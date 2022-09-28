ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parker County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

Lufkin man accused of intentionally burning child in bathtub

LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - A Lufkin man was arrested on Monday after authorities say he intentionally burned a child in a bathtub. An investigator with the Lufkin Police Department was called to Woodland Heights Medical Center where a child had been brought after suffering severe burns. Miguel Gonzalez, the boyfriend of the child’s mother, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after refusing to cooperate with the investigator’s request for a statement regarding the origin of the child’s injuries. According to the arrest affidavit, Gonzalez waived his Miranda rights before speaking with the investigator about the incident.
LUFKIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Parker County, TX
State
Georgia State
Lufkin, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Lufkin, TX
Parker County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Parker, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Gregg County Sheriff seeking information on stolen ATV

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Gregg County Sheriff’s office is seeking information regarding the alleged theft of a black and camo Can-Am. According to officials, the camo Can-Am was stolen Sept. 29 from northern Gregg County. If anyone has any information regarding the case or location of the ATV, contact Investigator Jonathan Prior at […]
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Nacogdoches County woman killed by passing vehicle after fight

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman hit by a vehicle after an altercation Tuesday night. April Julissa Cavazos, 20, of Nacogdoches County, was struck by a vehicle on the southbound lane of U.S. 59 north of Nacogdoches, in the 16000 block, around 8:05 p.m.
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Suicide#North Texas#Murder#Violent Crime
kjas.com

Deputies look for suspect in armed robbery in Brookeland

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says a Brookeland convenience store was robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning. Deputies responded to the Valero on Highway 96, shortly before 6:00, when the clerk reported the crime. The department says the suspect was a white male of medium build, wearing a black...
BROOKELAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLTV

Nacogdoches police arrest ends with guilty plea for card skimming

BEAUMONT, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches Police Department arrest in 2017 resulted in a guilty plea in federal court Wednesday. Orlando Enrique Quesada-Oliva, 25, of Groves, pleaded guilty on Feb. 10 to conspiracy to commit access device fraud and aiding and abetting aggravated identity theft and was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK GIVES BACK: Angelina County Sheriff’s Office

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – KETK Gives Back visited the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday to recognize them for their service. Sheriff Greg Sanches said they have a good group of people at their office. “They do a good job, and I’m proud of them,” he said. The sheriff also said people share their […]
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
CBS19

East Texas community is warned of fentanyl

TEXAS, USA — East Texas sheriffs are warning the public about an increase of dangerous drugs in our area. Large amounts of fentanyl are surfacing in some counties, while other counties continue to battle the long-term methamphetamine problem. The color blue is showing up in several street drugs, and...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

20 years later, potential new trial a reality for 'Texas Seven' Randy Halprin

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Nearly two decades after Randy Halprin, one of the notorious "Texas 7" gang was convicted and sentenced to death, his attorneys are seeking a new trial. "Today's filing by the office of Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson sends a clear message: the Constitution guarantees a fair trial before a fair court, and in the State of Texas, neither the prosecution, nor the defense, nor any reviewing court can let stand a judgment handed down by a biased judge," said Halprin's attorney Tivon Schardl in a statement sent to CBS 11 News. Halprin was among seven escaped Texas...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy