San Diego, CA

NBC San Diego

Buying ‘Starter Home' in San Diego? You Need to Make $187,000 a Year: Realtor.com

According to a recent report from Realtor.com, you'll need to cough up $4,666 a month for a mortgage for a starter home in San Diego. The report, which breaks down starter-home prices and the required annual household incomes for 20 cities around the United States, shows that San Diegans would need to make $186,645 per year to afford one locally, priced in at $669,000.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

Ryes & Grind "West Coast" Jewish Delicatessen Coming Soon To San Diego's North County

Ryes & Grind "West Coast" Jewish delicatessen is gearing up to open later this month in San Diego's North County. From Local Tap House & Kitchen and Saucey Mouths Pizza pop-up owner Gabe Hogan and RnD Executive Chef Daniel Elliot Pundik, Ryes & Grind is an incoming Jewish deli that will offer a menu of classic sandwiches made on house-made bread and filled with classics like pastrami, brisket, and corned beef. There will also be Jewish deli favorites like Matzah ball soup, latkes, a bagel & lox platter, pastries, Chocolate Babka French Toast and breakfast sandwiches, as well as many other traditional lunch and breakfast offerings. There will also be a full bar, an organic juice counter, a La Marzocco Mod coffee cafe and craft cocktails including coffee & juice varieties.
SAN DIEGO, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Celebrity Chef to Lease 6,000 SQFT Space in Longfellow-Owned Biovista Development in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, CA – Longfellow Real Estate Partners (Longfellow), the largest privately held investor and developer of life science buildings in the world, announced their upcoming partnership with celebrity Chef Richard Blais, who is currently co-hosting FOX’s hit show Next Level Chef. Chef Blais, known for creating and operating some of the area’s most popular and successful restaurants, will bring his imaginative flair to the first restaurant in the partnership, California English, a space where professionals and neighbors can gather in the thriving Sorrento Mesa district.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
northcountydailystar.com

San Marcos ranked #20 in Fortune’s Best Places to Live for Families

The City of San Marcos was recently selected by Fortune as a top finalist in its Best Places to Live for Families ranking. Out of nearly 2,000 places Fortune evaluated, the City of San Marcos ranked #20 for its high-quality amenities for families raising children and caring for aging parents.
SAN MARCOS, CA
NBC San Diego

How Likely is a Storm Like Hurricane Ian in San Diego?

Hurricane Ian has been called a “500-year flooding event” by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday, bringing devastating winds and flooding along with it. After being downgraded to a tropical storm, it strengthened back into a hurricane on Thursday with movement toward Georgia and the Carolinas.
SAN DIEGO, CA
cohaitungchi.com

How to Take the La Jolla Coast Walk Trail & What You’ll See

La Jolla affords a wealth of alternatives to search out rest and pleasure. Few locations mix these qualities as successfully because the La Jolla Coast Stroll Path. The 0.6-mile hike affords a few of the greatest views in La Jolla, however with out the exertion that usually accompanies different climbing trails in Southern California. Many talent ranges are accommodated right here, because of the individuals who preserve it effectively maintained.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego Measure C would raise coastal zone height limits

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Nov. 8 San Diegans will either approve or disprove SD Measure C which would raise the coastal zone height limit in the Midway District past thirty feet. This lift in height limits would affect the region’s skyline and landscape, but allow for more infrastructure...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

All Things Spooky in San Diego County for the Halloween Season

For all the ghoulish and the ghouls, there are Halloween events for everyone in San Diego County. Some are for the less brave with only a few frightening characters, others will have you petrified. Here’s a list of Halloween events that are sure to get you ready for the absolutely bone-chilling holiday.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SUPERVISORS VOTE TO CREATE FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND FUND FOR MIDDLE-INCOME WORKFORCE HOUSING

Supervisors Joel Anderson and Vice Chair Nora Vargas brought forward Tuesday’s board action. Photo: in anticipation of Tuesday’s vote, Supervisor Anderson (left, at podium) and Vice Chair Vargas (right) hosted a press conference along with Deborah Norwood Ruane (center-right), founder of the Middlemarch Fund, Lori Holt Pfeiler (center), CEO of Building Industry Association, and Angeli Calinog Hoyos (center-left), Public Affairs Manager at the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Dinh Lee

Mexican Restaurant Specializing in Birria in San Diego - Birria Kings

Birria Kings is a birria focused Mexican food truck here in Chula Vista, San Diego! They have everything birria related that you could possibly think of and all of it is so seriously delicious. Their food truck is located in Chula Vista, in the parking lot of a plaza surrounded by stores and markets. There is often a bit of a line for this food truck so be sure to plan ahead and go earlier than you might expect if you want to get some delicious Mexican food!
SAN DIEGO, CA
Del Mar Times

iPalpiti announces decision to leave Encinitas due to dispute with city official, letter says

The iPalpiti Festival, which brings classical music to multiple venues throughout the region, will discontinue its annual performances in Encinitas due to a conflict with the city's arts administrator, the festival's director announced in a letter to the mayor. iPalpiti Director Laura Schmieder said in the letter, dated Sept. 1, that the 10th season in Encinitas over the summer had been "nothing but a struggle from the start."
ENCINITAS, CA

