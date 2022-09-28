Read full article on original website
No. 5 Clemson tops No. 10 NC State 30-20 in ACC showdown
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — DJ Uiagalelei ran for two touchdowns and threw for a third as No. 5 Clemson won its 11th consecutive game, its 37th straight at home and took control of the ACC Atlantic with a 30-20 victory over No. 10 North Carolina State on Saturday night. The Tigers (3-0 ACC) started 5-0 for the seventh time in eight years and completed a two-week stretch where they bested the two teams thought most likely to block their return atop the division — first with a 51-45 OT win at No. 22 Wake Forest last Saturday and now the Wolfpack (4-1, 0-1) at Death Valley. Uiagalelei ignited the Tigers right before and right after the half to build a lead that N.C. State, playing in its first-ever Top 10 matchup, couldn’t overcome. Uiagalelei finished a 75-yard scoring drive by stretching the ball over the goal for a 1-yard score to move in front 13-10. Then, after Clemson’s defense forced a three-and-out with a pair of sacks on ’Pack quarterback Devin Leary, Uiagalelei cashed in again with 7-yard touchdown throw to tight end Jake Briningstool.
Cincinnati opens AAC defense with 31-21 win over Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Ben Bryant threw two touchdown passes, Cincinnati added two other scores on fourth down and the two-time defending American Athletic Conference champion Bearcats opened league play with a 31-21 victory Saturday night over Tulsa. Bryant’s 61-yard pass to a wide-open Tyler Scott gave Cincinnati (4-1, 1-0) a 14-7 lead in the final minute of the first quarter and the Bearcats led the rest of the way in winning their fourth straight. Deshawn Pace had an 18-yard pick-6 for the Bearcats’ first points. Cincinnati intercepted Davis Brin twice, had 11 sacks and held the Golden Hurricane (3-2, 0-1) to 36 yards rushing. Bryant threw for 166 yards with a pick and Corey Kiner rushed for 106 yards, including a 19-yard TD on fourth down for a 21-7 lead.
