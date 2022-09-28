Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kgou.org
Signs pop up in Oklahoma City encouraging people to 'close the library'
Mysterious signs have been popping up in the Oklahoma City metro this week calling on residents to vote to “close the library,” on election day and attend a “book burning party,” the following week. They direct passersby to visit a Facebook page with no information about...
kgou.org
As pandemic response wanes, Oklahoma schools adapt to the end of universal free lunch
Over the past year, pandemic relief efforts have been winding down. One of the first to go: universal free lunch for public school students. For more than two years during the pandemic, the waivers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture meant all kids qualified for free breakfasts and lunches. It saved families with one child hundreds of dollars per year, and for families with multiple kids, it saved thousands. It meant families who might qualify for free or reduced lunches didn’t have to handle paperwork, and no students had to navigate lunch debt.
kgou.org
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority: 'We have to upcharge significantly for license plate tolling'
Drivers on Oklahoma turnpikes may have noticed a price hike in tolls after the rollout of the state’s new PlatePay cashless tolling system. Oklahoma’s Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz — who also serves as the executive director of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority — said at a Tuesday senate interim study the increase is to make up for the new system’s collection inefficiencies and billing costs.
kgou.org
Oklahoma lawmakers push money forward for broadband development, drought relief
Oklahoma lawmakers met this week to allocate nearly $2 billion in American Rescue Plan Act money during a special legislative session. Most of the state’s spending plan centered on upgrades to broadband internet infrastructure. Both the House and the Senate agreed to spend $382 million on broadband development to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kgou.org
KGOU Readers Club: Everything Sad is Untrue
Daniel Nayeri's award-winning autobiography for young adults explores his roots in Iran, his time as a refugee, and his eventual upbringing in Edmond, Oklahoma. KGOU managing editor Logan Layden talks with Nayeri about growing up in Oklahoma from his unique perspective. When Nayeri's mother converted to Christianity, it sent him...
kgou.org
Gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth limited by Oklahoma Legislature in ARPA health funding bill
Oklahoma lawmakers held one day of votes in their special session this week. They approved nearly $2 billion dollars on broadband Internet and emergency drought relief for farmers. During that time, they also used one health funding bill to crack down on gender-affirming care, drawing criticism from the medical community,...
kgou.org
South Carolina residents assess the damage caused by Hurricane Ian
Ian is no longer a hurricane. The storm weakened after it roared ashore yesterday again, this time in South Carolina. The damage there appears to be less dire than in Florida. But it did whip up massive waves that caused flooding and wiped out power for more than 200,000 people. South Carolina Public Radio reporter Victoria Hansen joins us from Charleston.
kgou.org
Second Oklahoma legislative special session almost completed
Capitol Insider sponsored by the Oklahoma State Medical Association. Physicians dedicated to providing and increasing access to health care for all Oklahomans. More on the vision and mission of OSMA @okmed.org. Dick Pryor: This is Capitol Insider - taking you inside politics, policy and government in Oklahoma. I'm Dick Pryor...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kgou.org
Former OKC Charter School superintendent facing felony embezzlement charges
Former Justice Alma Wilson Seeworth Academy superintendent Janet Grigg is accused of embezzling more than $250,000. She faces three felony charges of embezzlement of public money, embezzlement of public property and concealing stolen property. Charging documents first reported by online news outlet NonDoc echo the findings of an investigative audit...
Comments / 0