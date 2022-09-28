ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-cities, WA

97 Rock

Popeyes is Finally Delivering in Tri-Cities

The hottest fast-food chain restaurant in Tri-Cities is now delivering to your door. Popeyes opened in Kennewick this summer to much fanfare and even longer waits. When I went for the grand opening, it took nearly four hours for us to get through the drive-thru line that extended down 395. I'll have you know it was worth it. The food was amazing and went down warmly and smoothly.
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why

The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
KENNEWICK, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Indigenous prisoners in Walla Walla gather for first powwow since 2019

WALLA WALLA — In the grassy plateau of Eastern Washington, powwow dancers in full regalia entered a circle of spectators, drummers and singers. There were grass dancers adorned with brightly colored fringe that shook and swayed with their movements. Jingle dancers covered in tiny metal cones added to the percussive rhythm.
WALLA WALLA, WA
NEWStalk 870

Only Washingtonians Will Remember These Insane Beer Commercials

I'm telling you; it's a Washington thing. Here in the "upper left" of the United States, we've developed our own culture. You joke, but flannel shirts are awesome and very warm. When people think of Washington, they may think of Pike Place Market and its fresh fish. Other people may have the '90s grunge scene come to mind. When people ask me about my favorite part of Washington culture, the answer is often surprising.
WASHINGTON STATE
97 Rock

12 Great Things About October In Tri-Cities Washington

October is right around the corner. In Tri-Cities Washington that means different things to other parts of the country. Here are 12 great things to look forward to this October in the Columbia Basin. 12 Great Things About October In Tri-Cities Washington. These are the things to look forward to...
TRI-CITIES, WA
KREM2

WSDOT begins putting up fence at Spokane homeless camp near I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — Workers started Friday morning, putting up a fence around a Spokane homeless camp near I-90 and Freya. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said it would take about 24 hours to get the fence fully constructed around the camp. "Fencing is an important first step to...
SPOKANE, WA
97 Rock

Are These 10 Wacky Washington State Laws True or False?

There are a lot of crazy rumors about laws in Washington State. Strange laws about "lollipops" or "calling police before you commit crimes" supposedly call our state home. Are these laws actually real, or are they a bunch of bull? Lets find out!. Wacky Washington State Laws True or False?
WASHINGTON STATE
97 Rock

Non-Profit, WSDOT To Put Fences Around I-90 Homeless Camp As Spokane Sheriff Prepares to Clear Camp

(Spokane, WA) -- A non-profit is working with the Washington State Department of Transportation to put up a fence around the homeless camp near I-90. The D-O-T told reporters their goal is to start setting up the fence later this week, and until then the non-profit Jewels Helping Hands is working with people in the camp to clean up the border to clear the necessary space. This comes after Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said he plans on clearing the encampment by October 14th. When the fence goes up, a curfew from eight p.m. to eight a.m. will be put in effect for those in the camp.
SPOKANE, WA
97 Rock

Rainier Beer to Be the Star of Crowd-Funded Documentary

Washington's favorite beer and its incredible advertising history are the subjects of a potential documentary. Rainier Beer immortalized its brand in the minds of Pacific Northwesterners with its creative, often surreal Wild Rainiers television commercial campaign. You remember, Raaaaainier Beeeer. Rainier: A Beer Odyssey is being crowd-funded by fans. Support...
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Body found in river near Cable Bridge identified

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The body found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been identified. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the remains are those of 34 year old Brandy E. Ebanez. Her last known address was in Kennewick. The Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Benton County Coroner...
KENNEWICK, WA
whatcom-news.com

Group of SONIC Drive-In franchisees ordered by court to stop operating under SONIC brand

FERNDALE, Wash. — Whatcom County’s only SONIC Drive-In location recently closed following customer complaints of unfulfilled orders due to inventory shortages. Today, The Kitsap Sun reported (paywall) that the problems can be traced back to court proceedings between Sonic Industries LLC and a group of franchisees operating in Washington and Oregon in Oklahoma US District Court where Sonic Corporate is based.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
97 Rock

97 Rock

97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

