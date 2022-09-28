Read full article on original website
NFL Odds: Jaguars vs. Eagles prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022
Two of the more surprising teams from last weekend will face off on the gridiron as the Jacksonville Jaguars will make the trip to the City of Brotherly Love to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. It is time to take a look at our NFL odds series, where our Jaguars-Eagles prediction and pick will be revealed for all to see.
Week 4 staff predictions: Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles
The Jacksonville Jaguars got the attention of the NFL when they shut out the Indianapolis Colts two weeks ago, but many still questioned if it was a fluke, or if this team is for real. The Jaguars made many naysayers believers last week in thrashing the Los Angeles Chargers 38-10. This week could go...
Doug Pederson, Jaguars are a tough matchup for Eagles
The Eagles will have yet another reunion this weekend when they take on Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field.
Carson Wentz’s contract could allow Washington Commanders to make a play for Lamar Jackson in 2023
If all fails and Carson Wentz does not deliver the Washington Commanders back to prominence this season, the quarterback’s contract
Does Jaguars DC Mike Caldwell Already Have the Answers To Stop Jalen Hurts and the Eagles?
After seeing first-hand how to slow down Jalen Hurts and the Eagles last season, can Mike Caldwell replicate it in Week 4?
Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars are thriving under Doug Pederson
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars are thriving under Doug Pederson. Are they in the running to win the AFC South? On the Week 4 edition of Football Insiders, Trey Wingo and Brett Yarris discuss the possibilities. You can view the clip above and the full episode on the PFN...
Setting the record straight on Doug Pederson and his time with the Eagles
Doug Pederson will return to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday to face the Philadelphia Eagles as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. The only coach in franchise history to lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl isn’t the most glorified figure in franchise history. In fact, he took an undeserved amount of criticism for his flaws while he coached the Eagles.
Countdown to Kickoff: Jaguars at Eagles
Doug Pederson's return has overshadowed the fact that Jacksonville looks like it has turned its fortunes around, sitting at 2-1 and in first place in the AFC South
Jaguars vs. Eagles: 5 Pressing Questions on Doug Pederson's Return to Philadelphia
This week, we talk with Edward Kracz of Eagles Today to break down Jaguars vs. Eagles.
Eagles-Jaguars Preview: The Return of Dougie P
Coming off a demonstrative victory against the Washington Commanders, the Eagles are set to face the man that guided them to their first and only Super Bowl victory: Doug Pederson and his Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags are 2-1 coming off a 38-10 beatdown of the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday. The Jalen Hurts hype train just keeps getting bigger every week, but could the vaunted Jaguars defense put it on hold? The Eagles defense has also been rolling, but it’ll be facing former no. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence, who’s shown major improvement from his disastrous rookie year under Urban Meyer. This will be the Eagles’ toughest test to date. Sheil and Ben give their game predictions. Will the Eagles remain undefeated? One host has his doubts.
How History Is Repeating Itself for Former Eagles Coach Doug Pederson
How history is repeating itself for Doug Pederson originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. If you need a guy to turn around your franchise and win a championship, who better than a guy who’s turned around a franchise and won a championship?. Doug Pederson finds himself in Jacksonville in...
The Eagles’ chance for a top-10 pick in 2023 continues to improve
Not only are the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) looking good on the field, but the team’s front office continues to stack wins off the field. General manager Howie Roseman was lauded over the offseason for pushing all of the right buttons with numerous trades revolving around April’s draft.
