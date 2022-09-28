After yet another tough Week 1 for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, the back-to-back MVP has turned it around and led his team to a 2-1 record after three Weeks. The team’s victories over the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been a direct result of the weekly improvement of the franchise’s starting signal-caller. The Packers Week 4 matchup is against the New England Patriots, a team that may not have its own QB, Mac Jones, available to play. As Rodgers continues to use the opening weeks of the NFL year as his preseason, let’s make some bold Aaron Rodgers predictions for the Packers Week 4 showdown against the Patriots.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO