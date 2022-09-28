Read full article on original website
Vergennes Union's Robyn Newton named 2023 Teacher of the Year
The Vermont Agency of Education(link is external) has named Robyn Newton, a physical education teacher at Vergennes Union Elementary School, as its 2023 Vermont Teacher of the Year. Newton was selected for the honor over three other finalists: Abbie Bowker, visual art teacher at Champlain Valley Union High School; Amy Clapp, upper elementary teacher at Salisbury Community School; and Aziza Malik, upper elementary teacher at Champlain Elementary School.
Casella poised to buy portion of shuttered Rutland college campus
The waste management company intends to use the former College of St. Joseph space to create new offices, a training center and, possibly, short-term employee housing. Read the story on VTDigger here: Casella poised to buy portion of shuttered Rutland college campus.
Vermont cannabis board approves fourth retail license
Days away from cannabis being available at retail stores, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board approved the fourth retail license in Vermont. The Vermont Bud Barn in West Brattleboro joins Flora Cannabis in Middlebury, Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and CeresMED in Burlington as the only retailers approved to sell adult-use cannabis when it becomes legal October 1.
Tragic birth at center of lawsuit against Brattleboro Memorial Hospital
Jessica Mayotte gave birth in her sleep, and her child died soon thereafter. An ongoing trial is focused on whether her health care providers upheld the necessary standard of care when they discharged her from the hospital the night before. Read the story on VTDigger here: Tragic birth at center of lawsuit against Brattleboro Memorial Hospital.
Sisters become managing members at Northshire Bookstore
The Northshire Bookstore has three new managing members. Cathleen Ihasz, Nicole Ihasz and Ashley Ihasz-Austin have acquired a majority interest in the independent bookstore.
Monday, October 3: Main Streets and Back Roads of Brattleboro, Vermont
NEEDHAM, Mass. — We take in the crisp fall air with a visit to Southern Vermont’s “flower child” - the funky town of Brattleboro. Speaking of flowers, one local business owner loves Brattleboro so much he volunteers his time to plant more than 200 baskets of flowers downtown every year. Tonight, Shayna Seymour meets local farmers, takes in the beauty of Wantastegok River, and meets a Somerville native bringing treasure-hunting to the Green Mountain State. Finally, what would a trip to Vermont be without a cold craft beer?
Vermont dispensaries to begin selling recreational marijuana
Vermont dispensaries are set to begin selling marijuana for recreational use, though only three will be ready to do so on opening weekend. FLORA Cannabis in Middlebury, Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and CeresMED in Burlington will all open on Saturday. A fourth business has been licensed to sell recreational pot but isn’t ready to do so yet. As happened with the rollout of recreational marijuana sales in other states and in Canada, Vermont’s inaugural weekend will be “more of a soft opening,” as more product manufacturers and testing facilities come online and as more people harvest the plant, said James Pepper, chair of the state Cannabis Control Board. Vermont will join 14 other states with legal adult-use cannabis sales, according to the Marijuana Policy Project. Four other states — Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, and Virginia — and Washington, D.C., have legalized the use of recreational marijuana, but sales haven’t started there yet.
Richmond residents ‘gobsmacked’ after town employee lowers fluoride levels with no oversight
While the lesser level of fluoride in the town’s water will not cause immediate harm, community water fluoridation is “an important foundational preventive measure” that has benefits over a long period of time, according to a state official. Read the story on VTDigger here: Richmond residents ‘gobsmacked’ after town employee lowers fluoride levels with no oversight.
Local worship and church services in Vermont & New Hampshire
Third Congregational Church UCC, River St. Sunday worship begins at 11 a.m., led by Pastor Maureen Adams. Communion is the first Sunday of each month. For more information, email alsteadthirdchurch@gmail.com, call 603-835-6358, or go to www.facebook.com/Third-Congregational-UCC-Church-of-Alstead-NH-120645387960916. ASCUTNEY, Vt. Open Bible Baptist Church, 168 Cemetery Rd. Sunday services are being held...
Dollar General Stakes a Claim — and Meets Resistance — in Royalton
It's been almost six years since residents of Royalton fought off wealthy Utah businessman David Hall's plan to build a utopian city in rural Windsor County. Now, they're contending with a more familiar outsider: Dollar General. The ubiquitous discount chain says it hopes to break ground soon for a store...
Cannabis Control Board issues 13 new licenses
Four retail operations are now licensed to open Oct. 1. Read the story on VTDigger here: Cannabis Control Board issues 13 new licenses.
New Amazon Center coming to Granville
Amazon is coming to Granville. Mayor of Granville, Paul Labas, has announced plans for a new Amazon Center, after a town planning board meeting, where a representative from Amazon was present and shared the news.
Inside Rutland’s Mountain Girl Cannabis, One of Vermont’s First Adult-Use Dispensaries
When Vermont's adult-use cannabis market opens on Saturday, October 1, so will the state's first nonmedical, recreational cannabis dispensaries. Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland will be among them. Seven Days took a tour of the store last week, just 10 days before its grand opening. At that time, picturing Mountain Girl ready for business took some imagination — and a little faith.
Retail cannabis legal in Vermont Oct. 1 but few stores set to open
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s retail cannabis market is set to open on Oct. 1, but industry officials say the state will likely see limited access and supply issues for several weeks. It’s being dubbed as a “soft opening” this weekend. A total of four retail...
Two Randolph Restaurants Merge Into Kuya's at One Main
Kuya's Sandwiches + Kitchen made a splash with its stellar sandwiches and Filipino flavors when it opened in Randolph in late February 2021. Now, owners Patty and Travis Burns have moved their growing business down the block into the former corner home of One Main Tap & Grill. Kuya's at...
Should vacant Windsor lot become a neighborhood park?
WINDSOR — Alongside the Interstate-291 on-ramp at the entrance to the Wilson neighborhood sits a vacant lot with torn up gravel and spotty grass. It's the sort of spot that developers would eye for a fast food restaurant or a gas station right off the highway. But Windsor town leaders say they want to make it a park.
State of Vermont selling surplus supplies
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Buildings and General Services is getting rid of surplus office supplies in Montpelier, and you can go to the sale. The sale opened on Monday to state agencies and departments. On Tuesday, schools, towns and nonprofit agencies gained access. Wednesday, the sale...
Seeks to turn King Neptunes into hotel
Sean Quirk intends to exit the bar business and turn King Neptune’s in Lake George Village into a five-room hotel that he hopes could charge upwards of $1,000 a night. “I feel that because it’s lakefront and offering the dockage with a slip, I think there’s gonna be a draw,” Mr. Quirk told The Chronicle Tuesday afternoon.
Our September 29 front page
Autumn Home Issue Glens Falls Rotary 100th. Seeks to turn King Neptunes into hotel. First take on Lapper-Stec race. A dog park in Glens Falls, at Haviland’s Cove? World’s Largest Garage Sale is back! in Wbarrensburg. Tony DeSare in Hudson Falls for Christmas at Strand. LG: American Legion Post 374 marks 100th. Glens Falls fails to post documents, but promises ‘soon.’ Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!
3 arrested in Burlington assault on UVM student
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they’ve arrested three men for assaulting a UVM lacrosse player in Burlington. It happened on King Street Sept. 17. The men are accused of wearing masks, holding the student at gunpoint, forcing him to undress and then robbing him. Michael Chea, 24, of...
