For decades, I didn't want to share my buttercream frosting recipeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Hotel Muehlebach's history overpowers speculation about the 'Blue Lady' apparitionCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
In January 2022, the El Torreon in Kansas City became a part of the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historical Kansas City Club building completed in 1922 is now Hotel Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Jenkins Music Company Building was once the largest retailer and wholesalerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Chiefs Star Responds To ‘Disturbing Language’ At Matt Ryan Report
Had Chris Jones not flapped his gums at Matt Ryan in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Chiefs might have left Indianapolis with a Week 3 win. A late-game, third-down sack of Ryan seemed like it was going to seal a road win for Kansas City, but an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Jones extended Indianapolis’ drive. Ryan and company took full advantage of Jones’ slip-up by scoring the go-ahead touchdown and the Colts ultimately held on for their first win of the 2022 NFL season.
Aaron Rodgers: 3 bold predictions for Packers star in Week 4 vs. Patriots
After yet another tough Week 1 for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, the back-to-back MVP has turned it around and led his team to a 2-1 record after three Weeks. The team’s victories over the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been a direct result of the weekly improvement of the franchise’s starting signal-caller. The Packers Week 4 matchup is against the New England Patriots, a team that may not have its own QB, Mac Jones, available to play. As Rodgers continues to use the opening weeks of the NFL year as his preseason, let’s make some bold Aaron Rodgers predictions for the Packers Week 4 showdown against the Patriots.
NFL World Reacts To Bucs vs. Chiefs Decision News
The Buccaneers' Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs will be played as scheduled in Tampa Bay's Raymond James Stadium on Sunday night. There were initially concerns that the game may not be able to take place in Tampa due to the aftereffects of Hurricane Ian. The league had a contingency plan to play the game at Minnesota's US. Bank Stadium if Raymond James was unable to house the contest.
Chiefs Wide Receiver Missed Practice On Thursday
One of the top wide receivers for the Kansas City Chiefs reportedly missed Thursday's practice session. According to Arrowhead Pride's Pete Sweeney, Valdes-Scantling did not participate due to an abdominal issue. He joined running back Ronald Jones (illness) and Harrison Butker (ankle) on the sidelines. Signed by the Chiefs in...
NFL decides to keep Chiefs-Buccaneers game in Tampa
The National Football League has decided to keep the Kansas City Chiefs visiting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after all, despite Hurricane Ian’s devastation. The Kansas City Chiefs have known all along that they were going to travel to play their Week 4 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The only question was which direction they would fly, given the complications presented by the ongoing destructive weather of Hurricane Ian. As it turns out, the National Football League has decided to keep the game as scheduled on Sunday Night Football at Raymond James Stadium despite the concerns throughout the week.
Packers vs. Patriots: Three Reasons to Worry
Just about everything is pointing in the Green Bay Packers’ direction for Sunday’s Week 4 game against the New England Patriots. Can Bill Belichick change that equation?
Eagles-Jaguars: odds, best bets, prediction for Week 4
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles handled the Washington Commanders last week in a 24-8 victory to become 3-0 for the first time since 2016. Now, the Eagles enter Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars as the NFL's lone undefeated team after the Miami Dolphins lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday. When the NFL schedule was released earlier this year, the Week 4 matchup didn't appear to be tough on paper. But, former Super Bowl winning Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has his new squad at 2-1 in first place of the AFC South. Pederson's return to Philadelphia will be the Eagles' most grueling...
NFL: Bucs-Chiefs game on for Raymond James Stadium on Sunday
Tom Brady remembers playing NFL games after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina and Sept. 11. That’s why he was hopeful the Bucs could play the Chiefs on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium to at least bring some relief and entertainment to Southwest Florida, which has been impacted so severely by Hurricane Ian.
KAAL-TV
Buccaneers-Chiefs game will be played in Tampa, not Minneapolis
(ABC 6 News) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus Kansas City Chiefs NFL game will be played in Tampa, and not Minneapolis as rumored to be according to the Bucs. As Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida’s west coast Wednesday, the NFL was uncertain whether or not the game would be able to be played at Raymond James Stadium.
NFL’s decision on Tampa game comes too late for some Chiefs fans
Uncertainty surrounding Sunday night's Buccaneers game in Tampa has certainly impacted fans of their opponent, the Kansas City Chiefs.
Sporting News
LeSean McCoy calls Cardinals QB Kyler Murray 'trash', rejects Patrick Mahomes player comparison: 'He plays like a high school player'
LeSean McCoy has never been afraid to speak his mind. And even in retirement, the former All-Pro running back is refusing to go into the sunset quietly. Appearing on the "I Am Athlete Tonight" podcast, Shady threw shade at Murray for his play style, saying the former Rookie of the Year is "trash" and "plays like a high school player."
NFL & NFLPA Agree To Modify Concussion Protocols After Tua Tagovailoa Suffers Injury Plus Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant Involved In Medical Evaluation Fired
The National Football League (NFL) and the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) have issued a joint statement in the aftermath of the investigation into the application of the Concussion Protocol involving Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Although the investigation in that case remains ongoing, the NFL and NFLPA have acknowledged that “modifications to the Concussion Protocol are needed to enhance player safety.” “The NFLPA’s Mackey-White Health & Safety Committee and the NFL’s Head Neck and Spine Committee have already begun conversations around the use of the term ‘Gross Motor Instability’ and we anticipate changes to the protocol being made in...
Analyzing Packers' final injury report for Week 4 vs. Patriots
The Green Bay Packers ruled out offensive tackle Caleb Jones and listed cornerback Jaire Alexander as questionable for Sunday’s Week 4 showdown with the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field. Here’s an in-depth breakdown of the team’s final injury report of Week 4:. Questionable. CB Jaire Alexander...
Buccaneers announce Sunday night game vs. Chiefs will remain in Tampa
Sunday night’s Week 4 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain in Tampa in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
FOX Sports
Pats' visit to Lambeau offers rare Rodgers-Belichick matchup
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers is about to face a Bill Belichick-coached team for just the third time in his 15 seasons as the Green Bay Packers’ starting quarterback. While the two haven’t matched up very often, they gained plenty of respect for each other from...
Patriots Make Roster Moves Prior to Packers Matchup
New England elevates a former All-Pro offensive lineman, while placing a key reserve tackle on injured reserve in advance of their Week 4 contest against the Packers.
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Prediction For Bucs-Chiefs Game
This weekend's Sunday Night Football game will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both the Chiefs and Buccaneers are coming off tough Week 3 losses. That'll only raise the stakes for this Sunday's game. During this Friday's edition of FS1's Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe revealed his prediction for...
NFL Odds: Patriots vs. Packers prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022
The shorthanded New England Patriots will partake in an inter-conference duel with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in what should be an interesting battle! With that being said, let’s take a look at our NFL odds series, where our Patriots-Packers prediction and pick will be made. New England’s...
