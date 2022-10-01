ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remsen, IA

SportsZone (9-30-22)

By Anthony Mitchell
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Two of the top five teams in 8-man football are set to clash in Siouxland as the top-ranked Remsen St. Mary’s Hawks are set to take on the #4 Newell-Fonda Mustangs.

In a battle of undefeated teams, Cael Ortmann and the Hawks aim to build off their commanding win from a year ago, where RSM bested the Mustangs in another unbeaten battle 53-21. Newell-Fonda will look to senior quarterback Mason Dicks, who has totaled over 1,100 total yards and 19 touchdowns through five games.

GAME RECAP: Newell-Fonda would strike first in the game 6-0 off an electric pitch and catch from Dicks to Trenton Struss five minutes into the first quarter. But the Hawks would spread their wings the rest of the half, flexing the arm of Ortmann towards a 31-6 lead at halftime en route to an impressive 61-13 win over the Mustangs. Remsen St. Mary’s improves their record 6-0, further proving their elite status in the 8-man football circuit for 2022.

Remsen-St. Mary’s vs Newell-Fonda, HMS vs West Hancock, West Sioux vs Ridge View, Bishop Heelan vs Carrol, MOC-Floyd Valley vs SB-L, Sioux City West vs Des Moines East

Band of the Week, EP-J vs Miller/Highmore-Harrold, Dakota Valley vs Lennox, Pender vs Bancroft-Rosalie, Norfolk vs Lincoln Northeast

Player of the Week, Top Stop

Iowa

8-Player

Ar-We-Va – 7
Boyer Valley – 57

Audubon – 66
Coon Rapids-Bayard – 30

G-T/R-A – 40
Harris-Lake Park – 42

Kingsley-Pierson – 70
Glidden-Ralston – 28

Newell-Fonda – 13
Remsen-St. Mary’s – 61

Class A

Akron-Westfield – 7
Hinton – 22

Alta-Aurelia – 20
MMCRU – 23

Gehlen Catholic – 28
South O’Brien – 20

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 18
West Hancock – 31

IKM-Manning – 18
Logan-Magnolia – 29

Westwood – 14
Woodbury Central – 40

Class 1A

East Sac County – 0
Kuemper Catholic – 63

Emmetsburg – 41
Sioux Central – 0

Ridge View – 0
West Sioux – 35

Sibley-Ocheyedan – 0
Western Christian – 45

South Central Calhoun – 8
South Hamilton – 62

Class 2A

CL-G/LR – 39
Unity Christian – 7

OABCIG – 62
Pocahontas – 0

Sheldon – 35
Cherokee Washington – 0

Spirit Lake – 45
Estherville Lincoln Central – 0

West Lyon – 49
Okoboji – 7

Class 3A

Bishop Heelan – 9
Carroll – 6

BH/RV – 14
Sioux Center – 21

Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 26
MOC-Floyd Valley – 27

Class 4A

Le Mars – 7
Webster City – 28

Spencer – 49
Fort Dodge – 14

Storm Lake – 7
Denison-Schleswig – 42

Class 5A

Sioux City East – 7
Waukee Northwest – 17

Sioux City North – 14
Waukee – 24

Nebraska

Class A

Norfolk – 34
Lincoln Northeast – 0

South Sioux City – 21
Bryan – 23

Class C1

O’Neill – 20
Pierce – 54

Wayne – 7
Boone Central – 55

West Point-Beemer – 20
Ponca – 7

Class C2

Cedar Catholic – 42
West Holt – 0

Oakland-Craig – 46
Archbisop Bergan – 17

Class D1

Bancroft-Rosalie – 20
Pender – 56

Crofton – 82
Homer – 19

Hartington-Newcastle – 37
Tri County Northeast – 8

Lutheran-Northeast – 52
Plainview – 66

Wakefield – 16
L aurel-Concord-Coleridge – 48

Wisner-Pilger – 6
Stanton – 36

Class D2

Bloomfield – 56
Creighton – 12

Elgin/Pope John – 44
Ainsworth – 52

Osmond – 28
Randolph – 14

Walthill – 22
East Butler – 52

South Dakota

11AA

Yankton – 38
Brookings – 27

Class 11A

Dakota Valley – 47
Lennox – 24

Vermillion – 14
Chamberlain – 25

Class 11B

Elk-Point Jefferson – 55
Miller/Highmore-Harrold – 0

kiwaradio.com

George Little Rock Applies To War Eagle Conference

During its meeting on September 20th the George-Little Rock School District Board of Education gave the approval to its administrators to leave the Siouxland Conference by formally applying to be a member of the War Eagle Conference. The application has been sent and received by the War Eagle with acceptance...
GEORGE, IA
High School Football PRO

Rock Valley, October 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}

Rock Valley, October 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The West Lyon High School football team will have a game with Rock Valley High School on October 04, 2022, 14:15:00.
INWOOD, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Hinton, IA
City
Lake Park, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Remsen, IA
Local
Iowa Football
Remsen, IA
Sports
City
West Point, IA
City
Ainsworth, IA
State
Nebraska State
nwestiowa.com

Dordt, De Groots say 'bye to silver maple

SIOUX CENTER—One of Sioux Center’s oldest trees came down in September. The silver maple tree west of Dordt University’s Ribbens Academic Complex and classroom building and visible from Fourth Avenue is estimated to be more than 100 years old. However, the condition of the tree is both the cause of why it came down Thursday, Sept. 22, and why an exact age will be hard to determine.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Person
St. Mary
mystar106.com

Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa

LINCOLN — Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska....
LINCOLN, NE
Sioux City Journal

Dordt University announces two alumni award winners

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Dordt University has announced the recipients of two alumni awards:. Aaron Van Beek (class of 2018) has been named the 2022 Horizon Award recipient, which identifies alumni who are community-minded and entrepreneurial—those who are using their knowledge, gifts, and talents to participate in God's redemptive work in the world. Van Beek serves as board president and CEO for Midwest Honor Flight, an organization that flies “as many veterans from Northwest Iowa, the state of South Dakota, Northeast Nebraska, and Southwest Minnesota to Washington, D.C., as we can find—at no cost to the veteran.”
SIOUX CENTER, IA
#City West#American Football#Sportszone#Remsen St Mary S Hawks#Newell Fonda Mustangs#Rsm#Remsen St Mary#Remsen St#West Sioux#Moc Floyd Valley#Sb L#Bancroft Rosalie#Lincoln Northeast Player#Audubon#Coon#G T R A#Kingsley Pierson#Glidden Ralston
KELOLAND TV

Hy-Vee recalls cheese sold in SD, Iowa over Listeria

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee is recalling cheese products after learning they could be contaminated with Listeria. The cheese was sold at Hy-Vee stores in South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Nebraska, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Old Europe Cheese, Inc. produced the products in question under the brand Saputo...
IOWA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

‘Very high’ crop fire danger for northwest Iowa

A combine harvests soybeans in western Iowa. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) There was almost no rainfall in Iowa this past week, and the risk of fires associated with harvest are elevated in the western part of the state, according to the National Weather Service. There now are “very...
IOWA STATE
kscj.com

185TH AIR GUARD PROJECT HELPS WOODBINE SCHOOL DISTRICT

MEMBERS OF SIOUX CITY’S 185TH IOWA NATIONAL GUARD HAVE BEEN IN WOODBINE, BUILDING A GIANT TENSION FABRIC STRUCTURE THAT IS A PRECURSOR TO AN INNOVATIVE READINESS TRAINING MISSION SOON TO TAKE PLACE AT THE WOODBINE HIGH SCHOOL. WOODBINE SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT JUSTIN WAGNER, WHO ALSO SERVES AS A COLONEL WITH...
WOODBINE, IA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Creighton University
kiwaradio.com

Burn Ban Northwest Iowa County Count Hits Five

Northwest, Iowa — Field fires have begun to spring up around northwest Iowa recently, and that has prompted Crawford County to join Plymouth, Cherokee, Sioux, and O’Brien in instituting a burn ban. A field fire in northwest Iowa this week caused more than half a million dollars in damage and area fire departments were dispatched to battle a blaze in a field being harvested.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

