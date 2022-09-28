ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles list 13 players on injury report, Jaguars' Shaquill Griffin limited

By Adam Stites
 3 days ago
Jacksonville Jaguars starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin practiced on a limited basis Wednesday after missing a Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers due to a hip injury.

Griffin, 27, was a late addition to the practice report last week after participating fully in practice Wednesday and Thursday. He was listed as questionable before sitting out against the Chargers.

The only other player on the Jaguars’ injury report was backup offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen, who sat out the practice due to a hamstring problem.

The Philadelphia Eagles are dealing with a whole lot more bumps and bruises, as 13 players — including cornerback Darius Slay and receiver DeVonta Smith — were listed on their injury report Wednesday.

While six of those players were only rested Wednesday and A.J. Brown was out for personal reasons, some of those injuries, particularly the ones that Slay and Smith are nursing, will be worth monitoring through the week.

Eagles guard Landon Dickerson was the team’s only player with an injury designation in Week 3, and he played despite being ruled as questionable against the Washington Commanders.

