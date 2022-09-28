Read full article on original website
Popeyes is Finally Delivering in Tri-Cities
The hottest fast-food chain restaurant in Tri-Cities is now delivering to your door. Popeyes opened in Kennewick this summer to much fanfare and even longer waits. When I went for the grand opening, it took nearly four hours for us to get through the drive-thru line that extended down 395. I'll have you know it was worth it. The food was amazing and went down warmly and smoothly.
Richland, Walla Walla Kennel Clubs host Dog Show at Columbia Park
KENNEWICK, Wash. — From September 29th through October 2nd, the Richland and Walla Walla Kennel Clubs are hosting the Tri-City Cluster Dog Show at Columbia Park in Kennewick. Several different breeds will compete in conformation and agility, featuring some of the nation’s top competitors. Laura Myles with the...
Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why
The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
Yakima Herald Republic
Indigenous prisoners in Walla Walla gather for first powwow since 2019
WALLA WALLA — In the grassy plateau of Eastern Washington, powwow dancers in full regalia entered a circle of spectators, drummers and singers. There were grass dancers adorned with brightly colored fringe that shook and swayed with their movements. Jingle dancers covered in tiny metal cones added to the percussive rhythm.
WSDOT begins putting up fences around Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has begun putting fences around the perimeter of Camp Hope. This comes after WSDOT, Jewels Helping Hands, and people at Camp Hope helped clean up excess trash and rearranged RVs around the border of the camp. WSDOT expects the...
The 7 Worst Natural Disasters in the History of Washington State
How Many Natural Disasters Have Occurred In Washington State?. Washington State is no stranger to natural disasters. From devastating floods to destructive wildfires, the state has seen it all. Here Are The Top 7 Natural Disasters In The State Of Washington History. As Hurricane Ian bears downs on Florida, we'll...
Former Seattle 'body broker' convicted for dumping bodies in Arizona
SEATTLE — A jury has convicted a former Seattle “body broker” of dumping the remains of at least nine Washington state people in the Arizona desert. Yavapai County jurors convicted Walter H. Mitchell of 29 counts of abandonment or concealment of a dead body after a jury trial in Prescott, Arizona this week.
Engines rev at the 35th Annual Fall Classic at the Tri-City Raceway
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — The Tri-Cities region is revving up this weekend for the 35th Annual Fall Classic. It takes place at the Red Mountain Events Center on the Tri-City Raceway. This is only West Richland’s second ever Fall Classic, but the raceway is more than prepared. “Small...
Only Washingtonians Will Remember These Insane Beer Commercials
I'm telling you; it's a Washington thing. Here in the "upper left" of the United States, we've developed our own culture. You joke, but flannel shirts are awesome and very warm. When people think of Washington, they may think of Pike Place Market and its fresh fish. Other people may have the '90s grunge scene come to mind. When people ask me about my favorite part of Washington culture, the answer is often surprising.
Botox, bows and blouses all found at the Tri-Cities Women’s Expo
PASCO, Wash. — On Friday and Saturday, the Tri-Cities Women’s Expo will welcome families from all over the area to the HAPO Center in Pasco. The event closes down at 7 PM on Friday but picks back up on Saturday from 10 AM to 5 PM. When women...
12 Great Things About October In Tri-Cities Washington
October is right around the corner. In Tri-Cities Washington that means different things to other parts of the country. Here are 12 great things to look forward to this October in the Columbia Basin. 12 Great Things About October In Tri-Cities Washington. These are the things to look forward to...
WSDOT begins putting up fence at Spokane homeless camp near I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — Workers started Friday morning, putting up a fence around a Spokane homeless camp near I-90 and Freya. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said it would take about 24 hours to get the fence fully constructed around the camp. "Fencing is an important first step to...
Are These 10 Wacky Washington State Laws True or False?
There are a lot of crazy rumors about laws in Washington State. Strange laws about "lollipops" or "calling police before you commit crimes" supposedly call our state home. Are these laws actually real, or are they a bunch of bull? Lets find out!. Wacky Washington State Laws True or False?
3 lives saved. These ordinary Tri-Cities workers jumped in to help during emergencies
“No one wakes up in the morning thinking, ‘Today’s the day I will save a life.’”
Slow Down In These Washington Cities Famous For Speed Traps
Like Admiral Ackbar says, "It's a trap!" Better slow down when driving through these Washington State cities. I found some of these suggestions at speedtrap.org and some from my own personal experience.
Non-Profit, WSDOT To Put Fences Around I-90 Homeless Camp As Spokane Sheriff Prepares to Clear Camp
(Spokane, WA) -- A non-profit is working with the Washington State Department of Transportation to put up a fence around the homeless camp near I-90. The D-O-T told reporters their goal is to start setting up the fence later this week, and until then the non-profit Jewels Helping Hands is working with people in the camp to clean up the border to clear the necessary space. This comes after Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said he plans on clearing the encampment by October 14th. When the fence goes up, a curfew from eight p.m. to eight a.m. will be put in effect for those in the camp.
Tri-Cities has more mental health services than ever. Then why are so many in crisis?
What to do when you or someone you love is in crisis.
Rainier Beer to Be the Star of Crowd-Funded Documentary
Washington's favorite beer and its incredible advertising history are the subjects of a potential documentary. Rainier Beer immortalized its brand in the minds of Pacific Northwesterners with its creative, often surreal Wild Rainiers television commercial campaign. You remember, Raaaaainier Beeeer. Rainier: A Beer Odyssey is being crowd-funded by fans. Support...
nbcrightnow.com
Body found in river near Cable Bridge identified
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The body found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been identified. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the remains are those of 34 year old Brandy E. Ebanez. Her last known address was in Kennewick. The Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Benton County Coroner...
whatcom-news.com
Group of SONIC Drive-In franchisees ordered by court to stop operating under SONIC brand
FERNDALE, Wash. — Whatcom County’s only SONIC Drive-In location recently closed following customer complaints of unfulfilled orders due to inventory shortages. Today, The Kitsap Sun reported (paywall) that the problems can be traced back to court proceedings between Sonic Industries LLC and a group of franchisees operating in Washington and Oregon in Oklahoma US District Court where Sonic Corporate is based.
