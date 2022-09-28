LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - A Lufkin man was arrested on Monday after authorities say he intentionally burned a child in a bathtub. An investigator with the Lufkin Police Department was called to Woodland Heights Medical Center where a child had been brought after suffering severe burns. Miguel Gonzalez, the boyfriend of the child’s mother, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after refusing to cooperate with the investigator’s request for a statement regarding the origin of the child’s injuries. According to the arrest affidavit, Gonzalez waived his Miranda rights before speaking with the investigator about the incident.

