Wenatchee, WA

ncwlife.com

Saddle Rock grand reopening scheduled for Oct. 27

The project to remove old mining contamination near Saddle Rock that has kept the popular Wenatchee Foothills trail closed since July 18 is expected to be completed in time for a grand reopening Oct. 27. Wenatchee Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Director Dave Erickson said the work will also mean...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Two Hikers Rescued Near Dragontail Peak in Leavenworth

Two hikers were rescued in an overnight rescue mission after climbing the Dragontail Peak Tuesday night. This Enchantments hiking trail is known both for its striking views and high level of difficulty. The volunteer group Chelan County Mountain Rescue was brought in Tuesday night when the climbers reported they were...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
#White River#The U S Forest Service#The Minnow Ridge Fire
ncwlife.com

The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department became official today

Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2 officially became the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department today. The two districts have been responding to calls as one entity for the past year and that became permanent after an August vote in the two counties merged the districts. The...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Make Their Debut

Douglas County Fire District 2 and Chelan County Fire District 1 have officially merged into the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Friday. Voters from both fire districts approved a measure to merge both departments back in August. The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Board of Commissioners hope to reduce administrative personnel and...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Log Truck Dumps Load, Blocks SR-28

Traffic on State Route 28 was snarled Thursday morning after a semi-truck lost control and crashed. The incident occurred just west of Ephrata at around 3:00 a.m. Washington State Patrol Trooper, Collin Cumaravel, says it was the truck’s cargo that caused the biggest issue. “A log truck left the...
EPHRATA, WA
Wenatchee, WA
ncwlife.com

NCWLIFE Evening News September 30th, 2022

A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, One man has pleaded guilty in federal court to his part in an alleged fentanyl ring operating in the Wenatchee Valley. An Everett man was arrested Thursday night after allegedly throwing debris onto Highway 2 and setting a small fire just one mile east of Leavenworth and U.S. Highway 2 was reopened last night with reduced speed limits in some areas and Bolt Creek Fire managers warning there are still active fire areas.
WENATCHEE, WA
lakechelannow.com

Brews on the Bridge and Classic Boats Highlight a Busy Weekend

If you are a fan of craft beer as well as classic boats and vintage hydroplanes, then Lake Chelan is the place to be this weekend. The three day Mahogany and Merlot runs Friday through Sunday and the first ever Brews on the Bridge is set to take place on Sunday.
CHELAN, WA
KREM

I-90 back open in Grant County after semi crash closed lanes for hours

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — Westbound I-90 is back open in Grant County after a semi rolled over on Thursday morning. I-90 was blocked for several hours between milepost 188 and 192, about 15 miles east of Moses Lake. Traffic was rerouted onto adjacent county roads near Warden, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Search for missing 4-year-old in Yakima raises questions about lighting, cameras at parks

Safety is hanging heavy on the minds of the family and community members searching for a child missing from Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. John Barton has been at the park at all hours since 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, his great-nephew, disappeared from the area Sept. 10. Barton and a son-in-law slept at the park overnight for about two weeks after Lucian’s disappearance, and the family is set up there daily to hand out fliers and meet with volunteers.
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Bolt Creek Fire Picks Up Activity, Evacuations Increased

The Bolt Creek Fire is moving near the Skykomish community while it burns across steep slopes heading west and north. A fire weather watch is in place for the next 48 hours for the fire with temperatures in the mid-80's and low humidity expected Monday and Tuesday. The critical fire...
SKYKOMISH, WA
ncwlife.com

U.S. 2 closed again as fire burns near roadway

U.S. Highway 2 was closed again overnight as the Bolt Creek Fire once again burned close to the roadway. The Washington State Department of Transportation said there is no estimate on when the highway will reopen. The fire has burned more than 11,000 acres since first being reported Sept. 9...
SKYKOMISH, WA
kpq.com

East Wenatchee Man Dead From Tractor Rollover in Rock Island

A 71-year-old East Wenatchee man was found dead under a tractor in Rock Island Tuesday night. Around 7 p.m., Douglas County deputies were called out to the 3200 block on Rock Island Road. A family member found the man deceased and pinned under a tractor. Cause of the tractor rollover...
ROCK ISLAND, WA
NEWStalk 870

Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why

The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
KENNEWICK, WA

