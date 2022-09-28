ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

'UGA Football Live with JC Shelton': Georgia vs Missouri feat. UGA OT John Theus

By J.C. Shelton
 3 days ago
Host J.C. Shelton breaks down Georgia’s win over Kent State, previews the Missouri matchup and is joined by former Bulldogs offensive tackle John Theus.

Your friends at UGA Football Live and UGA Wire present your one-stop-shop podcast for all things Georgia football: “UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton.”

Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray (11) celebrates with Georgia offensive tackle John Theus (71) after a score against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Auburn, Ala., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2013. Auburn beat Georgia 43-38. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

Stats, analysis and interviews with some Georgia greats. We are here every week throughout the 2022 season with everything you need to be prepared for the Bulldogs’ matchups.

On the Week-5 episode, former All-SEC and NFL pro, John Theus, joins the show to share stories from his time in Athens, including his most memorable games, hostile SEC environments and when he decided to be a Georgia Bulldog.

Also on the show:

  • Missouri Preview: Stats, players to watch and analysis on the Tigers.
  • CFB Roundup: Results around the SEC in Week-4.

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Missouri reveals uniform combination for Week 5 game against Georgia

Missouri football released their Week 5 uniform combination through the program’s official Twitter account. Most of Missouri’s uniform combinations have been pretty good this year and this week’s is no different. The results haven’t lived up to the quality of the threads, but that could always change.
dawgnation.com

Why Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz is on the hot seat, clinging to hope and little else with No. 1 Georgia up next

ATHENS — Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz surely feels his seat warming, and last Saturday’s brutal overtime loss at Auburn certainly didn’t help things. The 17-14 loss to fellow hot seat member Bryan Harsin on The Plains — a defeat that saw Missouri squander three opportunities in the final moments —wasn’t the end of the world for the 2-2 Tigers.
247Sports

2024 five-star Asa Newell recaps Georgia official visit

Asa Newell has established himself early as one of the top prospects and players in the 2024 class, ranking as the No. 6 overall prospect amongst the juniors. With the territory of being such a highly regarded player comes coaches in hot pursuit to secure his talents and last weekend he took a big step in his recruitment by taking his first official visit to the Georgia Bulldogs.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Mizzou to expect large crowds and traffic impacts for Saturday’s game

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Saturday is expected to be a busy day for Mizzou as they host the Georgia Bulldogs at Faurot Field. The Tigers, will be kicking things off against the Bulldogs at 6:30 p.m. Large crowds and traffic impacts are anticipated for Saturday's according to Mizzou's website. Those attending the game will need to The post Mizzou to expect large crowds and traffic impacts for Saturday’s game appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
High School Football PRO

Athens, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

accesswdun.com

Football: Jefferson shuts out Winder-Barrow

JEFFERSON, Ga.— After a scoreless opening quarter, Jefferson scored four unanswered touchdowns to roll past Winder-Barrow, 28-0, at Memorial Stadium on Thursday. Max Aldridge connected with Jack Eubanks in the back of the end zone for the first of his two second-quarter touchdowns and a 7-0 Jefferson (4-2, 2-0 Region 8-5A).
WRDW-TV

Huge Georgia Rivian project threatened by judge’s ruling

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One of Georgia’s biggest economic development projects in history could be at risk, thanks to a Thursday ruling by a Morgan County judge. Ocmulgee Superior Courts Chief Judge Brenda Holbert Trammell ruled the local development authority trying to lure a Rivian electric vehicle automotive plant to Morgan County has failed to establish the bonds at the center of the project are reasonable.
accesswdun.com

Football: Tigers score 14 in final 2:11 to rally for road win

MACON — Commerce scored 14 points in the final 2:11, aided by a key interception, to rally for a 31-26 win over First Presbyterian on the road on Thursday. Sophomore Jaiden Daniels scored on an 17-yard TD run to give the Tigers (4-2) a 24-20 lead with 2:11 left in the game. Following a Jackson Morris interception moments later, Daniels sealed the win with a 49-yard yard blast with 1:28 remaining.
wuga.org

Tropical Storm Ian, the latest

Tropical Storm Ian is crawling across the Florida peninsula this morning. Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center say that the storm could strengthen back into a hurricane as it moves into the Atlantic and then back towards Savannah and Charleston. By tomorrow, Athens could be seeing gusty winds and heavy rain.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Investigation into Athens woman's death yields camera footage

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Department received camera footage that aids in their investigation into the death of Debbie Collier, an Athens woman who was found dead in Habersham County on Sept. 11. The footage was from a security camera belonging to a business neighboring the Family Dollar that Collier...
ATHENS, GA
