Involved In Medical Evaluation Fired

The National Football League (NFL) and the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) have issued a joint statement in the aftermath of the investigation into the application of the Concussion Protocol involving Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Although the investigation in that case remains ongoing, the NFL and NFLPA have acknowledged that “modifications to the Concussion Protocol are needed to enhance player safety.” “The NFLPA’s Mackey-White Health & Safety Committee and the NFL’s Head Neck and Spine Committee have already begun conversations around the use of the term ‘Gross Motor Instability’ and we anticipate changes to the protocol being made in...
NFL
FOX Sports

Pats' visit to Lambeau offers rare Rodgers-Belichick matchup

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers is about to face a Bill Belichick-coached team for just the third time in his 15 seasons as the Green Bay Packers’ starting quarterback. While the two haven’t matched up very often, they gained plenty of respect for each other from...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Reveals Prediction For Bucs-Chiefs Game

This weekend's Sunday Night Football game will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both the Chiefs and Buccaneers are coming off tough Week 3 losses. That'll only raise the stakes for this Sunday's game. During this Friday's edition of FS1's Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe revealed his prediction for...
