Healthline
Beyond SSRIs: How the Newest Antidepressants Work
Antidepressants are medications that can help relieve depression symptoms, like fatigue and emotional numbness. as the first SSRI, and for the next 30 years, many experts considered SSRIs the “modern” antidepressant. In 2019, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved two new antidepressants,. . There’s also been renewed...
Psych Centra
How Does PTSD Lead to Emotional Dysregulation?
Trauma can have a long-term impact on your ability to regulate your emotions. This is known as emotional dysregulation. If you have trouble controlling your emotions or are easily overwhelmed, you may wonder if past trauma is to blame. Traumatic events — such as abuse, neglect, and accidents — affect...
Nature.com
The psychedelic escape from depression
Clinical trials suggest that psilocybin — the active ingredient in magic mushrooms — can provide durable remission from an increasingly common mental health condition. Michael Eisenstein is a freelance writer based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You have full access to this article via your institution. In January 2023, Oregon...
What happens to your brain on psychedelics? Experts explain the benefits and risks
The global market for psychedelics is expected to reach $8 billion by 2029—up from $2.9 billion in 2021. In 1966, Harvard psychologist Timothy Leary, who was exploring the impact of psychedelics on the mind, famously encouraged Americans to “tune in, turn on, and drop out.” More than 50 years later, Americans are listening.
Once daily miracle pill aims to slow down aging and brain decline, new scientific study reveals
DAILY multivitamins may improve cognition and memory in senior citizens, a recent study has claimed. Researchers believe that continued daily use of multivitamins can improve brain function in people aged 65 or older. Furthermore, multivitamins may slow cognitive aging by 1.8 years over three years, or by 60 percent. The...
psychologytoday.com
The Danger of Dissing Antidepressants
Negative publicity about depression and serotonin is misleading. Serotonin is not the only neurotransmitter involved in depression. Not fully understanding how antidepressants work is not a reason to reject a treatment if it has been effective for you. Major depression is best treated with an integrative approach including medication, psychotherapy,...
Nature.com
Psychedelic research and the real world
Clinical trials of psychedelic drugs impose constraints that make it difficult to judge how effective they will be in treating people. Paul S. Appelbaum is a psychiatrist and medical ethicist at Columbia University and the New York State Psychiatric Institute in New York City. You have full access to this...
Experiment Shows Random Noise Stimulation May Help People Learn Better
When you're working or studying, what do you have on in the background? Perhaps a podcast, music of some kind, or maybe complete silence? Evidence suggests that certain types of music might help or indeed hinder our attempts to learn. But in the future, there might be a better way.
techaiapp.com
Providing new pathways for neuroscience research and education | MIT News
Payton Dupuis’s interest in biology research began where it does for many future scientists — witnessing a relative struggling with an incurable medical condition. For Dupuis, that family member was her uncle, who suffered from complications from diabetes. Dupuis, a senior at Montana State University, says that diabetes is prominent on the Flathead Reservation in Montana, where she grew up, and witnessing the impacts of the disease inspired her to pursue a career in scientific research. Since then, that passion has taken Dupuis around the country to participate in various summer research programs in the biomedical sciences.
NIH Director's Blog
Long COVID
Symptoms of COVID-19 can last months — or even longer — after infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Symptoms vary from person to person and can affect almost any part of the body. What Is Long COVID?. Many people recover fully within a few days or...
Medical News Today
What is MDMA therapy used for?
MDMA therapy uses regulated doses of MDMA alongside psychotherapy sessions to help treat certain psychiatric conditions. MDMA increases certain neurotransmitters, such as serotonin, in the brain. Regulated doses in a controlled setting may help improve psychotherapy sessions for certain conditions, such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). MDMA may help people...
KEYT
Long Covid: What science has learned about the loss of smell and taste
Imagine waking up one morning after recovering from Covid-19 to find that your coffee smells like unwashed socks, your eggs reek of feces and your orange juice tastes metallic. Oddly, that’s a good thing: It’s a sign you still have a working sense of smell — even if it’s miswired in your brain.
Psychologist Dr. Andrew Kahn On Issues That Arise When Neurodivergent Children Live Undiagnosed – Exclusive
Some neurodivergent children can be overlooked and go undiagnosed for years. Dr. Andrew Kahn explains how this leads to further mental health issues.
Psychiatric Times
In Case You Missed It: Psychiatric Times Psychedelics Supplement
Vol. 39, Issue 9 covers the latest in psychedelics research and development in psychiatry. The September 2022 issue of Psychiatric TimesTM features a special Psychedelics Supplement covering the latest in psychedelics research, from the effects of LSD and psilocybin in healthy individuals to the connection between psychedelics and technology. Here are some highlights from the supplement.
News-Medical.net
New compound triggers the same anti-depressant action as rapidly acting psychedelic drugs
While illegal for recreational use, psychedelic drugs are showing great promise as treatments for severe depression and anxiety, as well as alcohol addiction and other conditions. Some advocates and scientists believe the actual psychedelic trip – hallucinations and profound emotional experiences– is what leads to long-lasting therapeutic effects. Other scientists speculate that if the 'trip' could be eliminated from such drugs, then only the therapeutic effects might remain. Researchers at UNC-Chapel Hill, UC San Francisco, Yale, Duke, and Stanford have taken a major step toward answering that question.
getnews.info
Dr. Alex Khadavi’s Immunology Therapy is Helping People like Justin Bieber with Lyme Disease through His Breakthrough Revolutionary Treatment
United States – Dr. Alex Khadavi, MD, Ph.D., is a well-known immunologist and a medical scientist who is on a mission to transform the lives of his patients with his experience and expertise. He specializes in immunology, infectious disease, and drug development. Dr. Khadavi is determined to help his patients recover from their illnesses and lead regular life. He is popular in the local community for his caring and patient-friendly approach.
PODCAST: The new controversial ketamine craze
• Over the last few years ketamine therapy has become a popular treatment for depression. • In fact, you might have seen advertisements promoting it casually on platforms such as Instagram or TikTok. But Ketamine wasn’t created for that purpose. Ketamine’s history:. • As an anesthetic commonly applied...
405magazine.com
2022 Medical Hero: Dr. Elaine Hamm
Dr Elaine Hamm is inspired by the people who stare at her every day, “whether they know they are there or not,” she said. Select photos of family and friends surround her home office computer — each with their own story about a devastating diagnosis, each connected to a therapeutic drug Hamm is currently pushing forward in hopes of a cure.
Nature.com
Finding medical value in mescaline
After millennia of sacramental use, mescaline is finally entering fully powered clinical trials. Eric Bender is a science writer in Newton, Massachusetts. You have full access to this article via your institution. For Alexander Shulgin, the twentieth-century biochemist often called the godfather of psychedelics, it all began with mescaline. “The...
Breakthrough Alzheimer’s Drug Introduced by New England Researchers
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. September is World Alzheimer’s Month, and it seems as though more and more of us have been affected by this terrible disease. Just this summer, I lost my dad, Jon Sr., after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
