San Diego County city named one of the best place to live for families in the U.S. by Fortune
In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for Families, with one city in San Diego County making the winner’s list.
NBC San Diego
Buying ‘Starter Home' in San Diego? You Need to Make $187,000 a Year: Realtor.com
According to a recent report from Realtor.com, you'll need to cough up $4,666 a month for a mortgage for a starter home in San Diego. The report, which breaks down starter-home prices and the required annual household incomes for 20 cities around the United States, shows that San Diegans would need to make $186,645 per year to afford one locally, priced in at $669,000.
sandiegoville.com
Ryes & Grind "West Coast" Jewish Delicatessen Coming Soon To San Diego's North County
Ryes & Grind "West Coast" Jewish delicatessen is gearing up to open later this month in San Diego's North County. From Local Tap House & Kitchen and Saucey Mouths Pizza pop-up owner Gabe Hogan and RnD Executive Chef Daniel Elliot Pundik, Ryes & Grind is an incoming Jewish deli that will offer a menu of classic sandwiches made on house-made bread and filled with classics like pastrami, brisket, and corned beef. There will also be Jewish deli favorites like Matzah ball soup, latkes, a bagel & lox platter, pastries, Chocolate Babka French Toast and breakfast sandwiches, as well as many other traditional lunch and breakfast offerings. There will also be a full bar, an organic juice counter, a La Marzocco Mod coffee cafe and craft cocktails including coffee & juice varieties.
theregistrysocal.com
Celebrity Chef to Lease 6,000 SQFT Space in Longfellow-Owned Biovista Development in San Diego
SAN DIEGO, CA – Longfellow Real Estate Partners (Longfellow), the largest privately held investor and developer of life science buildings in the world, announced their upcoming partnership with celebrity Chef Richard Blais, who is currently co-hosting FOX’s hit show Next Level Chef. Chef Blais, known for creating and operating some of the area’s most popular and successful restaurants, will bring his imaginative flair to the first restaurant in the partnership, California English, a space where professionals and neighbors can gather in the thriving Sorrento Mesa district.
northcountydailystar.com
San Marcos ranked #20 in Fortune’s Best Places to Live for Families
The City of San Marcos was recently selected by Fortune as a top finalist in its Best Places to Live for Families ranking. Out of nearly 2,000 places Fortune evaluated, the City of San Marcos ranked #20 for its high-quality amenities for families raising children and caring for aging parents.
Here's why there are so many mosquitos in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — People across San Diego are noticing a lot more mosquitoes outside lately. Right now, we are in peak mosquito season. There are several reasons this year's mosquito season has been even worse. One reason: the recent heat waves. "They’ve been in my house a lot more...
Weekend Watch September 30–October 2 | Things to do in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — San Diego has so many things to do every weekend. We curated a few events you may want to check out this weekend in America's Finest City!. Kids can trick-or-treat, meet their favorite characters, and explore decorative trails. Kids Go FREE with a paid adult ticket...
NBC San Diego
How Likely is a Storm Like Hurricane Ian in San Diego?
Hurricane Ian has been called a “500-year flooding event” by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday, bringing devastating winds and flooding along with it. After being downgraded to a tropical storm, it strengthened back into a hurricane on Thursday with movement toward Georgia and the Carolinas.
cohaitungchi.com
How to Take the La Jolla Coast Walk Trail & What You’ll See
La Jolla affords a wealth of alternatives to search out rest and pleasure. Few locations mix these qualities as successfully because the La Jolla Coast Stroll Path. The 0.6-mile hike affords a few of the greatest views in La Jolla, however with out the exertion that usually accompanies different climbing trails in Southern California. Many talent ranges are accommodated right here, because of the individuals who preserve it effectively maintained.
NBC San Diego
Tijuana Housing Market Helping San Diegans Achieve Dreams of Home Ownership
Opening the door to a new life as homeowners didn't come easy for Stacy Garcia and Manny Flores. The married couple’s path to the American dream of homeownership took a detour in Tijuana, Mexico. "We had to do it. It was our only option if we wanted to buy...
Maui Native Launches Niuhi Brewing and Ono Kine Grindz in San Diego
New Brewery Collaborates with Local Sake Maker at Former Latchkey Brewing Site
NBC San Diego
FREE Admission for Kids to San Diego Zoo, Legoland, Air & Space Museum and More
Kids Free San Diego is back! Get ready for some family fun all October long. October is Kids Free month in San Diego at more than 100 participating attractions, restaurants and hotels. That means free gifts, meals, and admission to theme parks, museums and more. The annual "Kids Free in...
kusi.com
San Diego Measure C would raise coastal zone height limits
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Nov. 8 San Diegans will either approve or disprove SD Measure C which would raise the coastal zone height limit in the Midway District past thirty feet. This lift in height limits would affect the region’s skyline and landscape, but allow for more infrastructure...
thedesertreview.com
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in San Diego metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NBC San Diego
All Things Spooky in San Diego County for the Halloween Season
For all the ghoulish and the ghouls, there are Halloween events for everyone in San Diego County. Some are for the less brave with only a few frightening characters, others will have you petrified. Here’s a list of Halloween events that are sure to get you ready for the absolutely bone-chilling holiday.
eastcountymagazine.org
SUPERVISORS VOTE TO CREATE FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND FUND FOR MIDDLE-INCOME WORKFORCE HOUSING
Supervisors Joel Anderson and Vice Chair Nora Vargas brought forward Tuesday’s board action. Photo: in anticipation of Tuesday’s vote, Supervisor Anderson (left, at podium) and Vice Chair Vargas (right) hosted a press conference along with Deborah Norwood Ruane (center-right), founder of the Middlemarch Fund, Lori Holt Pfeiler (center), CEO of Building Industry Association, and Angeli Calinog Hoyos (center-left), Public Affairs Manager at the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce.
City of San Diego hourly minimum wage will increase to $16.30 effective Jan. 1, 2023
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diegans will receive more money in their paychecks next year. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, employees who perform at least two hours of work in one or more calendar weeks of the year within the City of San Diego will receive a minimum wage increase from $15 to $16.30 an hour.
Tropical Storm Ian impacts felt at home in San Diego
Florida may be thousands of miles away, but the impact of Tropical Storm Ian is being felt here at home.
Mexican Restaurant Specializing in Birria in San Diego - Birria Kings
Birria Kings is a birria focused Mexican food truck here in Chula Vista, San Diego! They have everything birria related that you could possibly think of and all of it is so seriously delicious. Their food truck is located in Chula Vista, in the parking lot of a plaza surrounded by stores and markets. There is often a bit of a line for this food truck so be sure to plan ahead and go earlier than you might expect if you want to get some delicious Mexican food!
iPalpiti announces decision to leave Encinitas due to dispute with city official, letter says
The iPalpiti Festival, which brings classical music to multiple venues throughout the region, will discontinue its annual performances in Encinitas due to a conflict with the city's arts administrator, the festival's director announced in a letter to the mayor. iPalpiti Director Laura Schmieder said in the letter, dated Sept. 1, that the 10th season in Encinitas over the summer had been "nothing but a struggle from the start."
