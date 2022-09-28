ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WTVC

Health screening this weekend at the Chattanooga Market

Melissa Lail and Summer Elliot discuss the upcoming Chattanooga Market event Erlanger Health System. Erlanger will be there to facilitate health screening with medical staff on hand to answer any questions. Stay connected with the Chattanooga Market.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Choosing Siskin for your rehabilitation

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Matthew Rider and Teresa Dinger discuss the type of treatment that patients can expect and the importance of choosing Siskin for their choice in rehabilitation. Stay connected with Siskin Hospital for Physical Rehabilitation. (423) 634-1200. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Welcome NewsChannel 9's newest anchor!

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Today we welcomed our newest member to the NewsChannel 9 family, Haley Roedder! Haley tells us about what brought her to Chattanooga and a little bit about her life. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Health
Chattanooga, TN
Government
City
Chattanooga, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Health
WTVC

Beyond the News Desk: Kim Chapman Whitfield

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Well you get to see her weekdays and nights on your tv screen for the news, but who is the woman behind the news desk? We talk with NewsChannel 9's Kim Chapman Whitfield about her tenure with the station and an organization near and dear to Kim's heart: the Miracle League of Chattanooga.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Self-Focus: Focus Treatment Centers

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga, TN - We continue with National Recovery Month and our series "Self-Focus" with Focus Treatment Centers. We speak with brave individuals who share their stories about their struggles with addiction and substance abuse.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Deadly Georgetown Wreck on Thursday

Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. One person was killed in Cleveland on Thursday afternoon after a vehicle collided with a dump truck on Georgetown Road. At approximately 4:23 p.m., Cleveland Police officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash in the 3800 block of Georgetown Road. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene; the driver of the dump truck did not sustain any injuries. The investigation is ongoing and names will be released once the family of the deceased has been notified.
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVC

Health Fair at the Chattanooga Market this Sunday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Lindsay Bass discusses education and resources available to families at Children's Hospital at Erlanger and a Health Fair at the Chattanooga Market this Sunday. Stay connected with Erlanger Health System.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Fatality on Chickamauga Lake Saturday afternoon

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency responded to a 911 call around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon for a missing person at the Erwin Marina on Chickamauga Lake. TWRA says a man loading a Bayliner cabin cruiser boat had disappeared. Witnesses told officials the 42 year old Hamilton...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
WTVC

Student Athlete Spotlight: Jake Ralls

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for September 29th, 2022 goes to Jake Ralls. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WBIR

Newborn found dead at South Chickamauga Creek canoe launch near Chattanooga

FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. — The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office is asking for information about an infant found dead at a canoe launch Tuesday afternoon. Deputies found the underdeveloped infant lying face down at the edge of South Chickamauga Creek after they were called to the Graysville Canoe Launch around 1:00 p.m.
WDEF

Ooltewah Elementary Honors Student With Rare Brain Disease

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WDEF)- The scene at Ooltewah Elementary School was blue on Friday morning. But the mood of Grayson Ledbetter was anything but blue. The ten year old Ooltewah Elementary student is fighting the battle of a lifetime. Grayson is only one of less than 100 people around the world with Alexander’s Disease, which is a regressive brain disease of white matter in the brain. It affects his ability to walk and talk, causing him to lose those abilities over time. For Grayson’s family, this diagnosis was daunting as there’s not many people who know about the disease.
OOLTEWAH, TN
WTVC

Miller Motte College celebrates 20 years

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Miller Motte College celebrates 20 years! Leeann Roberts talks about the fun, food, and family that can be expected on October 1st from 10am-2pm. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Best Cellars And Wine Over Water Returning On October 7 & 8

Preserve Chattanooga, formerly known as Cornerstones, is bringing back the popular Best Cellars and Wine Over Water events this October. Lexus of Chattanooga is the Presenting Sponsor for Best Cellars, an artfully curated evening event for connoisseurs of fine wine. The premium wine selections are handpicked by the participating wineries whose representatives are present to answer your questions.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

