Each of Palo Alto’s seven candidates for City Council is officially running an independent campaign and is not a party to any slate. A look at the recent campaign finance disclosures suggests, however, that even if there are no formal slates, there are strong affinities. With some exceptions, many donors tend to float into one of two camps: one dominated by housing advocates, executives and council members who tend to support more city growth-friendly policies and another that has traditionally supported slow-growth policies and candidates affiliated with the “residentialists.”

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO