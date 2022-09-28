ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

As pandemic response wanes, Oklahoma schools adapt to the end of universal free lunch

Over the past year, pandemic relief efforts have been winding down. One of the first to go: universal free lunch for public school students. For more than two years during the pandemic, the waivers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture meant all kids qualified for free breakfasts and lunches. It saved families with one child hundreds of dollars per year, and for families with multiple kids, it saved thousands. It meant families who might qualify for free or reduced lunches didn’t have to handle paperwork, and no students had to navigate lunch debt.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kgou.org

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority: 'We have to upcharge significantly for license plate tolling'

Drivers on Oklahoma turnpikes may have noticed a price hike in tolls after the rollout of the state’s new PlatePay cashless tolling system. Oklahoma’s Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz — who also serves as the executive director of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority — said at a Tuesday senate interim study the increase is to make up for the new system’s collection inefficiencies and billing costs.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KGOU Readers Club: Everything Sad is Untrue

Daniel Nayeri's award-winning autobiography for young adults explores his roots in Iran, his time as a refugee, and his eventual upbringing in Edmond, Oklahoma. KGOU managing editor Logan Layden talks with Nayeri about growing up in Oklahoma from his unique perspective. When Nayeri's mother converted to Christianity, it sent him...
EDMOND, OK
South Carolina residents assess the damage caused by Hurricane Ian

Ian is no longer a hurricane. The storm weakened after it roared ashore yesterday again, this time in South Carolina. The damage there appears to be less dire than in Florida. But it did whip up massive waves that caused flooding and wiped out power for more than 200,000 people. South Carolina Public Radio reporter Victoria Hansen joins us from Charleston.
CHARLESTON, SC
Second Oklahoma legislative special session almost completed

Capitol Insider sponsored by the Oklahoma State Medical Association. Physicians dedicated to providing and increasing access to health care for all Oklahomans. More on the vision and mission of OSMA @okmed.org. Dick Pryor: This is Capitol Insider - taking you inside politics, policy and government in Oklahoma. I'm Dick Pryor...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Former OKC Charter School superintendent facing felony embezzlement charges

Former Justice Alma Wilson Seeworth Academy superintendent Janet Grigg is accused of embezzling more than $250,000. She faces three felony charges of embezzlement of public money, embezzlement of public property and concealing stolen property. Charging documents first reported by online news outlet NonDoc echo the findings of an investigative audit...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

