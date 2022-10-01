SportsZone (9-30-22)

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Two of the top five teams in 8-man football are set to clash in Siouxland as the top-ranked Remsen St. Mary’s Hawks are set to take on the #4 Newell-Fonda Mustangs.

In a battle of undefeated teams, Cael Ortmann and the Hawks aim to build off their commanding win from a year ago, where RSM bested the Mustangs in another unbeaten battle 53-21. Newell-Fonda will look to senior quarterback Mason Dicks, who has totaled over 1,100 total yards and 19 touchdowns through five games.

GAME RECAP: Newell-Fonda would strike first in the game 6-0 off an electric pitch and catch from Dicks to Trenton Struss five minutes into the first quarter. But the Hawks would spread their wings the rest of the half, flexing the arm of Ortmann towards a 31-6 lead at halftime en route to an impressive 61-13 win over the Mustangs. Remsen St. Mary’s improves their record 6-0, further proving their elite status in the 8-man football circuit for 2022.

Iowa

8-Player

Ar-We-Va – 7

Boyer Valley – 57

Audubon – 66

Coon Rapids-Bayard – 30

G-T/R-A – 40

Harris-Lake Park – 42

Kingsley-Pierson – 70

Glidden-Ralston – 28

Newell-Fonda – 13

Remsen-St. Mary’s – 61

Class A

Akron-Westfield – 7

Hinton – 22

Alta-Aurelia – 20

MMCRU – 23

Gehlen Catholic – 28

South O’Brien – 20

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 18

West Hancock – 31

IKM-Manning – 18

Logan-Magnolia – 29

Westwood – 14

Woodbury Central – 40

Class 1A

East Sac County – 0

Kuemper Catholic – 63

Emmetsburg – 41

Sioux Central – 0

Ridge View – 0

West Sioux – 35

Sibley-Ocheyedan – 0

Western Christian – 45

South Central Calhoun – 8

South Hamilton – 62

Class 2A

CL-G/LR – 39

Unity Christian – 7

OABCIG – 62

Pocahontas – 0

Sheldon – 35

Cherokee Washington – 0

Spirit Lake – 45

Estherville Lincoln Central – 0

West Lyon – 49

Okoboji – 7

Class 3A

Bishop Heelan – 9

Carroll – 6

BH/RV – 14

Sioux Center – 21

Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 26

MOC-Floyd Valley – 27

Class 4A

Le Mars – 7

Webster City – 28

Spencer – 49

Fort Dodge – 14

Storm Lake – 7

Denison-Schleswig – 42

Class 5A

Sioux City East – 7

Waukee Northwest – 17

Sioux City North – 14

Waukee – 24

Nebraska

Class A

Norfolk – 34

Lincoln Northeast – 0

South Sioux City – 21

Bryan – 23

Class C1

O’Neill – 20

Pierce – 54

Wayne – 7

Boone Central – 55

West Point-Beemer – 20

Ponca – 7

Class C2

Cedar Catholic – 42

West Holt – 0

Oakland-Craig – 46

Archbisop Bergan – 17

Class D1

Bancroft-Rosalie – 20

Pender – 56

Crofton – 82

Homer – 19

Hartington-Newcastle – 37

Tri County Northeast – 8

Lutheran-Northeast – 52

Plainview – 66

Wakefield – 16

L aurel-Concord-Coleridge – 48

Wisner-Pilger – 6

Stanton – 36

Class D2

Bloomfield – 56

Creighton – 12

Elgin/Pope John – 44

Ainsworth – 52

Osmond – 28

Randolph – 14

Walthill – 22

East Butler – 52

South Dakota

11AA

Yankton – 38

Brookings – 27

Class 11A

Dakota Valley – 47

Lennox – 24

Vermillion – 14

Chamberlain – 25

Class 11B

Elk-Point Jefferson – 55

Miller/Highmore-Harrold – 0

