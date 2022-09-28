Read full article on original website
OFFICIALS: East Texas man injured child by 'intentionally' putting her in tub of 143-degree water
LUFKIN, Texas — An East Texas man is behind bars after reportedly seriously injuring a child in scalding water. According to the Angelina County District Attorney's Office, on Sept. 26, around 1:40 p.m., Lufkin police were called to an area hospital regarding a juvenile burn victim. When authorities arrived,...
12newsnow.com
Buna man's short-lived escape from Jasper County deputies earns him more charges
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Buna man's short-lived flight for freedom on Wednesday after being arrested by Jasper County deputies earned him more charges to go along with the felony charge he was initially arrested for. Deputies arrested Jacob Connally, 34, of Buna, on Wednesday along County Road 722 in...
KWTX
East Texas man who threatened to kill parents headed to prison on firearms charges
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches man is headed to prison for six and a half years for being a felon in possession of firearms. Travis Lane Favro, 47, pleaded guilty to the charges of owning guns and artillery, and was sentenced specifically to 80 months in federal prison. According...
KLTV
Lufkin man accused of intentionally burning child in bathtub
LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - A Lufkin man was arrested on Monday after authorities say he intentionally burned a child in a bathtub. An investigator with the Lufkin Police Department was called to Woodland Heights Medical Center where a child had been brought after suffering severe burns. Miguel Gonzalez, the boyfriend of the child’s mother, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after refusing to cooperate with the investigator’s request for a statement regarding the origin of the child’s injuries. According to the arrest affidavit, Gonzalez waived his Miranda rights before speaking with the investigator about the incident.
Gregg County Sheriff seeking information on stolen ATV
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Gregg County Sheriff’s office is seeking information regarding the alleged theft of a black and camo Can-Am. According to officials, the camo Can-Am was stolen Sept. 29 from northern Gregg County. If anyone has any information regarding the case or location of the ATV, contact Investigator Jonathan Prior at […]
KLTV
Nacogdoches County woman killed by passing vehicle after fight
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman hit by a vehicle after an altercation Tuesday night. April Julissa Cavazos, 20, of Nacogdoches County, was struck by a vehicle on the southbound lane of U.S. 59 north of Nacogdoches, in the 16000 block, around 8:05 p.m.
Officials: Child’s skin was ‘badly burned’ after being put in hot water, Lufkin man arrested
NOTE: This article might be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised. LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin man was arrested after being accused of burning a child in a bathtub, said the Angelina County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 1. Miguel Gonzalez was charged with injury to a child for the incident that […]
kjas.com
Deputies look for suspect in armed robbery in Brookeland
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says a Brookeland convenience store was robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning. Deputies responded to the Valero on Highway 96, shortly before 6:00, when the clerk reported the crime. The department says the suspect was a white male of medium build, wearing a black...
Nacogdoches Sheriff Gives Update on Fatal Auto/Pedestrian Crash
The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an altercation related to a fatal automobile-pedestrian crash that occurred Tuesday night between Appleby and Garrison in Nacogdoches County. The fatal crash is under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to a report, at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday, 911 dispatchers...
Jasper County Sheriff's Office asking for help after pony was found in Brookeland
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office are asking for the community's help after a pony was found in Brookeland. The pony was found on FM 1007 near the Brushy Creek near Audubon Hills. It was captured and put in a secure location. Anyone who...
Henderson Police looking for two persons of interest in theft
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson Police Department said on Thursday they are looking for two individuals in relation to a theft. The two people are are only persons of interest, according to authorities. Officials say to call 903-657-3512 if you have any information.
KLTV
Nacogdoches police arrest ends with guilty plea for card skimming
BEAUMONT, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches Police Department arrest in 2017 resulted in a guilty plea in federal court Wednesday. Orlando Enrique Quesada-Oliva, 25, of Groves, pleaded guilty on Feb. 10 to conspiracy to commit access device fraud and aiding and abetting aggravated identity theft and was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison.
KETK GIVES BACK: Angelina County Sheriff’s Office
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – KETK Gives Back visited the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday to recognize them for their service. Sheriff Greg Sanches said they have a good group of people at their office. “They do a good job, and I’m proud of them,” he said. The sheriff also said people share their […]
fox4beaumont.com
Driver killed, passenger critically hurt in collision with truck carrying logging skidder
TYLER COUNTY — Mike Lout and Steve W Stewart/KJAS - One person is dead following an accident that occurred on Highway 190 in Tyler County on Tuesday morning. The crash occurred shortly after 10:00, about midway between Dam B and Woodville. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant...
East Texas community is warned of fentanyl
TEXAS, USA — East Texas sheriffs are warning the public about an increase of dangerous drugs in our area. Large amounts of fentanyl are surfacing in some counties, while other counties continue to battle the long-term methamphetamine problem. The color blue is showing up in several street drugs, and...
East Texas officials locate woman after search for welfare check
UPDATE: Denise Garrett was found safe in Nacogdoches on Wednesday, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. “Thanks to the public for sharing this post and for all the information we received while searching for her,” officials said. SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday they are seeking the […]
Overturned chicken truck causing traffic delays in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert Saturday afternoon for a crash involving an overturned chicken truck on SH 21. According to a press release, DPS is clearing the scene of a crash on SH 21 East outside of Nacogdoches. Motorist should choose alternate routes until the scene is […]
20 years later, potential new trial a reality for 'Texas Seven' Randy Halprin
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Nearly two decades after Randy Halprin, one of the notorious "Texas 7" gang was convicted and sentenced to death, his attorneys are seeking a new trial. "Today's filing by the office of Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson sends a clear message: the Constitution guarantees a fair trial before a fair court, and in the State of Texas, neither the prosecution, nor the defense, nor any reviewing court can let stand a judgment handed down by a biased judge," said Halprin's attorney Tivon Schardl in a statement sent to CBS 11 News. Halprin was among seven escaped Texas...
