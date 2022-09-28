Read full article on original website
Carlos Alcaraz: Dawn of a New Era
Carlos Alcaraz’s sensational victory at the US Open has subsequently catapulted him to global superstardom. As we say goodbye to one of the game’s greatest players, Roger Federer, many see more than a passing similarity in the young talent. His youthful exuberance and big match temperament are almost a mirror image of a young Federer.
ATP Sofia Semifinal Predictions Including Jannik Sinner vs Holger Rune
The semifinal matches are upon us at the ATp 250 in Sofia and we’re left with an exciting group of four players squaring up in two enticing semifinals. The ever-unpredictable Marc-Andrea Huesler is looking for one of the biggest wins of his career over Lorenzo Musetti who has done well to get this far on an indoor hard-court (he saved two match points earlier in the week against Alexandar Lazarov). In the other semifinal, defending champ Jannik Sinner takes on up-and-comer Holger Rune for the first time. Plenty to look forward in two tough matches to predict.
WTA Parma Semifinal Predictions Including Maria Sakkari vs Danka Kovinic
The semifinal matches are set at the WTA 250 in Parma. In what has come to be expected in the WTA, just two seeds make up the four semifinalists and only one of the top five seeds in the draw has reached this stage. That seed is the tournament’s #1-seeded player Maria Sakkari, who is the heavy favorite to take the title.
WTA Tallinn Final Prediction – Anett Kontaveit vs Barbora Krejcikova
The final at the WTA Tallinn Open in the Estonian capital is set as this field of 32 has been dwindled down to just two competitors. This 250-level event has provided a lot of intrigue and some great tennis all week long. This final should not disappoint as top seed and home hope Anett Kontaveit squares off against seventh seed Barbora Krejcikova. But who will come out on top?
Novak Djokovic reaches Tel Aviv final with victory over Roman Safiullin
Novak Djokovic reached his fourth final of the season at the Tel Aviv Open with victory over Roman Safiullin.The former world number one resumed his campaign at the Laver Cup last week after missing the North American swing because of his refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19.The Israeli tournament is low key but Djokovic has achieved his aim of playing matches and is yet to drop a set, seeing off Russian Safiullin 6-1 7-6 (3).The match became a lot more competitive after Djokovic won the opening five games, and the Serbian was unable to serve out victory in the second...
The 'raw' photo of Federer and Nadal which captures their enduring friendship
Photographer Ella Ling speaks to Don Riddell about the “raw” photo she took of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal holding hands at the Laver Cup after the final match of Federer’s career.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Mallorca - La Liga
Barcelona's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Mallorca
The Provisional 2023 F3 Schedule
As we patiently wait for the official 2023 F3 schedule to be released, a provisional calendar has been leaked, which is sure to excite fans. 2023 could see the debut at the infamous and historic Circuit De Monaco on the F3 schedule according to reports. One track that is confirmed for next season is Melbourne. A few months ago the FIA announced that Formula 3 will be racing in Melbourne, Australia from 2023 onwards. With Monaco potentially acting as a substitute for Imola, the season will be ten races long, a one-race extension from the 2022 season.
Novak Djokovic overcomes friend Vasek Pospisil to reach Tel Aviv semi-finals
Novak Djokovic defeated his good friend Vasek Pospisil to reach the semi-finals of the Tel Aviv Watergen Open.Having eased past Pablo Andujar on Thursday in his first ATP Tour match for more than four months, Djokovic had a tougher time of things against Canadian Pospisil before sealing a 7-6 (5) 6-3 triumph.The pair teamed up to found the Professional Tennis Players Association three years ago, and 149th-ranked Pospisil did not face a break point in the opening set.He then fought back from 5-1 down in the tie-break with four points in a row before Djokovic took it, while in the...
GCW War Ready Japan (10/4/22) – Full Card, Preview, How to Watch
Game Changer Wrestling has been on its latest tour of Japan, and on October 4, it comes to a conclusion with GCW War Ready. As has been the case with the recent Planet Death and Dead on Arrival events, GCW promises to bring together both its stalwart performers and a number of notable fighters across “The Land of the Rising Sun.” This is evident by the matches scheduled for this upcoming card, including two major title defenses. Stateside fans may not be able to attend this event set to take place in Tokyo, though it can be watched in full courtesy of FITE. Without any further delay, here’s a closer look at the card to ensure GCW leaves Japan with a bang.
Daily Briefing — Sept. 29, 2022: Sydney Synergy — China, Canada score spots in World Cup semi-final after decades-long drought
Happy Thursday! Welcome to The Next’s Daily Briefing, featuring the Watch List and the World Cup Recap. After a whirlwind of quarterfinal action, the field is set for the semifinals. The USA prevailed over Serbia, who made just their fourth-ever appearance in the knockout round. Despite the valiant effort, they folded to the USA, who came away with the largest margin of victory in the quarter-final round. This is the 10th semi-final appearance for Team USA.
