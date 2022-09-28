Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
calmatters.network
Live forum to explore East Palo Alto City Council candidates' views
On Oct. 11, the Palo Alto Weekly will host a live public forum on Zoom with the seven candidates running for East Palo Alto City Council. The event will take place at 7 p.m. and will explore the candidates’ positions on topics, including affordable housing, development, infrastructure, policing and other issues that are important to the community. To register for the forum, go to PaloAltoOnline.com/epacc.
ABC7 I-Team looks into express lane delays on Hwy 101 in San Mateo Co.
The paving on these smooth new lanes is done, so why can't we use them now?
'Insane' fuel prices shock Bay Area drivers used to paying more
SAN MATEO -- The price for a gallon of regular is creeping toward $8 at one station on Sand Hill Road in Palo Alto.Now Gov. Newsom is taking action to bring gasoline prices back down to earth by directly contradicting one of his own climate-protection policies.In a video posted to Twitter Newsom said oil companies need to explain why California drivers pay so much more for fuel than the rest of the nation.Company representatives responded by pointing to California's own strictest-in-the-nation regulations."They're ripping you off!" the governor said. "Their record profits are coming at your expense."Peninsula drivers who were caught...
NBC Bay Area
Collision Shuts Down Burlingame Intersection
A major traffic collision has shut down California Drive in Burlingame late Friday evening, according to San Mateo County emergency officials. Burlingame police have closed the roadway between Floribunda Avenue and Palm Drive until further notice, as of 11 p.m. California Drive is a major thoroughfare through Burlingame, between U.S....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
calmatters.network
Alex Comsa: In the driver's seat
Check out Palo Alto Online’s City Council Voter Guide for comparisons of all seven candidates’ views on housing, rail crossings, sustainability and public safety. Realtor Alex Comsa likes to think big. If he has his way, the Palo Alto Airport in the Baylands would be transformed into a...
everythingsouthcity.com
Gov Signs Becker Bill for Free Pharmacy In SF, San Mateo, Santa Clara
SACRAMENTO – Santa Clara, San Mateo and San Francisco counties will soon be able to launch a regional free pharmacy to re-purpose the multi-million dollars’ worth of surplus medications discarded every year now thanks to the Governor’s signature on SB 1346 (Becker). “The goal here is to...
viatravelers.com
17 Fun & Best Things to Do in Palo Alto, California
If you’re looking for a fun day out in Palo Alto, California, you’ll find no shortage of activities to enjoy. From exploring the Stanford University campus to strolling through Gamble Garden, there’s something for everyone in the Palo Alto area. Gorgeous, sunny Palo Alto is situated in...
San Jose rent hike could push out tenants
Residents at an East San Jose affordable housing complex found an apparent loophole in the city’s rent control policy that favors the property owner and are fighting an October rent hike. Chanting “Sí, se puede,” which translate to “Yes, we can,” roughly 100 residents and local organizers took to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
calmatters.network
Pleasanton council halts universal design ordinance for more research
The Pleasanton City Council voted last week to send a proposed ordinance, which includes additional accessibility design standards for certain types of new residential developments, back to city staff for further review and discussion. Some of the accessibility standards for qualifying single-family homes that were included in the ordinance would...
East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily
Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Friday evening include:. The Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District will lift its onboard mask mandate Sunday for the first time since early June. AC Transit elected to lift its mask requirement as COVID-19 cases...
calmatters.network
Vicki Veenker: Building connections
Check out Palo Alto Online’s City Council Voter Guide for comparisons of all seven candidates’ views on housing, rail crossings, sustainability and public safety. Vicki Veenker is well-versed in the art of the compromise. Five years ago, in her capacity as director at Convergence Center for Policy Resolution,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The real reason gas prices in the Bay Area are skyrocketing again
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – North Bay drivers are seeing regular gas cost $6.79 a gallon. In the last week in the Bay Area gas prices have gone up more than 60 cents on average. In Napa the average is up 61 cents, in Oakland the average has gone up 68 cents and in San […]
calmatters.network
What a Week: The year of city manager hirings in the Tri-Valley
It shouldn’t have surprised me – but it did nonetheless – when we received the press release last week that San Ramon City Manager Joe Gorton would be retiring from the city in four months. The news (courtesy of a classic “Friday afternoon news dump”, as I...
Car flies off cliff on Highway 1 south of Pacifica, road reopens
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – One lane of Highway 1 has reopened at Devils Slide, south of Pacifica, after a car drove off a cliff, according to California Highway Patrol. One lane had been closed, Cal Fire stated shortly after 9 a.m. It had been reopened by 11:26 a.m., according to Caltrans. The car […]
Bicyclist Killed In Motor Vehicle Accident In San Mateo County (San Mateo County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported. The officials stated a truck drifted into the northbound lane and [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
San Francisco is in trouble. Here is what we can do
John Farrell is owner of Farrell Real Estate and a former assistant assessor for the City of San Francisco Our city is in big trouble. And it is not just because of the pandemic that devastated our economy. A continued string of bad policies and decisions by City Hall over the past 10 years has led to a dramatic drop in San Franciscans’ quality of life. Tech companies have left...
calmatters.network
Ed Lauing: Speaking from experience
Check out Palo Alto Online’s City Council Voter Guide for comparisons of all seven candidates’ views on housing, rail crossings, sustainability and public safety. In a seven-candidate race with zero incumbents, Ed Lauing is the closest thing Palo Alto has to a City Hall veteran. Over his 15...
calmatters.network
In Palo Alto City Council race, it's anybody's game
Seven Palo Alto residents have jumped into the race to replace City Council members Tom DuBois and Eric Filseth, who are terming out, and Alison Cormack, who has opted not to run for a fresh term. But even though none of the seven candidates — Alex Comsa, Lisa Forssell, Brian...
California Delta commuters stymied by unreliable ferry service
RIO VISTA - Ferry troubles on the Delta dating back more than a decade are leading to nightmare commute times that have some East Bay drivers fuming. The Real McCoy II is the ferry that connects Rio Vista to Ryer Island and eventually the Sacramento Area. Without it, there is no Highway 24, but the boat has been plagued with mechanical problems since it hit the water in early 2011, and those problems continue to this day. For Betty and Bob Sutherland, every trip away from home takes a lot of extra planning, and hopefully a little luck. "There are no...
Comments / 0