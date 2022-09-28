ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

profootballnetwork.com

Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars are thriving under Doug Pederson

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars are thriving under Doug Pederson. Are they in the running to win the AFC South? On the Week 4 edition of Football Insiders, Trey Wingo and Brett Yarris discuss the possibilities. You can view the clip above and the full episode on the PFN...
Yardbarker

Setting the record straight on Doug Pederson and his time with the Eagles

Doug Pederson will return to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday to face the Philadelphia Eagles as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. The only coach in franchise history to lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl isn’t the most glorified figure in franchise history. In fact, he took an undeserved amount of criticism for his flaws while he coached the Eagles.
The Ringer

Eagles-Jaguars Preview: The Return of Dougie P

Coming off a demonstrative victory against the Washington Commanders, the Eagles are set to face the man that guided them to their first and only Super Bowl victory: Doug Pederson and his Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags are 2-1 coming off a 38-10 beatdown of the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday. The Jalen Hurts hype train just keeps getting bigger every week, but could the vaunted Jaguars defense put it on hold? The Eagles defense has also been rolling, but it’ll be facing former no. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence, who’s shown major improvement from his disastrous rookie year under Urban Meyer. This will be the Eagles’ toughest test to date. Sheil and Ben give their game predictions. Will the Eagles remain undefeated? One host has his doubts.
NBC Philadelphia

How History Is Repeating Itself for Former Eagles Coach Doug Pederson

How history is repeating itself for Doug Pederson originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. If you need a guy to turn around your franchise and win a championship, who better than a guy who’s turned around a franchise and won a championship?. Doug Pederson finds himself in Jacksonville in...
atozsports.com

The Eagles’ chance for a top-10 pick in 2023 continues to improve

Not only are the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) looking good on the field, but the team’s front office continues to stack wins off the field. General manager Howie Roseman was lauded over the offseason for pushing all of the right buttons with numerous trades revolving around April’s draft.
