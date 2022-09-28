ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calmatters.network

Lisa Forssell: Seeing green

Check out Palo Alto Online’s City Council Voter Guide for comparisons of all seven candidates’ views on housing, rail crossings, sustainability and public safety. Lisa Forssell sees a direct connection between rising rents, power outages and the cost of sandwiches and haircuts. Forssell, a member of the city’s...
PALO ALTO, CA
calmatters.network

Live forum to explore East Palo Alto City Council candidates' views

On Oct. 11, the Palo Alto Weekly will host a live public forum on Zoom with the seven candidates running for East Palo Alto City Council. The event will take place at 7 p.m. and will explore the candidates’ positions on topics, including affordable housing, development, infrastructure, policing and other issues that are important to the community. To register for the forum, go to PaloAltoOnline.com/epacc.
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose rent hike could push out tenants

Residents at an East San Jose affordable housing complex found an apparent loophole in the city’s rent control policy that favors the property owner and are fighting an October rent hike. Chanting “Sí, se puede,” which translate to “Yes, we can,” roughly 100 residents and local organizers took to...
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
Palo Alto, CA
Industry
Local
California Business
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
Palo Alto, CA
Society
Palo Alto, CA
Government
Palo Alto, CA
Business
City
Palo Alto, CA
calmatters.network

No slates, but plenty of affinities in Palo Alto's council race

Each of Palo Alto’s seven candidates for City Council is officially running an independent campaign and is not a party to any slate. A look at the recent campaign finance disclosures suggests, however, that even if there are no formal slates, there are strong affinities. With some exceptions, many donors tend to float into one of two camps: one dominated by housing advocates, executives and council members who tend to support more city growth-friendly policies and another that has traditionally supported slow-growth policies and candidates affiliated with the “residentialists.”
PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

'Insane' fuel prices shock Bay Area drivers used to paying more

SAN MATEO -- The price for a gallon of regular is creeping toward $8 at one station on Sand Hill Road in Palo Alto.Now Gov. Newsom is taking action to bring gasoline prices back down to earth by directly contradicting one of his own climate-protection policies.In a video posted to Twitter Newsom said oil companies need to explain why California drivers pay so much more for fuel than the rest of the nation.Company representatives responded by pointing to California's own strictest-in-the-nation regulations."They're ripping you off!" the governor said. "Their record profits are coming at your expense."Peninsula drivers who were caught...
PALO ALTO, CA
calmatters.network

Vicki Veenker: Building connections

Check out Palo Alto Online’s City Council Voter Guide for comparisons of all seven candidates’ views on housing, rail crossings, sustainability and public safety. Vicki Veenker is well-versed in the art of the compromise. Five years ago, in her capacity as director at Convergence Center for Policy Resolution,...
PALO ALTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas#Water Heaters#Carbon Emissions#Infrastructure#The City Council
calmatters.network

Ed Lauing: Speaking from experience

Check out Palo Alto Online’s City Council Voter Guide for comparisons of all seven candidates’ views on housing, rail crossings, sustainability and public safety. In a seven-candidate race with zero incumbents, Ed Lauing is the closest thing Palo Alto has to a City Hall veteran. Over his 15...
PALO ALTO, CA
berkeleyside.org

Residents return to North Berkeley apartments after local land trust buys back building

Nearly three years after tenants evicted from a 13-unit North Berkeley apartment building mobilized to stay, they are seeing a path to returning home. Residents of the apartment at 1685 Solano Ave. first received buyout letters in the mail in summer 2019. That pre-empted an eviction months later, but some residents stood their ground and refused to leave the property — especially after lawyers and tenant advocates found holes in the eviction attempt.
BERKELEY, CA
SFGate

The Daily 09-30-22 Amid crisis, Bay Area residents asked to house the homeless

Earlier this week, Sonoma County officials announced that houseless individuals can now camp overnight in certain public areas. The new ordinance, which was approved Tuesday, is designed to better support the county’s 2,893 homeless residents.  The decision by Sonoma County officials has some judicial precedent, but also, is an acknowledgment of a failing housing situation.    
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
calmatters.network

In Palo Alto City Council race, it's anybody's game

Seven Palo Alto residents have jumped into the race to replace City Council members Tom DuBois and Eric Filseth, who are terming out, and Alison Cormack, who has opted not to run for a fresh term. But even though none of the seven candidates — Alex Comsa, Lisa Forssell, Brian...
PALO ALTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
calmatters.network

Santa Clara lags behind on low-income housing

Santa Clara has thousands of homes in the pipeline, but advocates are skeptical if these developments will make a dent in the shortage of affordable housing. Santa Clara has a state mandate to produce more affordable housing by 2031. The city must construct more than 11,500 homes, with less than half priced at or above market rates. The city’s community development and public works departments told San José Spotlight the new Housing Element shows about 8,962 homes in the pipeline. About 2,864 are already under construction, and the rest are seeking permits.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Anthony J Lynch

East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily

Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Survey: Housing market shifting in buyers’ favor

(KRON) — The tide is turning in the housing industry from a seller’s market to a buyer’s market. This is as home value growth is slowing from record highs. In a recent survey of more than 100 housing market economists, Zillow asked which year might decisively turn into a buyer’s market. Senior Zillow economist Jeff […]
REAL ESTATE
San José Spotlight

San Jose mayoral race breaks campaign cash records

The amount of funds flooding into San Jose’s mayoral race is breaking the record books—with almost $2.4 million spent in special interest money to date. With a little over a month before San Jose elects its next mayor, Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez and San Jose Councilmember Matt Mahan are locked in a hotly contested—and expensive—race. The two candidates have collectively raised $1.78 million since June to fuel their campaigns, with Mayor Sam Liccardo terming out at the end of the year.
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy